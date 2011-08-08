Best Simpsons Episode. Season Seven
- Who Shot Mr Burns [Part two] (And with the prime suspect cleared and found completely innocent, we must now ask ourselves: who could possibly be as bloodthirsty as Waylon Smithers?)
1 (0.8%)
- Radioactive Man (My eyes! The goggles do nothing)
5 (4%)
- Home Sweet Homediddly-Dum-Doodily (Why, you COTTON PICKIN'!!!....No, I gotta pass this class for my kids. Son, let's stop the fussin' and the feudin'.)
3 (2.4%)
- Bart Sells His Soul (But look- I got some cool pogs. Alf pogs! Remember Alf? He's back, in pog form!)
7 (5.6%)
- Lisa The Vegetarian (It's just a little airborn, it's still good)
11 (8.8%)
- Treehouse of Horror VI ( Well, it should be obvious to even the most dim-witted individual who holds an advanced degree in hyperbolic topology, n'gee, that Homer Simpson has stumbled into... the third dimension.)
1 (0.8%)
- King Sized Homer (I heard your dad went into a restaurant and ate everything in the restaurant and they had to close the restaurant!)
15 (12%)
- Mother Simpson (I'd like to send this to the Prussian consulate in Siam by aeromail. Am I too late for the 4:30 auto-gyro?)
-
3 (2.4%)
- Sideshow Bob's Last Gleaming (Take that, Mom! Take that, Dad! Send me to a psychiatrist, will you? Take that, Dr. Sally Waxler!)
- 0 (0%)
- The Simpsons 138th Episode Spectacular (Simpsons have come a long way since an old drunk made humans out of his rabbit characters to pay off his gambling debts. Who knows what adventures they'll have between now and the time the show becomes unprofit
- 0 (0%)
- Marge Be Not Proud (You have entered POWER DRIVE. Now push 787 to swing. Ball is in parking lot. Would you like to play again? You have selected. No)
7 (5.6%)
- Team Homer (eah, Moe, that team sure did suck last night. They just plain sucked! I've seen teams suck before, but they were the suckiest bunch of sucks that ever sucked!)
-
7 (5.6%)
- Two Bad Neighbours (It's a candy dish, Ned. 90 dollars! Uh-huh... well.. I.. uh...I guess you could put a lot of nice things in there! No! Just candy, Ned. 90 dollars!)
-
3 (2.4%)
- Scenes from the Class Struggle in Springfield (Pfft. I know a genuine Panaphonics when I see it. And look there's Magnetbox and Sorny.)
1 (0.8%)
- Bart the Fink (Oh, crap, I shouldn't have said he was a customer. Oh, crap, I shouldn't have said it was a secret. Oh, crap! I certainly shouldn't have said it was illegal!)
3 (2.4%)
- Lisa the Iconoclast (A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man... it's a perfectly cromulent word)
4 (3.2%)
- Homer the Smithers (Son, this is Mrs. Burns! I just called to say I don't love you! You are a bad son, Montel...)
4 (3.2%)
- The Day the Violence Died (Works on contingency? No, money down!)
1 (0.8%)
- A Fish Called Selma ( I hate every ape I see From chimpan-a to chimpan-z, No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.)
10 (8%)
- Bart on the Road (All right, I have thought this through. I will send Bart the money to fly home, then I will murder him.)
11 (8.8%)
- 22 Short Films About Springfield (Well, Seymour, you are an odd fellow, but I must say... you steam a good ham.)
14 (11.2%)
- Raging Abe Simpson and His Grumbling Grandson in "The Curse of the Flying Hellfish" (We had to say "dickety" cause that Kaiser had stolen our word "twenty". I chased that rascal to get it back, but gave up after dickety-six m
1 (0.8%)
- Much Apu About Nothing (Hello, Selma? Selma, my dear. How are ya? Uh-huh. Uh-huh. Uh-huh. Listen, shut up for a second. How would you like to marry Apu so he doesn't get deported?)
3 (2.4%)
- Homerpalooza (Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins. Homer Simpson, smiling politely)
6 (4.8%)
- Summer of 4 foot 2 ( Let me have one of those porno magazines, large box of condoms a bottle of Old Harper, a couple of those panty shields and some illegal fireworks AND one of those disposable enemas. no, make it two.)
4 (3.2%)
Total Members Voted: 27