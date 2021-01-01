« previous next »
Reply #40 on: Today at 08:57:20 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on February  2, 2022, 07:51:22 am
Feels pretty wide open again doesnt it? Think France are the narrow favourites. Then probably Ireland. Think England will be too raw, and Wales are a bit depleted. Now or never in terms of Scotland having a good run at the title.

As ever, away wins wont come easily. France being home to Ireland gives them the advantage Id say.
In all seriousness I agree with this although we could easily be beat in England. I just hope we keep up the sort of attacking play we produced in the last games.
Reply #41 on: Today at 09:35:48 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:46:32 pm
Apologies for picking some players who can kick the ball. :D

You must get some nice days in Edinburgh? Feels like whenever England go there the weather is awful and the game invariably is too.

We are off to the game tomorrow and the weather forecast for game time is actually better.  Instead of absolutely pissing down all morning / early afternoon by kick off it just going to very heavy rain and windy.  Typical Edinburgh 6 Nations then  ;D

Whatever the weather a good lunch with large amount of insulating alcohol will be consumed and a good time had by all, whatever the result.
Reply #42 on: Today at 09:37:19 pm
Quote from: ABZ Rover on Today at 09:35:48 pm
We are off to the game tomorrow and the weather forecast for game time is actually better.  Instead of absolutely pissing down all morning / early afternoon by kick off it just going to very heavy rain and windy.  Typical Edinburgh 6 Nations then  ;D

Whatever the weather a good lunch with large amount of insulating alcohol will be consumed and a good time had by all, whatever the result.

I went to a Scotland v Ireland game years ago (2003 I think). Cracking city anyway, but even more so on a weekend like that.
