Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« on: January 19, 2022, 07:37:03 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/uEepEyrHmtE" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/uEepEyrHmtE</a>

Quote
The mystery shrouding Amazons new JRR Tolkien adaptation has lifted slightly, as the show has revealed its title. The multi-series epic will be known as Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, setting viewers up for an on-screen representation of a new Middle-earth story.

The Rings of Power unites all the major stories of Middle-earths Second Age: the forging of the rings, the rise of the Dark Lord, Sauron, the epic tale of Númenor and the Last Alliance of Elves and Men, said showrunners, JD Payne and Patrick McKay, in a statement accompanying a video that shows the programmes title being forged in a blacksmiths foundry.

https://www.theguardian.com/tv-and-radio/2022/jan/19/until-now-audiences-have-only-seen-the-one-ring-details-announced-for-lord-of-the-rings-tv-show

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #1 on: January 19, 2022, 07:39:49 pm »
Pretty excited for this... the second age is the least-developed of the three, so the writers will have more room to introduce their own elements without stepping on the toes of the Tolkien scholars.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #2 on: January 19, 2022, 08:51:54 pm »
I read that the 1st season budget was a whopping $465 million. ;D

This is going to be fucking amazing.

Bezos must have been big into Tolkien growing up. :D
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #3 on: January 19, 2022, 08:54:35 pm »
Game of thrones sans tits I suppose.

They are filming series 2 down the road form me, you can see the back of the sets I should try and sneek in!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #4 on: January 19, 2022, 09:17:21 pm »
I checked the cast list the other day and my heart sunk when I saw Lenny Henry listed. Peter Mullan will make a great dwarf though. It'll be great, sure of it.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #5 on: January 19, 2022, 09:42:36 pm »
Quote from: Musketeer Gripweed on January 19, 2022, 09:17:21 pm
I checked the cast list the other day and my heart sunk when I saw Lenny Henry listed. Peter Mullan will make a great dwarf though. It'll be great, sure of it.

He's a legit actor
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #6 on: January 20, 2022, 12:52:34 am »
I look forward to this. Quite a bit.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #7 on: January 20, 2022, 08:52:13 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on January 19, 2022, 08:51:54 pm
I read that the 1st season budget was a whopping $465 million. ;D

This is going to be fucking amazing.

Bezos must have been big into Tolkien growing up. :D

Should certainly look amazing. But whether that translates into a good show...
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #8 on: January 20, 2022, 09:40:29 am »
I mean how do you balls up the voice over!!!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #9 on: January 20, 2022, 09:53:05 am »
Think I might enjoy this if it's not been Americanised.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #10 on: January 20, 2022, 10:47:18 am »
Really looking forward to this!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #11 on: January 20, 2022, 10:50:42 am »
Trying to temper my expectations for this, but it's hard.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #12 on: January 20, 2022, 10:52:05 am »
Hopefully it's good. A Big budget is helpful but isn't the be all and end all - they sacked the original writing team partway through early shooting so there's been some big delays and issues behind the background. Tolkien's estate basically allows certain sanctioned additions to the lore as long as it doesn't fly in the face of established lore or contradict some of Tolkien's lessons.

As has been said, there's a lot of vagueness about the second era and general overarching stories, rather than the clarity of narrative that came with The Hobbit and LOTR, so it does give space for the writers to respect the material but introduce their own creation. The quality of the cast will be crucial and it's probably best to cast a lot of unknowns.

I don't actually have high expectations but am looking forward to it.

It will be hard to match the quality, heart and epic nature of Jackson's interpretation.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #13 on: January 20, 2022, 11:16:07 am »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on January 20, 2022, 10:52:05 am
Hopefully it's good. A Big budget is helpful but isn't the be all and end all - they sacked the original writing team partway through early shooting so there's been some big delays and issues behind the background. Tolkien's estate basically allows certain sanctioned additions to the lore as long as it doesn't fly in the face of established lore or contradict some of Tolkien's lessons.

As has been said, there's a lot of vagueness about the second era and general overarching stories, rather than the clarity of narrative that came with The Hobbit and LOTR, so it does give space for the writers to respect the material but introduce their own creation. The quality of the cast will be crucial and it's probably best to cast a lot of unknowns.

I don't actually have high expectations but am looking forward to it.

It will be hard to match the quality, heart and epic nature of Jackson's interpretation.

