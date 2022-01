Wellity, wellity, wellity, we are now onto season seven of ten in our "Best Simpsons Episode" poll series. Last time out we had a real hum-dinger with Homer Badman and Homer the Great going through. A lot of us were suprised to see Itchy and Scratchyland, Bart vs Australia and others miss out. There really were too many to count. No suprise that of the four episodes to score zero, one was a clip show, one was the Lisa based future episode, and the other two were Bouvier heavy in Homer vs Patty and Selma and (Marge's) Fear of FlyingSeason One - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351126.0 we had wins for Crepes of Wrath and Krusty Gets Busted, with no votes for the poor babysitter bandit in Some Enchanted Evening.Season Two - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0 with five votes a piece we had a close run thing, eventually being won by Bart The Daredevil and One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish, with three episodes getting the famous nil points.Season Three - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351172.0 we had a runaway winner with Homer At The Bat (contender for GOAT?) followed up by Flaming Moes. Two episodes got no love this time round, with Saturdays of Thunder and Treehouse of Horror 2 being rejected. Ha-ha.Season Four - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351183.0 was the hardest for me to pick from so far, and perhaps the best season to date as shown by the increase in voters. Marge vs The Monorail took 30 votes and runner up was Last Exit To Springfield.Sesson Five - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351195.0 there was only going to be one winner and that was Cape Feare, but the battle for second was neck and neck with Homer Goes To College winning by a single vote. The only 0%er was Lady Bouvier's Lover. Looks like the Marge hate extends to her mum.Season Six - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351235.0 was a mixed bag with some episodes neck and neck and a few that got poo-pood. In the end Homer Badmad took the win, and runner up was Homer the Great. We had nil points for four episodes, including Lisa's Wedding (start of the decline?).So get your votes in and get your posts in below! We had a little drop in votes last time round, lets aim for 40 again. Smell ya later.