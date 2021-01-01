« previous next »
PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77

Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: rob1966
Does he believe in a thing called love?

May be Dancing in the Dark today but I doubt it. He lives on the dark side of the moon.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline Garnier

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Just what the PhD ordered

Ox didn't have a great game but his speed and drive sure would be useful in the Cup semi-final

Hoping it's not too serious
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Online Hazell

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: PoetryInMotion
I opened it and it was trash. It was worse than the usual HT threads which says a lot.

I thought it was on par. Ah well, some people will be disappointed at full time I guess :P

Good performance overall, beat Arsenal on Thursday and Palace next Sunday and then a nice two week break while Mane and Salah come back. Lovely.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
I think we should move Fabinho up to the #9 position. We've unlocked the next great Brazilian forward.
Online naYoRHa2b

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: Sarge
Nope, we won so it wont. All the moaners will be crying into their PS5s ;)

It's a thread to discuss the first 45 minutes. It was a sloppy first half, Many occasions we gave it away, ie Trent, Matip about 30 yards from our own goal and going forward there was no ingenuity, slow and looked like a mirror image of the arsenal game. Clearly missing Salah and Mane and everything they bring including making those around them better.
Matip as the ball carrier which we saw against arsenal, you can see why people are getting a sense of deja vu
Thankfully we got a goal from a set piece, we didn't look like scoring from open play in the first half but looked more threatening from corners.

That was the general consensus. Your obsessed with other people's opinions upsetting you. Get that looked at, it's unhealty. As is telling yourself people are crying over soemthing when they aren't.

Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Whats Ox done ?
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Keith Lard

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Really enjoyed that. Ox was outstanding - really hope its nothing serious.
Pour yourself a drink and enjoy watching a genius in red - John Barnes

Offline Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Scored a goal mate.
Offline stockdam

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: Nick110581
Whats Ox done ?

He either went over his ankle or a defender stood on his ankle.
#JFT97

Offline Garnier

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: Nick110581
Whats Ox done ?

Rolled his ankle. Tried to run it off but couldn't
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Online idontknow

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
That was a good win. One we needed. Fabinho's goal right on half-time set us up for the 2nd half. 3-0 is always good. The players all looked happy. All good.
It is a machine. It is more stupid than we are. It will not stop us from doing stupid things.

Online Darkness

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Decent performance and a good win but we gonna have to step it up against Palace away will be a tough game without Mane and Salah.
Offline Sarge

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: naYoRHa2b
It's a thread to discuss the first 45 minutes. It was a sloppy first half, Many occasions we gave it away, ie Trent, Matip about 30 yards from our own goal and going forward there was no ingenuity, slow and looked like a mirror image of the arsenal game. Clearly missing Salah and Mane and everything they bring including making those around them better.
Matip as the ball carrier which we saw against arsenal, you can see why people are getting a sense of deja vu
Thankfully we got a goal from a set piece, we didn't look like scoring from open play in the first half but looked more threatening from corners.

That was the general consensus. Your obsessed with other people's opinions upsetting you. Get that looked at, it's unhealty. As is telling yourself people are crying over soemthing when they aren't.



You do know that this is not the HT thread right, get a fcuking grip of yourself.
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Offline wampa1

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: stockdam
He either went over his ankle or a defender stood on his ankle.
Looked like he caught it in the turf in the replays.
Offline Jm55

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
The most relaxed Ive been watching is in a league game all season (which isnt hard to be fair as Im usually a nervous wreck).

Exactly what was needed, 3 goals, 3 points and minimal fuss. Yes Brentford had a couple of moments but nothing major really. Vital we follow this up with 3 points at Selhurst Park

Its going to require a lot of things going our way to get within a few points of City and make this a title race again but if we can keep chipping away then you never know.
Online Coolie High

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: Jm55
The most relaxed Ive been watching is in a league game all season (which isnt hard to be fair as Im usually a nervous wreck).

