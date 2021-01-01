Freddie Steward belongs in the second row.
That's a top try.
That's 3 opportnities in Englands half we've messed up from the lineout.... frustrating.
Not seeing much sign of a new England. Either in a rugby or Billy Bragg sense.
Don't usually watch rugby but that was fun to watch!
Hogg did his best to win it for England.On reflection Cowan Dixkie should have just let him catch it and probably score our wide. Absolute game changer.Plenty for England to build on I think. The more experienced side closed it out but wasnt that impressed by Scotland. The win is all that matters though.
4 out of 5 Calcutta Cups now.....Ritchie is a massive loss though, doesn't look like he will feature again.That was far from us at our best though, plenty of room to improve.
Dont be claiming a draw as a win now.
Feeling a bit better now
I didn't Nick, if it's a draw the holders keep it.
I don't see anything to build on, we are going nowhere under this miserable management.
Indeed,I quite enjoyed that.
I enjoyed the first game more.
