Weren't the films enough? Also The Rings of Power sounds a bit underwhelming.



The films are about a completely different period of history though. The Second Age was about 3,500 years and ended with the big battle in the movie prologue, then the Third Age was about another 3000 years and ended with the destruction of the One Ring. Given that Elves are immortal and the men of Numenor (Aragorn's ancestors) lived for hundreds of years at this point, events will transpire that take place all across the Second Age.It's largely uncharted territory in terms of storytelling, which is the exciting bit. The vague timeline is:0 - the 'Half-Elf' brothers (Elrond and Elros) are split, Elrond chooses to remain an Elf but Elros becomes a man and is made ruler of the new specially-made island of Numenor. Time of peace as the previous Dark Lord Morgoth was defeated and his lieutenants (including Sauron) fled.500 - Elros dies, Sauron returns in secret600 - Numenoreans sail from their island to Middle Earth and resume friendly contact with the Elves1200 - Numenoreans begin to colonise Middle Earth. Sauron appears in 'fair guise' to the Elves to convince them to make the Rings of Power but is at first rebuffed.1500-1700 - The Rings are made, Sauron reveals himself openly in Mordor and invades Eregion (the main land of the Elves at the time). Numenoreans eventually arrive and defeat him, but the Elven kingdom is mostly in ruins and they build refuges like Rivendell.Over the next 1500 years, relations between the Numenoreans and Elves worsen as the Men become more powerful, but their lifespans shrink and they become envious of the still-immortal Elves3200 - Sauron is captured and taken to Numenor. The king gets old and afraid of death so Sauron becomes the king's advisor and convinces him to sail West to invade the undying lands (where Frodo etc went to at the end of the movies) after founding a religion with himself as the high priest3300 - The king invades and Numenor is sunk into the sea, with only some 'faithful' warned and able to escape, this includes Elendil and Isildur (from the movie prologue). Sauron escapes back to Middle Earth and can no longer "appear fair". Any Numenoreans on Middle Earth are either also 'faithful' and join up with them to found Gondor (and Arnor in the North) or still worship Sauron and become Black Numenoreans in his service.3400 - Last Alliance of Men and Elves defeat Sauron and Isildur takes the One Ring but doesn't destroy it.