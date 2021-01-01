Please
Topic:
Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
stevieG786
Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
«
on:
Today
at 01:41:46 am »
Hi
I have two laptops that I need to reinstall Windows on, where is the best place to buy it from?
I checked on the Windows website and Windows 10 pro is £220? Is that right?
Itd be cheaper to buy a new laptop
ToneLa
Re: Where is the best place to buy Windows with a licence key from?
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 03:45:02 am »
https://mrkeyshop.com/en/windows-10/23-microsoft-windows-10-home-32-64-bit-product-key?SubmitCurrency=1&id_currency=3
I mean I can't vouch for that site - I've never used it, but heard of it well - but even amazon have it for just over a ton
Whack this query into Google. You're not the first to ask...
Don't buy direct from Microsoft. I've even gotten keys at one point for £11. This has to be one of the fre products / industries where you get it direct from the manufacturer and get ripped off even more