Exactly what was needed, 3 goals, 3 points and minimal fuss. Yes Brentford had a couple of moments but nothing major really. Vital we follow this up with 3 points at Selhurst Park

Its going to require a lot of things going our way to get within a few points of City and make this a title race again but if we can keep chipping away then you never know.

45 points from 21 games is a decent return, it shouldn't mean title over but this is where we are now. 40 from our last 17 (12-13 wins), on top of that, would normally have you there or thereabouts for the title and we're capable of doing that. Instead we could win all 17 and still fall short.

They may have lost games here and there, but they haven't had a poor run of form in 5 years.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Jm55

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: Fromola
45 points from 21 games is a decent return, it shouldn't mean title over but this is where we are now. 40 from our last 17 (12-13 wins), on top of that, would normally have you there or thereabouts for the title. Instead we could win all 17 and still fall short.

They may have lost games here and there, but they haven't had a poor run of form in 5 years.

You can argue the toss about what should constitute a title challenge in a league without state owned clubs (and youd have a very valid point) but it is what it is and I guarantee the manager wont be telling the players how the current points total would usually see them within the grasp of the title, hell be telling them its 8 points with us still to play City which is 1 point less than the gap that City overturned in 2019.
Online Fromola

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: Jm55
You can argue the toss about what should constitute a title challenge in a league without state owned clubs (and youd have a very valid point) but it is what it is and I guarantee the manager wont be telling the players how the current points total would usually see them within the grasp of the title, hell be telling them its 8 points with us still to play City which is 1 point less than the gap that City overturned in 2019.

Which took them winning 18 of their last 19 and their last 14 games. That's what it'd take.

It's not totally beyond us but there's no margin for error.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
I couldn't watch today, but three goals and three points in a potential banana skin game sounds good to me.

No let's turn up at Arsenal and book a place at Wembley.
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Nick110581

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Online TepidT2O

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: afc turkish
The Tories will defund Tepid next...
My dog is clearly a Tory sympathiser
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online StL-Dono

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: naYoRHa2b
It's a thread to discuss the first 45 minutes. It was a sloppy first half, Many occasions we gave it away, ie Trent, Matip about 30 yards from our own goal and going forward there was no ingenuity, slow and looked like a mirror image of the arsenal game. Clearly missing Salah and Mane and everything they bring including making those around them better.
Matip as the ball carrier which we saw against arsenal, you can see why people are getting a sense of deja vu
Thankfully we got a goal from a set piece, we didn't look like scoring from open play in the first half but looked more threatening from corners.

That was the general consensus. Your obsessed with other people's opinions upsetting you. Get that looked at, it's unhealty. As is telling yourself people are crying over soemthing when they aren't.

Agree with this (excepting the typos) in regards to the content of the Halftime thread.

Sure some people are going to be overly negative and pessimistic.  Some are likely to be overly exaggerated the other way.

But, to me, the content seems to be pretty balanced and level-headed and afterall, it is a space for us to chime in with our observations about the 45 minutes that just happened.  I think we all want us to win every match easily, so if we're not ahead 4-0 at the half, lots of people are going to focus on the things and areas where we didn't perform to that level.  But, to me, that's not "bed-wetting". 
Online Dave McCoy

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Just staying out of HT threads makes the game and rest of the day regardless of result way more enjoyable.

Overall we were really good. Expected a bounce back from Thursday and we got it.  Yes there were some moments of sloppiness but the effort was there and we created a lot of chances that on another day could have meant the game was over in the first 45.  Anybody moaning after that needs to have their head checked.
Online vicar

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Much more urgent second half.

Though Curtis did well, tried a few things that didn't come off, but always trying.
Was just in the process of slagging Ox off to the fella next to me about 30 seconds before he scored!  :lmao
In the end could have been many more, shame for Gordon, would have been great for him to get that one.

