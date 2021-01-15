« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Peter Robinson has passed away  (Read 1800 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,599
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:44:22 pm »
RIP Peter
Logged
Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Bombed out
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 743
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:50:56 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 01:52:20 pm
Absolute Legend

I got a letter from him when I was 9 after I wrote to the club asking for a video of 6-0 Oxford for me and dad to watch

He wrote back saying they dont keep the videos but maybe you and dad would like to watch our upcoming game with Birmingham City, enclosed within the letter was 4 tickets

My first ever game. We won 5-0!

Im Choking up just thinking back on it. I was on top of the world

RIP Peter. Thank you again

Was that 85/86 and a hattrick from Gary Gillespie?? I remember there were two in the run-in where unusual hattrick scorers were involved (other possibly Whelan or Molby v possibly Coventry?)
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,802
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 05:04:42 pm »
Sad news, he is synonymous with our golden era. A Liverpool football club man.

I think I've still got a Paisley pattern club directors tie which someone gave me from Peter.

RIP.
Logged

Offline duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,244
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 05:08:59 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 01:52:20 pm
Absolute Legend

I got a letter from him when I was 9 after I wrote to the club asking for a video of 6-0 Oxford for me and dad to watch

He wrote back saying they dont keep the videos but maybe you and dad would like to watch our upcoming game with Birmingham City, enclosed within the letter was 4 tickets

My first ever game. We won 5-0!

Im Choking up just thinking back on it. I was on top of the world

RIP Peter. Thank you again

Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 01:53:29 pm
Sad to hear.

He sent my old feller tickets for all three of us for years on account of doing business with Guinness Exports. My Dad supplied the Foreign Extra Stout for the Boot Room back in the day.

Safe to say Peter Robinson was an undoubted part of our success in the years he was here.

Two great stories, thanks for sharing.

Seemed to be the safest pair of hands at that level wed ever had, and absolutely part of the way the club was run back then when we were on top of Europe. Very sad.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:12:55 pm by duvva »
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,348
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 05:15:29 pm »
Sad news. RIP.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,326
  • JFT 97
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 05:37:44 pm »
An absolute gentleman who played a huge part in our success.

RIP Peter.

YNWA.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,488
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 05:45:00 pm »
Some nice stories in here, especially rushyman's.

I remember a copy of his signature was always on tickets in the old days.

RIP Peter.
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,942
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 05:52:24 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 05:45:00 pm
Some nice stories in here, especially rushyman's.

I remember a copy of his signature was always on tickets in the old days.

RIP Peter.

Haha yeah..inc vouchers for cup games, Derby etc ( ask yer Grandad)
Logged

Offline Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,259
  • Red since '64
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:09:59 pm »
A club legend. RIP.
Logged
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,827
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 07:03:16 pm »
Just seen this,giant part of what makes us great,just signed the checks and got on with it.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,088
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:21:02 pm »
A crucial figure in the development of LFC

Rip
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline dirkster

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
  • Dirk Kuyt. Working Class hero
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 07:35:58 pm »
Some great stories in this thread.
A pivotal figure in making the club what we are today and a proper gentleman to boot
RIP Peter
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 690
  • Rarely rattled
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 07:39:13 pm »
RIP.

Thank you.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 813
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 07:45:07 pm »
Probably most important and influential off-the-field individual in the club's history. Joined the same year as the all red strip. Meant to be.

RIP
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,784
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 07:50:12 pm »
Legend. RIP.
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 40,362
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:52:49 pm »
Sad news. A more innocent age where those who ran a club kept in the background. RIP.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline edeyj

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,822
  • 1-2,1-2-3,1-2-3-4...5-0
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 08:06:58 pm »
Sad news.
Logged

Offline BOBSCOUSE

  • Awestruck admirer of the families, YNWA
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,752
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 08:10:39 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:03:16 pm
Just seen this,giant part of what makes us great,just signed the checks and got on with it.

Oh, for those days to return... back before the days of Sky and the megabucks ruination of the working class game "for those of you watching in black and white...".  I think I'd rather see less games on TV and a couple of times a season photographic reminder that Peter Robinson even existed as he sat beside a new signing, than the media circus that surrounds the Sky era.

RIP Peter.
Logged
JFT96
Here comes retribution motherfuckers!

Offline redtel

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,087
  • Sir Roger-Scored first goal ever on MOTD.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 08:34:47 pm »
Wonderful servant to the club who presided over our most successful period.

