Apologies for picking some players who can kick the ball.



You must get some nice days in Edinburgh? Feels like whenever England go there the weather is awful and the game invariably is too.



We are off to the game tomorrow and the weather forecast for game time is actually better. Instead of absolutely pissing down all morning / early afternoon by kick off it just going to very heavy rain and windy. Typical Edinburgh 6 Nations thenWhatever the weather a good lunch with large amount of insulating alcohol will be consumed and a good time had by all, whatever the result.