They could attempt a word for word adaptation of Galadriel's life, and it would fly in the face of established lore. From what I've read, I think that's the story (if you can call it that) with the most variations, parts of which are mutually exclusive.

Or they can do a Fourth Age series based on the further adventures of Trotter & Sons.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #14 on: January 20, 2022, 02:49:43 pm »
Since LOTR movies came out we've had a number of great to good fantasy TV shows and movies which have a bit more 'shades of gray' view of the world. I guess after GOT and Witcher, for me at least, LOTR feels a bit quaint and dull in it's binary view of good and evil.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #15 on: January 20, 2022, 02:55:41 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on January 20, 2022, 02:49:43 pm
Since LOTR movies came out we've had a number of great to good fantasy TV shows and movies which have a bit more 'shades of gray' view of the world. I guess after GOT and Witcher, for me at least, LOTR feels a bit quaint and dull in it's binary view of good and evil.

I liked the most recent In Deep Geek video where he points out that Galadriel was doing to the Fellowship exactly what the Dark Lord (Sauron's boss) was doing that was considered anathema.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #16 on: January 20, 2022, 07:16:20 pm »
Weren't the films enough? Also The Rings of Power sounds a bit underwhelming.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #17 on: January 20, 2022, 07:19:01 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on January 19, 2022, 08:54:35 pm
Game of thrones sans tits I suppose.

They are filming series 2 down the road form me, you can see the back of the sets I should try and sneek in!

There aren't any women in it. One of the reasons I could not get on with the books.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #18 on: January 20, 2022, 07:51:24 pm »
Quote from: jillc on January 20, 2022, 07:16:20 pm
Weren't the films enough? Also The Rings of Power sounds a bit underwhelming.

The films are about a completely different period of history though. The Second Age was about 3,500 years and ended with the big battle in the movie prologue, then the Third Age was about another 3000 years and ended with the destruction of the One Ring. Given that Elves are immortal and the men of Numenor (Aragorn's ancestors) lived for hundreds of years at this point, events will transpire that take place all across the Second Age.

It's largely uncharted territory in terms of storytelling, which is the exciting bit. The vague timeline is:

0 - the 'Half-Elf' brothers (Elrond and Elros) are split, Elrond chooses to remain an Elf but Elros becomes a man and is made ruler of the new specially-made island of Numenor. Time of peace as the previous Dark Lord Morgoth was defeated and his lieutenants (including Sauron) fled.
500 - Elros dies, Sauron returns in secret
600 - Numenoreans sail from their island to Middle Earth and resume friendly contact with the Elves
1200 - Numenoreans begin to colonise Middle Earth. Sauron appears in 'fair guise' to the Elves to convince them to make the Rings of Power but is at first rebuffed.
1500-1700 - The Rings are made, Sauron reveals himself openly in Mordor and invades Eregion (the main land of the Elves at the time). Numenoreans eventually arrive and defeat him, but the Elven kingdom is mostly in ruins and they build refuges like Rivendell.

Over the next 1500 years, relations between the Numenoreans and Elves worsen as the Men become more powerful, but their lifespans shrink and they become envious of the still-immortal Elves

3200 - Sauron is captured and taken to Numenor. The king gets old and afraid of death so Sauron becomes the king's advisor and convinces him to sail West to invade the undying lands (where Frodo etc went to at the end of the movies) after founding a religion with himself as the high priest
3300 - The king invades and Numenor is sunk into the sea, with only some 'faithful' warned and able to escape, this includes Elendil and Isildur (from the movie prologue). Sauron escapes back to Middle Earth and can no longer "appear fair". Any Numenoreans on Middle Earth are either also 'faithful' and join up with them to found Gondor (and Arnor in the North) or still worship Sauron and become Black Numenoreans in his service.
3400 - Last Alliance of Men and Elves defeat Sauron and Isildur takes the One Ring but doesn't destroy it.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 09:32:19 am »
Howard Shore's score for LOTR is so iconic and that, alongside Cate Blanchett's intro voice over in the films, makes this teaser seem like an inferior attempt at doing the same.

