You go a man down in football after a minute and you can possibly dig in, make it a shit game and try and nick something.



In rugby it’s impossible, especially when you’re up against a better team anyway. I think Ireland would have won a tight one today but we’ll never know. And we’ll go through another 6 Nations without learning too much.



Maybe we’re just playing the long game knowing we have no chance at the next World Cup anyway, and then we’ll get big Farrell in?