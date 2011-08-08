Poll

Best Simpsons Episode. Season Seven

Who Shot Mr Burns [Part two] (And with the prime suspect cleared and found completely innocent, we must now ask ourselves: who could possibly be as bloodthirsty as Waylon Smithers?)
1 (0.8%)
Radioactive Man (My eyes! The goggles do nothing)
5 (4%)
Home Sweet Homediddly-Dum-Doodily (Why, you COTTON PICKIN'!!!....No, I gotta pass this class for my kids. Son, let's stop the fussin' and the feudin'.)
3 (2.4%)
Bart Sells His Soul (But look- I got some cool pogs. Alf pogs! Remember Alf? He's back, in pog form!)
7 (5.6%)
Lisa The Vegetarian (It's just a little airborn, it's still good)
11 (8.8%)
Treehouse of Horror VI ( Well, it should be obvious to even the most dim-witted individual who holds an advanced degree in hyperbolic topology, n'gee, that Homer Simpson has stumbled into... the third dimension.)
1 (0.8%)
King Sized Homer (I heard your dad went into a restaurant and ate everything in the restaurant and they had to close the restaurant!)
15 (12%)
Mother Simpson (I'd like to send this to the Prussian consulate in Siam by aeromail. Am I too late for the 4:30 auto-gyro?)
3 (2.4%)
Sideshow Bob's Last Gleaming (Take that, Mom! Take that, Dad! Send me to a psychiatrist, will you? Take that, Dr. Sally Waxler!)
0 (0%)
The Simpsons 138th Episode Spectacular (Simpsons have come a long way since an old drunk made humans out of his rabbit characters to pay off his gambling debts. Who knows what adventures they'll have between now and the time the show becomes unprofit
0 (0%)
Marge Be Not Proud (You have entered POWER DRIVE. Now push 787 to swing. Ball is in parking lot. Would you like to play again? You have selected. No)
7 (5.6%)
Team Homer (eah, Moe, that team sure did suck last night. They just plain sucked! I've seen teams suck before, but they were the suckiest bunch of sucks that ever sucked!)
7 (5.6%)
Two Bad Neighbours (It's a candy dish, Ned. 90 dollars!   Uh-huh... well.. I.. uh...I guess you could put a lot of nice things in there!     No! Just candy, Ned. 90 dollars!)
3 (2.4%)
Scenes from the Class Struggle in Springfield (Pfft. I know a genuine Panaphonics when I see it. And look there's Magnetbox and Sorny.)
1 (0.8%)
Bart the Fink (Oh, crap, I shouldn't have said he was a customer. Oh, crap, I shouldn't have said it was a secret. Oh, crap! I certainly shouldn't have said it was illegal!)
3 (2.4%)
Lisa the Iconoclast (A noble spirit embiggens the smallest man... it's a perfectly cromulent word)
4 (3.2%)
Homer the Smithers (Son, this is Mrs. Burns! I just called to say I don't love you! You are a bad son, Montel...)
4 (3.2%)
The Day the Violence Died (Works on contingency? No, money down!)
1 (0.8%)
A Fish Called Selma (    I hate every ape I see     From chimpan-a to chimpan-z,     No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.)
10 (8%)
Bart on the Road (All right, I have thought this through. I will send Bart the money to fly home, then I will murder him.)
11 (8.8%)
22 Short Films About Springfield (Well, Seymour, you are an odd fellow, but I must say... you steam a good ham.)
14 (11.2%)
Raging Abe Simpson and His Grumbling Grandson in "The Curse of the Flying Hellfish" (We had to say "dickety" cause that Kaiser had stolen our word "twenty". I chased that rascal to get it back, but gave up after dickety-six m
1 (0.8%)
Much Apu About Nothing (Hello, Selma? Selma, my dear. How are ya? Uh-huh. Uh-huh. Uh-huh. Listen, shut up for a second. How would you like to marry Apu so he doesn't get deported?)
3 (2.4%)
Homerpalooza (Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins.   Homer Simpson, smiling politely)
6 (4.8%)
Summer of 4 foot 2 ( Let me have one of those porno magazines, large box of condoms a bottle of Old Harper, a couple of those panty shields and some illegal fireworks AND one of those disposable enemas. no, make it two.)
4 (3.2%)

Total Members Voted: 27

Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll

Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« on: Yesterday at 07:50:34 pm »
Wellity, wellity, wellity, we are now onto season seven of ten in our "Best Simpsons Episode" poll series. Last time out we had a real hum-dinger with Homer Badman and Homer the Great going through. A lot of us were suprised to see Itchy and Scratchyland, Bart vs Australia and others miss out. There really were too many to count. No suprise that of the four episodes to score zero, one was a clip show, one was the Lisa based future episode, and the other two were Bouvier heavy in Homer vs Patty and Selma and (Marge's) Fear of Flying

Season One - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351126.0 we had wins for Crepes of Wrath and Krusty Gets Busted, with no votes for the poor babysitter bandit in Some Enchanted Evening.