On to the next where we will face a team with lazarus levels of recoveries.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
I'll tell you what is interesting. I went for a walk and listened to the game on the radio. Then came back and watched the extended highlights. The difference was night and day. The narrative on the radio was "oo errr, Liverpool are going to fuck this up and get fucked over by Brentford, they are nothing without Mane and Salah!" Every minute it was "Liverpool player X barely makes interception/tackle/pass, Brentford were nearly in". You watch it back and bar five minutes in the first half (around then 38 min mark) and 5 mins in the second half (around the 58 min) it was mainly Brentford desperately hanging on and eventually getting beat.

I can understand the outrage at half time if you were a radio listener, totally setting Liverpool up to fail so they were.

Saying that, this was not a particularly good perfromance by Liverpool. A lot of loose passing and unforced errors. Brentford were twice set up by incredibly poor passes from the back, straight to opponent's feet. Luckily Brentford couldn't take advantage, but still.

The result was kind of brute forced as well, a bouncing ball from a corner and an Ox header (a collector's item). The third was just piss poor by the Brentford keeper, but fiar play to Minamino for the chase and pressure.

Overall there were some issues arising; I felt Jones was quiet, didn't really impose himself on the game. Chamberlain played a lot of loose passes, but did score. Neither really put their hand up to say "play me every week". I felt Robertson threw in a lot of scuds without any great accuracy. Jota also struggled to impose his game minus Salah and Mane (but at least hit the bar).

Still, 3 points, second place, West Ham lost too, so Liverpool can look forward, and less backward, all to the good. The worry is next thursday and that league cup game. Funnily enough I think Arsenal's shenanigans in getting the game called off might backfire on them, if they are slow to get up to speed in the game. Worrying though, that team today were quite blunt, truth be told.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Red Bird

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Tee hee hee. I think they are so used to the idea of Liverpool gifting the opposition points.

That result will do just nicely.
Online ThoroughlyMediocre

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: DonkeyWan
I'll tell you what is interesting. I went for a walk and listened to the game on the radio. Then came back and watched the extended highlights. The difference was night and day. The narrative on the radio was "oo errr, Liverpool are going to fuck this up and get fucked over by Brentford, they are nothing without Mane and Salah!" Every minute it was "Liverpool player X barely makes interception/tackle/pass, Brentford were nearly in". You watch it back and bar five minutes in the first half (around then 38 min mark) and 5 mins in the second half (around the 58 min) it was mainly Brentford desperately hanging on and eventually getting beat.

I can understand the outrage at half time if you were a radio listener, totally setting Liverpool up to fail so they were.

Saying that, this was not a particularly good perfromance by Liverpool. A lot of loose passing and unforced errors. Brentford were twice set up by incredibly poor passes from the back, straight to opponent's feet. Luckily Brentford couldn't take advantage, but still.

The result was kind of brute forced as well, a bouncing ball from a corner and an Ox header (a collector's item). The third was just piss poor by the Brentford keeper, but fiar play to Minamino for the chase and pressure.

Overall there were some issues arising; I felt Jones was quiet, didn't really impose himself on the game. Chamberlain played a lot of loose passes, but did score. Neither really put their hand up to say "play me every week". I felt Robertson threw in a lot of scuds without any great accuracy. Jota also struggled to impose his game minus Salah and Mane (but at least hit the bar).

Still, 3 points, second place, West Ham lost too, so Liverpool can look forward, and less backward, all to the good. The worry is next thursday and that league cup game. Funnily enough I think Arsenal's shenanigans in getting the game called off might backfire on them, if they are slow to get up to speed in the game. Worrying though, that team today were quite blunt, truth be told.

Good post - agree in reality, we played pretty well without looking lethal in attack. Jones definitely seems to be playing within himself (possibly per instruction). He had one excellent run in the second half and would like to see him try that at least a few times per match. Robertson was a bit wayward apart from his fantastic assist, which even then should have been dealt with by Pinnock. Glad to see Minamino score as well.