It's far too early to speculate on quality and a lot of money's been spent on the production. So here's to hoping it will be quality when it eventually arrives.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 09:36:07 am »
This will either be brilliant or one of the most expensive flops ever made, no middle ground (earth).
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 09:46:29 am »
Quote from: Riquende on January 20, 2022, 07:51:24 pm
The films are about a completely different period of history though. The Second Age was about 3,500 years and ended with the big battle in the movie prologue, then the Third Age was about another 3000 years and ended with the destruction of the One Ring. Given that Elves are immortal and the men of Numenor (Aragorn's ancestors) lived for hundreds of years at this point, events will transpire that take place all across the Second Age.

It's largely uncharted territory in terms of storytelling, which is the exciting bit. The vague timeline is:

0 - the 'Half-Elf' brothers (Elrond and Elros) are split, Elrond chooses to remain an Elf but Elros becomes a man and is made ruler of the new specially-made island of Numenor. Time of peace as the previous Dark Lord Morgoth was defeated and his lieutenants (including Sauron) fled.
500 - Elros dies, Sauron returns in secret
600 - Numenoreans sail from their island to Middle Earth and resume friendly contact with the Elves
1200 - Numenoreans begin to colonise Middle Earth. Sauron appears in 'fair guise' to the Elves to convince them to make the Rings of Power but is at first rebuffed.
1500-1700 - The Rings are made, Sauron reveals himself openly in Mordor and invades Eregion (the main land of the Elves at the time). Numenoreans eventually arrive and defeat him, but the Elven kingdom is mostly in ruins and they build refuges like Rivendell.

Over the next 1500 years, relations between the Numenoreans and Elves worsen as the Men become more powerful, but their lifespans shrink and they become envious of the still-immortal Elves

3200 - Sauron is captured and taken to Numenor. The king gets old and afraid of death so Sauron becomes the king's advisor and convinces him to sail West to invade the undying lands (where Frodo etc went to at the end of the movies) after founding a religion with himself as the high priest
3300 - The king invades and Numenor is sunk into the sea, with only some 'faithful' warned and able to escape, this includes Elendil and Isildur (from the movie prologue). Sauron escapes back to Middle Earth and can no longer "appear fair". Any Numenoreans on Middle Earth are either also 'faithful' and join up with them to found Gondor (and Arnor in the North) or still worship Sauron and become Black Numenoreans in his service.
3400 - Last Alliance of Men and Elves defeat Sauron and Isildur takes the One Ring but doesn't destroy it.

That sounds like there's a lot of scope for a really cool TV show which could run for a good number of seasons. If they're still launching that sort of money at it when the 'final battle' comes around it could be absolutely epic.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:30:22 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Yesterday at 09:46:29 am
That sounds like there's a lot of scope for a really cool TV show which could run for a good number of seasons. If they're still launching that sort of money at it when the 'final battle' comes around it could be absolutely epic.

If you want a really great story with TV style antecedents, try Children of Hurin, which IMHO is the best thing Tolkien did. Barring the presence of a dragon, most of it is human and human sized drama (Men and Elves and Orcs). Nargothrond is the only sizeable battle I remember from it, with the rest being Sharpe-sized skirmishes. Unless you want to show the Nirnaeth, which would make the War of the Last Alliance look like a minor encounter (although I'd only show the last fight, with Hurin taking on 80 trolls and more).
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 11:23:25 am »
Quote from: Zee_26 on Yesterday at 09:32:19 am
Howard Shore's score for LOTR is so iconic and that, alongside Cate Blanchett's intro voice over in the films, makes this teaser seem like an inferior attempt at doing the same.

It's far too early to speculate on quality and a lot of money's been spent on the production. So here's to hoping it will be quality when it eventually arrives.

This is what I was talking about, how do you balls up that voice over!!! I mean, it's literally the only thing you have to draw people in and they chose that voice?!?!?!?!?!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 11:58:26 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 10:30:22 am
If you want a really great story with TV style antecedents, try Children of Hurin, which IMHO is the best thing Tolkien did. Barring the presence of a dragon, most of it is human and human sized drama (Men and Elves and Orcs). Nargothrond is the only sizeable battle I remember from it, with the rest being Sharpe-sized skirmishes. Unless you want to show the Nirnaeth, which would make the War of the Last Alliance look like a minor encounter (although I'd only show the last fight, with Hurin taking on 80 trolls and more).

Agree with the recommendation, but I just want to point out that that story (and the others that have been published in recent years as standalone books) are tales from the end of the First Age, and have nothing to do with what will be on this show.