Season Two - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0 with five votes a piece we had a close run thing, eventually being won by Bart The Daredevil and One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish, with three episodes getting the famous nil points.

Season Three - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351172.0 we had a runaway winner with Homer At The Bat (contender for GOAT?) followed up by Flaming Moes. Two episodes got no love this time round, with Saturdays of Thunder and Treehouse of Horror 2 being rejected. Ha-ha.

Season Four - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351183.0 was the hardest for me to pick from so far, and perhaps the best season to date as shown by the increase in voters. Marge vs The Monorail took 30 votes and runner up was Last Exit To Springfield.

Sesson Five - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351195.0 there was only going to be one winner and that was Cape Feare, but the battle for second was neck and neck with Homer Goes To College winning by a single vote. The only 0%er was Lady Bouvier's Lover. Looks like the Marge hate extends to her mum.

Season Six - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351235.0 was a mixed bag with some episodes neck and neck and a few that got poo-pood. In the end Homer Badmad took the win, and runner up was Homer the Great. We had nil points for four episodes, including Lisa's Wedding (start of the decline?).


So get your votes in and get your posts in below! We had a little drop in votes last time round, lets aim for 40 again. Smell ya later.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:56:24 pm »
Went through this season the past few days, so its relatively fresh. Lisa The Vegetarian, King Sized Homer, Homer The Smithers, Bart On The Road and of course 22 Short Films About Springfield.

I used to think Lisa was one of my least favourite characters, but its been noticeable just how many of my picks have been episodes that revolve around her.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:02:20 pm »
I hate every ape I see
From chimpan-a to chimpan-zee

 :lmao
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:03:46 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 08:02:20 pm
I hate every ape I see
From chimpan-a to chimpan-zee

 :lmao
You know I said See My Vest was my favourite Simpsons musical number? Id ashamedly forgotten about this one. Its clearly the winner.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:16:20 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 08:03:46 pm
You know I said See My Vest was my favourite Simpsons musical number? Id ashamedly forgotten about this one. Its clearly the winner.

;D

I don't know if I'll vote for it but it has some of my favourite lines:

Dad, what's a Muppet?
Well, it's not quite a mop, it's not quite a puppet... but man (laughs). So to answer your question, I don't know.

The contrabulous fabtraption of professor Horatio Hufnagel!

:D
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:18:30 pm »
King Size Homer is the GOAT

I wash myself with a rag on a stick was a go to line at school
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:26:02 pm »
Homerpalooza has arguably the most dated joke of the first eight seasons (What computers?) :D This will be a tough one, there are about 3-4 standouts and some very good episodes
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:44:20 pm »
So I think this is the first season where I didn't pick 5 absolute bangers. I fretted that it was the start of the end, but then slipped forward to s8 and feel better again :D
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:45:21 pm »
Well, Seymour, you are an odd fellow, but I must say... you steam a good ham.

Quite possibly one of the stupidest yet most genius sequences in Simpsons history.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:49:44 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 08:44:20 pm
So I think this is the first season where I didn't pick 5 absolute bangers. I fretted that it was the start of the end, but then slipped forward to s8 and feel better again :D

It's a perfectly cromulent season
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:14:02 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 08:49:44 pm
It's a perfectly cromulent season

It really embiggens the world of the show
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm »
Had to vote Mother Simpson because of the final scene.

With Lisa the Vegetarian, this season has two iconic emotional endings.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:01:24 pm »
Went with Lisa the Iconoclast, Bart Sells His Soul, Bart on the Road, Summer of 4ft 2 and Marge Be Not Proud. It's a shame The Simpsons started losing its philosophical/humanistic bent after this season, minus a few flourishes as there are some really good examples of that in this season.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:25:41 am »
Lisa The Vegetarian (It's just a little airborn, it's still good)
King Sized Homer (I heard your dad went into a restaurant and ate everything in the restaurant and they had to close the restaurant!)
Marge Be Not Proud (You have entered POWER DRIVE. Now push 787 to swing. Ball is in parking lot. Would you like to play again? You have selected. No)
A Fish Called Selma (    I hate every ape I see     From chimpan-a to chimpan-z,     No, you'll never make a monkey out of me.)
22 Short Films About Springfield (Well, Seymour, you are an odd fellow, but I must say... you steam a good ham.)

