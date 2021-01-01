I'll tell you what is interesting. I went for a walk and listened to the game on the radio. Then came back and watched the extended highlights. The difference was night and day. The narrative on the radio was "oo errr, Liverpool are going to fuck this up and get fucked over by Brentford, they are nothing without Mane and Salah!" Every minute it was "Liverpool player X barely makes interception/tackle/pass, Brentford were nearly in". You watch it back and bar five minutes in the first half (around then 38 min mark) and 5 mins in the second half (around the 58 min) it was mainly Brentford desperately hanging on and eventually getting beat.



I can understand the outrage at half time if you were a radio listener, totally setting Liverpool up to fail so they were.



Saying that, this was not a particularly good perfromance by Liverpool. A lot of loose passing and unforced errors. Brentford were twice set up by incredibly poor passes from the back, straight to opponent's feet. Luckily Brentford couldn't take advantage, but still.



The result was kind of brute forced as well, a bouncing ball from a corner and an Ox header (a collector's item). The third was just piss poor by the Brentford keeper, but fiar play to Minamino for the chase and pressure.



Overall there were some issues arising; I felt Jones was quiet, didn't really impose himself on the game. Chamberlain played a lot of loose passes, but did score. Neither really put their hand up to say "play me every week". I felt Robertson threw in a lot of scuds without any great accuracy. Jota also struggled to impose his game minus Salah and Mane (but at least hit the bar).



Still, 3 points, second place, West Ham lost too, so Liverpool can look forward, and less backward, all to the good. The worry is next thursday and that league cup game. Funnily enough I think Arsenal's shenanigans in getting the game called off might backfire on them, if they are slow to get up to speed in the game. Worrying though, that team today were quite blunt, truth be told.