Obviously it wouldn't be Tolkien without lots of crossovers between events, so I will also point out that many of those tales revolve about how the half-Elves came about (several generations of mighty heroic Men winning the hearts of fair Elf maidens, obviously). These heroes of Men thus link all the way down to Aragorn at the end of the Third Age (the ring he wears was made in the Undying Lands and given to his ancestor Barahir by one of the most powerful Elven kings).
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 12:02:28 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:58:26 am
Agree with the recommendation, but I just want to point out that that story (and the others that have been published in recent years as standalone books) are tales from the end of the First Age, and have nothing to do with what will be on this show.

Obviously it wouldn't be Tolkien without lots of crossovers between events, so I will also point out that many of those tales revolve about how the half-Elves came about (several generations of mighty heroic Men winning the hearts of fair Elf maidens, obviously). These heroes of Men thus link all the way down to Aragorn at the end of the Third Age (the ring he wears was made in the Undying Lands and given to his ancestor Barahir by one of the most powerful Elven kings).

It's disappointing that no one commented on my post about a Fourth Age series about Trotter and Sons.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 12:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 12:02:28 pm
It's disappointing that no one commented on my post about a Fourth Age series about Trotter and Sons.

Already been done mate

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 12:13:52 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 12:09:26 pm
Already been done mate



The point being that Aragorn, King of Gondor and Arnor, heir of Elendil, Tar-Elessar, used to be a hobbit named Trotter in early manuscripts of LotR. The only remnant in later versions is his nickname of "Strider".
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 01:16:15 pm »
The replies to that teaser trailer on Youtube are full of incels saying it's going to be terrible, it's going to be 'woke' and the hero will probably be a gay black woman or something.

I can't decide if I want it to be brilliant to prove them wrong, or terrible to piss them off even more.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 01:20:23 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 11:23:25 am
This is what I was talking about, how do you balls up that voice over!!! I mean, it's literally the only thing you have to draw people in and they chose that voice?!?!?!?!?!


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z-VUlXl0wUQ

Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 01:16:15 pm
The replies to that teaser trailer on Youtube are full of incels saying it's going to be terrible, it's going to be 'woke' and the hero will probably be a gay black woman or something.

I can't decide if I want it to be brilliant to prove them wrong, or terrible to piss them off even more.

yeah, noticed a lot of this. the backlash to there being *gasp* black actors in The Witcher was really vicious. lots of complaining about "diversity quotas". hope Gandalf is black if he's in this
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 01:41:29 pm »
I'm already getting Silmarillion vibes off this, a dense, unreadable tying up of loose ends, answering questions I had forgotten I was asking by the next page or scene during the stories. I'm too old for this I suspect.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 02:41:06 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm
yeah, noticed a lot of this. the backlash to there being *gasp* black actors in The Witcher was really vicious. lots of complaining about "diversity quotas". hope Gandalf is black if he's in this

Gandalf didn't arrive in Middle Earth until some time into the Third Age. Like Saruman (and indeed Sauron) he's a 'lesser angel', in this case sent by the West not to directly confront evil but to provide wisdom and strength to the 'Free Peoples', who at this point are the last remnants of Elves (most of whom are lesser Elves who never saw the light of the trees), Men (most of whom don't descend from Numenorean bloodlines) and the dwindling Dwarf population who are increasingly content to stay under their mountains. Plus the Hobbits.

And on the point of diversity - Tolkien's works are a bit... 'iffy' in the first place given that all the noble heroic men are handsome fair-skinned westerners and all the ones who serve Sauron are the brown-skinned ones from the far south and east. I think we can move away from that at least!
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 05:28:28 pm »
They better not fuck this up. The closer they are to the movies in terms of style and atmosphere the better.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 08:18:46 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 01:27:32 pm
yeah, noticed a lot of this. the backlash to there being *gasp* black actors in The Witcher was really vicious. lots of complaining about "diversity quotas". hope Gandalf is black if he's in this

Now, that would make me watch this.
Re: Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon TV series - September 2022)
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:45:41 am »
Quote from: Rob Dylan on Yesterday at 01:16:15 pm
The replies to that teaser trailer on Youtube are full of incels saying it's going to be terrible, it's going to be 'woke' and the hero will probably be a gay black woman or something.

I can't decide if I want it to be brilliant to prove them wrong, or terrible to piss them off even more.

There really isn't, I scrolled through hundreds of comments and there was 1 or 2.
