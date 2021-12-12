My grandparents lived on Walton Breck. When the they did work on the Kop, building work started early to the late hours, making a terrible racket. I think they found a well or something awkward under the kop, which needed to dug out, hefty work. My bitter blue nan, complained, and before you know it, Peter Robinson was in our living room. Liverpool offered some local residents the opportunity to stay at the same fancy hotel they put up the players, all expenses paid. My nan turned it down because they didn't want to put the dog in kennels... Liverpool stopped working early and late hours.From all accounts, he seemed like a top bloke and fantastic football administrator. RIP Peter.