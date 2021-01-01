« previous next »
Online Elmo!

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #80 on: Today at 05:06:40 pm »
What a debut....  ;D

(For a player no one heard of till a couple of weeks ago!)
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #81 on: Today at 05:06:45 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:04:28 pm
Freddie Steward belongs in the second row.

Reminds me of Joubert the old Saffer full back.

Good try Scotland, undoes all the early promise.
Online jillc

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #82 on: Today at 05:07:37 pm »
Are England even attempting to tackle?
Online Gerry Attrick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #83 on: Today at 05:08:05 pm »
That's a top try.
Online Elmo!

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #84 on: Today at 05:11:38 pm »
That's 3 opportnities in Englands half we've messed up from the lineout.... frustrating.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #85 on: Today at 05:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 05:08:05 pm
That's a top try.

Yeah would credit Scotland rather than blame the defending too much. Well worked.

Seemed a bit of a harsh penalty at the line out but I know nothing about what forwards can or cant get away with!
Online Elmo!

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #86 on: Today at 05:13:13 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 05:11:38 pm
That's 3 opportnities in Englands half we've messed up from the lineout.... frustrating.

And again....
Online Ray K

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #87 on: Today at 05:16:02 pm »
Not seeing much sign of a new England. Either in a rugby or Billy Bragg sense.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #88 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:16:02 pm
Not seeing much sign of a new England. Either in a rugby or Billy Bragg sense.

Going through a few decent phases but still look to kick a bit too readily. Thats a nice one though.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #89 on: Today at 05:19:55 pm »
Should probably have scored there.

One reason why England probably are kicking a lot (apart from it being what we always love!) is weve lost a lot of ball carrying heft with the Vunipolas, Tuilagi, Lawes and others missing.
Online El Lobo

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #90 on: Today at 05:23:26 pm »
I find it hard to get behind a team with such shocking haircuts
Online Elmo!

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #91 on: Today at 05:26:22 pm »
Despite the lead this is incredible frustrating stuff from Scotland.
Online Libertine

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #92 on: Today at 05:37:03 pm »
Online jillc

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #93 on: Today at 05:47:23 pm »
Why has it suddenly become a thing for broadcasters to put their cameras in dressing rooms in sport? It's happening at AFCON as well, it really puzzles me the point of it.
Online Elmo!

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #94 on: Today at 05:59:25 pm »
That lineout wasn't anywhere near straight.
Online Elmo!

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #95 on: Today at 06:16:56 pm »
Just got exciting again....
Online Ray K

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #96 on: Today at 06:18:12 pm »
LCW thought it was volleyball he was playing. Advantage Scotland now
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #97 on: Today at 06:18:40 pm »
Fucks sake. Double whammy with the yellow as well. Scotlands to lose from here.

Been a decent game regardless of who wins from here but England should have taken more points from their dominance up front.
Online Elmo!

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #98 on: Today at 06:20:08 pm »
Russell turning on the style now.
Offline Nick110581

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #99 on: Today at 06:22:27 pm »
Terrible decision not to try and catch that
Online El Lobo

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #100 on: Today at 06:26:55 pm »
If youre not good enough to beat England you can always count on some absolute fuckwittery to help you along
Online Ray K

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #101 on: Today at 06:29:06 pm »
Scotland scrum half played for that pen. Stick this over and that should be enough
Online Hazell

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #102 on: Today at 06:40:03 pm »
Don't usually watch rugby but that was fun to watch!
Online Ray K

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #103 on: Today at 06:40:25 pm »
England's decision making the last 20 minutes was shocking. Should have got a scrum penalty to tie it up though.
Online Elmo!

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #104 on: Today at 06:40:29 pm »
Nice!  ;D
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #105 on: Today at 06:41:05 pm »
Well done Scotland. Fairly fortunate to win it though i think but if you dont take the points you always run the risk.
Online ollyfrom.tv

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #106 on: Today at 06:41:11 pm »
Feeling a bit better now
Online El Lobo

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #107 on: Today at 06:41:13 pm »
Elliot Daly is the Phil Neville of rugby. Incredible amount of caps
Offline Samie

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #108 on: Today at 06:41:56 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 06:40:03 pm
Don't usually watch rugby but that was fun to watch!

Nothing fun about watching two set's of fat bastards mate.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #109 on: Today at 06:42:43 pm »
Hogg did his best to win it for England.

On reflection Cowan Dixkie should have just let him catch it and probably score our wide. Absolute game changer.

Plenty for England to build on I think. The more experienced side closed it out but wasnt that impressed by Scotland. The win is all that matters though.
Online Elmo!

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #110 on: Today at 06:43:14 pm »
4 out of 5 Calcutta Cups now.....

Ritchie is a massive loss though, doesn't look like he will feature again.

That was far from us at our best though, plenty of room to improve.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #111 on: Today at 06:44:50 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 05:16:02 pm
Not seeing much sign of a new England. Either in a rugby or Billy Bragg sense.
I think the rugby team have a veggy curry about once a week, and the next day they fry it up as bubble and squeak
Online jillc

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #112 on: Today at 06:44:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:42:43 pm
Hogg did his best to win it for England.

On reflection Cowan Dixkie should have just let him catch it and probably score our wide. Absolute game changer.

Plenty for England to build on I think. The more experienced side closed it out but wasnt that impressed by Scotland. The win is all that matters though.

I don't see anything to build on, we are going nowhere under this miserable management.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #113 on: Today at 06:46:28 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:43:14 pm
4 out of 5 Calcutta Cups now.....

Ritchie is a massive loss though, doesn't look like he will feature again.

That was far from us at our best though, plenty of room to improve.

Dont be claiming a draw as a win now. :D
Online Elmo!

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #114 on: Today at 06:47:26 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 06:46:28 pm
Dont be claiming a draw as a win now. :D

I didn't Nick, if it's a draw the holders keep it.  :D
Online Slippers

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #115 on: Today at 06:52:12 pm »
Quote from: ollyfrom.tv on Today at 06:41:11 pm
Feeling a bit better now

Indeed,I quite enjoyed that.
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #116 on: Today at 06:52:51 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 06:47:26 pm
I didn't Nick, if it's a draw the holders keep it.  :D

Mickey Mouse trophy.

Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:44:58 pm
I don't see anything to build on, we are going nowhere under this miserable management.

Lots of experienced players missing or moved on. Its inevitable were going to go through a rebuilding phase and that comes with problems. Would rather lose a tight one with a few promising young players out there than with the same old faces.

Probably should have put it to bed when 7 ahead. Even a try but no the low and its a 50/50 game but that have Scotland all the momentum. Fair play to them.

Need to beat Italy and Wales though and then hope to win one of the last two but that looks quite a tough ask after todays games.
Online jillc

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #117 on: Today at 06:53:06 pm »
Quote from: Slippers on Today at 06:52:12 pm
Indeed,I quite enjoyed that.

I enjoyed the first game more.  8)
Online El Lobo

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #118 on: Today at 06:56:05 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:53:06 pm
I enjoyed the first game more.  8)

Was that not the first game?  ??? Who played earlier?
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Guinness Six Nations 2022
« Reply #119 on: Today at 06:57:13 pm »
Also think the ref was desperate not to give a penalty either way on that final scrum because it was obviously pivotal to the outcome. Think we could have had one. But then again, had we caught our own line out from the earlier penalty in the Scotland 22 it shouldnt have come to that either.

Any cricket on? At least were good at tha...ah never mind.
