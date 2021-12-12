« previous next »
Peter Robinson has passed away

Peter Robinson has passed away
« on: Today at 12:29:20 pm »
George Sephton has stated that former CEO Peter Robinson,  has sadly passed away

https://twitter.com/VoiceOfAnfield/status/1483775642063802376

such a long serving exec joining in 1965

RIP Peter





Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:42:32 pm »
Never realised he was at Liverpool for 35 years.

RIP Peter
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:43:59 pm »
He'll forever be remembered for efficiently and quietly running the club. One of the, relatively, unsung heroes.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:52:44 pm »
Sad news certainly and definitely an unsung hero. Brought the club into the 'modern' era with the 'new' main stand and the academy at Kirkby....hugely respected man.

RIP Peter.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:56:37 pm »
Very sad news. You always felt that the club was in safe hands with Peter Robinson. We rarely talked about the owners or the 'men in suits' back then. What a stalwart he was.

RIP Peter.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:40:58 pm »
Sad to hear this, a very large part of our first golden era.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:43:45 pm »
Very sad news. Another giant foundation in building what our club is now.  What a fantastic servant.  RIP Peter.
YNWA
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:47:56 pm »
Wow - a real pillar of the whole story eh? I didn't realise he had lived that long. RIP!
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:52:20 pm »
Absolute Legend

I got a letter from him when I was 9 after I wrote to the club asking for a video of 6-0 Oxford for me and dad to watch

He wrote back saying they dont keep the videos but maybe you and dad would like to watch our upcoming game with Birmingham City, enclosed within the letter was 4 tickets

My first ever game. We won 5-0!

Im Choking up just thinking back on it. I was on top of the world

RIP Peter. Thank you again
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:53:29 pm »
Sad to hear.

He sent my old feller tickets for all three of us for years on account of doing business with Guinness Exports. My Dad supplied the Foreign Extra Stout for the Boot Room back in the day.

Safe to say Peter Robinson was an undoubted part of our success in the years he was here.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:55:34 pm »
What an amazing period to have presided over.
(Apparently bought Sami to our attention too: https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/294)

YNWA
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:55:36 pm »
A true club legend in every sense of the word. Probably difficult to quantify how big an impact he had. RIP Peter.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #12 on: Today at 01:56:16 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:52:20 pm
Absolute Legend

I got a letter from him when I was 9 after I wrote to the club asking for a video of 6-0 Oxford for me and dad to watch

He wrote back saying they dont keep the videos but maybe you and dad would like to watch our upcoming game with Birmingham City, enclosed within the letter was 4 tickets

My first ever game. We won 5-0!

Im Choking up just thinking back on it. I was on top of the world

RIP Peter. Thank you again

thats a great story
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:04:54 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:52:20 pm
Absolute Legend

I got a letter from him when I was 9 after I wrote to the club asking for a video of 6-0 Oxford for me and dad to watch

He wrote back saying they dont keep the videos but maybe you and dad would like to watch our upcoming game with Birmingham City, enclosed within the letter was 4 tickets

My first ever game. We won 5-0!

Im Choking up just thinking back on it. I was on top of the world

RIP Peter. Thank you again

That's fantastic!
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:06:22 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:52:20 pm
Absolute Legend

I got a letter from him when I was 9 after I wrote to the club asking for a video of 6-0 Oxford for me and dad to watch

He wrote back saying they dont keep the videos but maybe you and dad would like to watch our upcoming game with Birmingham City, enclosed within the letter was 4 tickets

My first ever game. We won 5-0!

Im Choking up just thinking back on it. I was on top of the world

RIP Peter. Thank you again


Gary Gillespie hat trick! That was my third ever game!

RIP Peter. One of those names from your youth that just felt reassuring.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:06:46 pm »
My grandparents lived on Walton Breck. When the they did work on the Kop, building work started early to the late hours, making a terrible racket. I think they found a well or something awkward under the kop, which needed to dug out, hefty work. My bitter blue nan, complained, and before you know it, Peter Robinson was in our living room. Liverpool offered some local residents the opportunity to stay at the same fancy hotel they put up the players, all expenses paid. My nan turned it down because they didn't want to put the dog in kennels... Liverpool stopped working early and late hours.  ;D

From all accounts, he seemed like a top bloke and fantastic football administrator. RIP Peter.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:08:25 pm »
Off-field legend.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:09:15 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:52:20 pm
Absolute Legend

I got a letter from him when I was 9 after I wrote to the club asking for a video of 6-0 Oxford for me and dad to watch

He wrote back saying they dont keep the videos but maybe you and dad would like to watch our upcoming game with Birmingham City, enclosed within the letter was 4 tickets

My first ever game. We won 5-0!

Im Choking up just thinking back on it. I was on top of the world

RIP Peter. Thank you again

That's brilliant.

I believe that Peter was the one who persuaded Bob - after much reluctance - to take over from Bill.   If he did nothing else for the club, he'd be assured of our eternal gratitude.  But he did so much more.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:24:46 pm »
A shame no-one listened to his pre-Heysel concerns.

https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3227
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:41:19 pm »
Very sad to hear.  Hugely important part of the history of the club.

Condolences to friends and family. RIP.

YNWA.
Re: Peter Robinson has passed away
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:45:09 pm »
He was one of the people that built this club, a club made by some very special people and which reflects the style and class of those people still today