I really look for Trent to step up the next couple of weeks creatively. He was better today than against Arsenal, not outstanding but put himself in some good positions. With Salah/Mane gone, he's really the difference-maker in the side and has to play as such.

A word on Brentford - they were poor today, and looked every bit a promoted side. However, I think they will markedly improve once they get their first-choice keeper back. Their backup looks terrified to receive ball to feet, which is surprising given how adept Raya is - you'd think they would want their second-choice to be in a similar mold.
Offline LallanaInPyjamas

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
I'll be lumping on them lot to go down next season. They're not a very good side at all - makes that draw at their ground all the more frustrating, especially as we'd have had a fairly decent lead at the top had we held on if memory serves.
Online PEG2K

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
The 3-0 result flatters us. If we hadn't gotten that set piece goal from Fabinho things could have been ugly the second half. Brentford was behind so they had to spring forward a little bit which gave us space in the second half and even so the goals kinda came out of nowhere. Otherwise it could have been Arsenal in the league cup again.

We don't look like we can pull off some decent attacking play without Salah and Mane. Just pass pass pass around their box without any penetration. The only hope we have for creating a chance is crosses from Trent and Robbo.
Online DonkeyWan

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: ThoroughlyMediocre

I really look for Trent to step up the next couple of weeks creatively. He was better today than against Arsenal, not outstanding but put himself in some good positions. With Salah/Mane gone, he's really the difference-maker in the side and has to play as such.


The timing in playing Arsenal is real frustrating, they are, in fact, a fairly pedestrian side, it's unfortunate Liverpool have to play them at the worst time of the year.
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Offline Son of Spion

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Online Hedley Lamarr

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: PEG2K
The 3-0 result flatters us. If we hadn't gotten that set piece goal from Fabinho things could have been ugly the second half. Brentford was behind so they had to spring forward a little bit which gave us space in the second half and even so the goals kinda came out of nowhere. Otherwise it could have been Arsenal in the league cup again.

We don't look like we can pull off some decent attacking play without Salah and Mane. Just pass pass pass around their box without any penetration. The only hope we have for creating a chance is crosses from Trent and Robbo.

Are you fucking nuts ?  5-0 wouldnt of flattered us.  Their keeper made a couple of cracking saves, we hit the post.  13 shots on target to their 1, 27 attempts in total to their 6.  Around 70% possession.
Offline Samie

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: PEG2K
The 3-0 result flatters us. If we hadn't gotten that set piece goal from Fabinho things could have been ugly the second half. Brentford was behind so they had to spring forward a little bit which gave us space in the second half and even so the goals kinda came out of nowhere. Otherwise it could have been Arsenal in the league cup again.

We don't look like we can pull off some decent attacking play without Salah and Mane. Just pass pass pass around their box without any penetration. The only hope we have for creating a chance is crosses from Trent and Robbo.

The fuck you on about? Are you sure you watched the correct game?
Online CowboyKangaroo

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
In terms of chances created and volume of said chances, it was a hammering attacking wise. 3.5 xg is massive.
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Online jepovic

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
5 pages = solid win.
Online Bend It Like Aurelio

Re: PL: Liverpool 3 vs Brentford 0 Fab 44' Ox 69' Taki 77
Quote from: PEG2K
The 3-0 result flatters us. If we hadn't gotten that set piece goal from Fabinho things could have been ugly the second half. Brentford was behind so they had to spring forward a little bit which gave us space in the second half and even so the goals kinda came out of nowhere. Otherwise it could have been Arsenal in the league cup again.

We don't look like we can pull off some decent attacking play without Salah and Mane. Just pass pass pass around their box without any penetration. The only hope we have for creating a chance is crosses from Trent and Robbo.

I normally dont like a pile on, but this is a pretty bad take. Think there is a bit of extrapolation here from the Arsenal match, when reality wise it wasnt the case at all.

Think we were guilty of a few bad giveaways, but overall we were in total control of the match. And if scoring 3 goals is not good enough, I think you should probably give up watching football.