With this season I found myself going with some of the more humanistic/sensitive episodes moreso than the zaniness or surrealism that founds its peak (in terms of quality) in season 5. The exception is 22 Short Films, which really was just a triumph of storywriting and creative segues. Vegetarian was the one episode that stood out as a sure thing when I made my selections; I wouldn't say any of s7 makes my top half-dozen or so, which goes to show that the show really peaked in seasons 4-6, but s7 was still terrific.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:31:12 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Yesterday at 10:50:44 pm
Had to vote Mother Simpson because of the final scene.

Oh yes, good call on that one. I've choked up on more than one occasion watching that part. It's a bloody cartoon! But it's a bit of a hole in my logic that I highlighted the triumph of sentiment in s7 and then didn't select Mother Simpson. Oh wellity.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #15 on: Today at 08:59:39 am »
22 films has taken on a life of its own with the whole steamed Ham scene. But other great parts, with the Pulp Fiction references etc.

"A McDonald's?"
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:01:03 am »
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 08:59:39 am
22 films has taken on a life of its own with the whole steamed Ham scene. But other great parts, with the Pulp Fiction references etc.

"A McDonald's?"

Do they have Partially-Gelatinated Non-Dairy Gum-Based Beverages?
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:12:49 am »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 09:01:03 am
Do they have Partially-Gelatinated Non-Dairy Gum-Based Beverages?

"They call them, Shakes"

"Huh Shakes. You don't know what you are getting."
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #18 on: Today at 11:32:54 am »
Homer The Smithers is getting seriously under-rated!
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #19 on: Today at 11:41:39 am »
Home Sweet Homediddly-Dum-Doodily
Lisa The Vegetarian
King Sized Homer
Homer the Smithers
Bart on the Road

I dont thik i'll go to next years spelling rodeo, its too commercial, theyve forgotten that its meant to be about the spelling.
c/o Langdon Olger
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #20 on: Today at 03:08:09 pm »
Hate to be that guy, but it was the National Grammar Rodeo.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #21 on: Today at 05:16:17 pm »
"You don't win friends with salad"

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #22 on: Today at 05:28:04 pm »
Toughest one yet, this. Feel shitty about leaving out "Summer of 4ft 2"

But couldn't leave out the episode with this in:

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #23 on: Today at 06:26:09 pm »
Not many votes for Much Apu About Nothing, that's probably my favourite of the season.

Also went with Bart Sells His Soul ('Sanjay to the entrance with the Windex''), King Sized Homer ('i don't want to look like a weirdo. i'll just go with the muumuu') and Homerpalooza.

And Marge Be Not Proud ('Marge, is Lisa at Camp Granada?' and the whole Police Academy bit are great :)). Also, is that a Bart episode or a Marge episode?
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #24 on: Today at 06:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:28:04 pm
Toughest one yet, this. Feel shitty about leaving out "Summer of 4ft 2"

Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #25 on: Today at 06:34:31 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:27:46 pm


The change in Homers face when he realises Bart got the dud is an amazing bit of animation.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #26 on: Today at 06:46:13 pm »


Always loved that episode. Had to include it in the top 5.

Bart Sells His Soul is godlike too, plus one of the best Halloween episodes (imo) with the Nightmare on Elm Street parody, Homer in 3D and the advertisements coming to life. Series 7 & 8 were the last two great series for me, not quite as good as 4,5 & 6 overall but I'm still having to leave out amazing episodes like Homer the Smithers and Bart on the Road.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #27 on: Today at 06:53:35 pm »
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #28 on: Today at 07:52:14 pm »
Quote from: John_P on Today at 06:34:31 pm
The change in Homers face when he realises Bart got the dud is an amazing bit of animation.

Quote from: Father Ted on Today at 06:46:13 pm


Always loved that episode. Had to include it in the top 5.

:D

It's brilliant.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:22:03 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:26:09 pm
And Marge Be Not Proud ('Marge, is Lisa at Camp Granada?' and the whole Police Academy bit are great :)). Also, is that a Bart episode or a Marge episode?

I'd say its a Bart episode, but its a moot point as Scenes from a Class Struggle has a few votes and that's certainly a Marge episode.
Re: Best Simpsons Episode - Season 7 Poll
« Reply #30 on: Today at 08:49:51 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Today at 08:22:03 pm
I'd say its a Bart episode, but its a moot point as Scenes from a Class Struggle has a few votes and that's certainly a Marge episode.