He would have been crucial in securing our first sponsorship deals on kit and shirts, saw us safely through the 6 years we were suddenly without European games and that income. We rarely heard about transfers until they were done.

Some great stories in here about how he cared for the fans and the local community.

A true gent. RIP Peter.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,437
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 08:37:05 pm »
Sad news. RIP.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline 18 yard line

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 174
  • Northern Ireland Red!
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 09:03:47 pm »
He featured heavily in Sir Bobs biography which I read last year. Clearly an astute, dedicated and highly influential figure over many, many years and had a key role in our many successes during his tenure. RIP.
Logged
Northern Ireland Red!

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 09:41:13 pm »
I wrote to him over something that was grinding me about the redevelopment of part of the ground. He wrote back asking me to call him to discuss the matterunreal those days. He did so much for the football club and quite rightly should be remembered as a legend of our club. RIP.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Manila Vanilla

  • aka Spud Balls!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,474
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
    • Baile Family Website
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 10:46:51 pm »
He was also instrumental in bringing Ian Rush back from Juventus. He moved quickly before there was even the slightest rumour. First class administrator and a lot more.
Logged

Offline kesey

  • Hippy - Scally - Taoist - Rafiki - Dad - Trichotomist. Hill Climber, David Cassidy Fan Club
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,060
  • Bole Shiva ' Ki Jai ♡
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 11:53:57 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 01:52:20 pm
Absolute Legend

I got a letter from him when I was 9 after I wrote to the club asking for a video of 6-0 Oxford for me and dad to watch

He wrote back saying they dont keep the videos but maybe you and dad would like to watch our upcoming game with Birmingham City, enclosed within the letter was 4 tickets

My first ever game. We won 5-0!

Im Choking up just thinking back on it. I was on top of the world

RIP Peter. Thank you again


That's a lovely story that . Nice one .
Quote from: Redsnappa on Yesterday at 02:24:46 pm

A shame no-one listened to his pre-Heysel concerns.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3227


That was the first thing that popped up in my head today .
Logged
He who sees himself in all beings and all beings in himself loses all fear.

- The Upanishads.

In the darkness of your life ,  wait with no fear - Some Sufi fella

Find your heart and you will find the way - Some wise fella

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,136
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #64 on: Today at 12:14:37 am »
Very sad news. He was a vital piece of the Shanks and Paisley jigsaw. He loved Liverpool Football Club. Above all he was the most down to earth and approachable important person you could ever wish to talk with. He listened to what ordinary fans like myself had to say. A huge loss. Condolences to his family.
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,688
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #65 on: Today at 01:48:18 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 02:06:22 pm
Gary Gillespie hat trick! That was my third ever game!

RIP Peter. One of those names from your youth that just felt reassuring.

Quote from: Barrow Shaun on Yesterday at 04:50:56 pm
Was that 85/86 and a hattrick from Gary Gillespie?? I remember there were two in the run-in where unusual hattrick scorers were involved (other possibly Whelan or Molby v possibly Coventry?)

Yep thats the one. Gillespie hat trick. Still got all the pics from the day 😂


Theres a video of it on YouTube I saw not long back. When Gillespie takes the pen for his 3rd Im
Behind the goal with my old man. He drags me back cos he said Im too close just before its taken

A moment I thought that was lost in time we reminisced about over the years until his passing

Then along comes modern technology and someone posts that on YouTube about 5/6 years back and Im sat watching it about 11pm at night with tears in my eyes. Madness

I met Roy evans ronnie Moran amd Bob Paisley that day they all signed the Liverpool book Ive still got

And its all thanks to Peter Robinson !
« Last Edit: Today at 01:51:59 am by rushyman »
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,456
  • Dutch Class
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:26:10 am »
RIP. One of the game's most legendary executives
Logged

Offline Ultimate Bromance

  • The Crab
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,250
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #67 on: Today at 03:28:27 am »
Sad to hear

RIP Peter
Logged
Clear Eyes, Full Hearts, Can't Lose.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,905
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #68 on: Today at 05:34:10 am »
Sad News RIP Peter.
Logged

Online Runehammer

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 607
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #69 on: Today at 05:57:01 am »
Sad loss indeed, I was going to do my usual and just agree/endorse some posters comment but there are just so many lovely posts here.  It can't be understated how important he was to the club.  RIP Peter YNWA!
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 