How have Wales gone from winning it to being absolutely garbage?



I don't follow rugby so what's happened?



Playing against 15 men as Ray said earlier?They’re not as bad as the result made them look today (or maybe Ireland are just very good at the moment), and they probably weren’t as good as last year made them look. They had a bit of fortune along the way to winning it. Think they’re missing a lot of big players too which never helps. Ireland by contrast had (I think) a pretty much full strength side out, as strong as you can hope for in rugby anyway given the constant injuries.