Lisa The Vegetarian (It's just a little airborn, it's still good)

King Sized Homer (I heard your dad went into a restaurant and ate everything in the restaurant and they had to close the restaurant!)

Marge Be Not Proud (You have entered POWER DRIVE. Now push 787 to swing. Ball is in parking lot. Would you like to play again? You have selected. No)

A Fish Called Selma ( I hate every ape I see From chimpan-a to chimpan-z, No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.)

22 Short Films About Springfield (Well, Seymour, you are an odd fellow, but I must say... you steam a good ham.)



With this season I found myself going with some of the more humanistic/sensitive episodes moreso than the zaniness or surrealism that founds its peak (in terms of quality) in season 5. The exception is 22 Short Films, which really was just a triumph of storywriting and creative segues. Vegetarian was the one episode that stood out as a sure thing when I made my selections; I wouldn't say any of s7 makes my top half-dozen or so, which goes to show that the show really peaked in seasons 4-6, but s7 was still terrific.