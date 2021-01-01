« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January

LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #1400 on: Today at 08:23:37 pm
Thought to myself it would be great if City had a really tricky game up next...

Thought I'd take a look at their fixtures...

Yep. Brentford at home.

Ah well at least then they'll have a difficult away game...

Norwich. Of course.
Red Bird

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #1401 on: Today at 08:27:04 pm
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 08:15:44 pm
Pep in his interview with Sky is coming across as a right c.u.n.t
He did say that he doesn't understand how the race is now open when, just before the match, it was all over. I agree with him on that. It's not even February.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #1402 on: Today at 08:31:42 pm
Pep

One of the best performances of the season

Such an idiotic attempt. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson eat your heart out 😂
goalrushatgoodison

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #1403 on: Today at 08:36:09 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:31:42 pm
Pep

One of the best performances of the season

Such an idiotic attempt. Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson eat your heart out 😂

He remarked on Soton playing lots of long balls. Have to say that's not what I saw. Sure they cleared there lines when pressed but they weren't going route 1 on the occasions they has realistic possession.
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #1404 on: Today at 08:37:45 pm
Micah Richards doesnt get nearly enough shit for how biased he is

Unlike Nevilleand Carragher he totally lets it skewer his analysis of games. Probably desperate to stay relevant at the club and get the full gold star treatment
rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #1405 on: Today at 08:39:09 pm
Quote from: goalrushatgoodison on Today at 08:36:09 pm
He remarked on Soton playing lots of long balls. Have to say that's not what I saw. Sure they cleared there lines when pressed but they weren't going route 1 on the occasions they has realistic possession.

His interviews are so snide

Becoming far more insipid than I thought.
RedSince86

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #1406 on: Today at 08:42:02 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:37:45 pm
Micah Richards doesnt get nearly enough shit for how biased he is

Unlike Nevilleand Carragher he totally lets it skewer his analysis of games. Probably desperate to stay relevant at the club and get the full gold star treatment
Couple of weeks ago when City announced another owner linked commercial deal, he's the face of their sportswashing to the masses.






Dim Glas

Re: Premier League Fixtures 18th - 23rd January
Reply #1407 on: Today at 08:43:27 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:37:45 pm
Micah Richards doesnt get nearly enough shit for how biased he is

Unlike Nevilleand Carragher he totally lets it skewer his analysis of games. Probably desperate to stay relevant at the club and get the full gold star treatment

Its no secret that hes on Abu Dhabis payroll, hes a club ambassador.
