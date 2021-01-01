« previous next »
Andy @ Allerton!

Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Today at 05:41:02 pm
Starter for five

1. The Scream films. Just doesn't compute. Not sure what they are. They aren't horror. They aren't entertaining. From what I can tell they are just a piss take (But not one done with a decent story like, for instance, cabin in the woods). If there was just 'Scream' then I wouldn't be that bothered. But there's loads of them and now they're doing a reboot. Don't get why people would watch it

2. Poetry. Just something that doesn't do anything for me. I remember when as a kid we were reading "The Rime of the Ancient Mariner" in school and I thought "Wow. This is amazing. I can't wait to see the world of poetry" - I bought a book on it and they were all shite. I'm sure that people must get a lot out of them, but I love reading and it seems that they usually are a convoluted attempt to jam a narrative into few words, whereas a perfectly decent book would do the job admirably and with far more depth

3. Anyway but Essex/Newcastle or whatever they are called. Don't get it. Just a bunch of knobhead kids acting like spoilt knobhead kids. Just don't get it

4. I'm a celebrity. Like 3 really - what is the point? Why do people watch it? What's it for. Doesn't compute.

5. Poems and songs in books. Fantasy books are particularly guilty of this. The action is proceeding nicely and things are afoot. Then some character dramatically sings a song or recites a poem that breaks the spell and makes you think "Oh. Fuck off"




Any other things out there where you think WTF?!
bradders1011

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #1 on: Today at 05:48:52 pm
Modern and postmodern art in general. Self-indulgent and transactional pap.
[new username under construction]

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #2 on: Today at 05:52:39 pm
redan

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #3 on: Today at 05:59:28 pm
Social Media;

This forum is the closest I get to it. Might be because Im a miserable fucker but I really dont give a shit what other people are doing on their days off or what they had for dinner and therefore I can safely assume they dont care about what Im up to either. If anyone is interested in what Im up to they can message me or give me a ring (Im 35 not 70 before anyone asks), otherwise Ill assume youre not and I cant blame you.

Just seems like one big dick waving competition
Kenny's Jacket

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #4 on: Today at 06:00:13 pm
Hip Hop
reality TV, particularly Love Island
Coooking competitions
you can listen to a singer, watch a dancer, you cant taste the food, whats the point
I've been a good boy.

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #5 on: Today at 06:08:36 pm
Love Island. Clearly made for horny teenagers and "influencers"
Mr Grieves

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #6 on: Today at 06:29:08 pm

Modern and postmodern art in general. Self-indulgent and transactional pap.


Is that you Grifter?
rob1966

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #7 on: Today at 08:24:18 pm
Musicals like West Side Story or Grease. Tough guys breaking out into song wtf?

Real Housewives - who gives a shit?



Lee0-3Liv

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #8 on: Today at 08:32:10 pm
Soap operas, people watch them knowing what is going to happen because the story lines are published beforehand.
Hazell

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #9 on: Today at 08:36:06 pm
I don't think people watch soaps for their plots. It's more about the quality actors on show, the in depth characterisation, direction, set design etc.
afc turkish

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #10 on: Today at 09:04:24 pm
Real Housewives should be shot as a musical...
El Lobo

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #11 on: Today at 09:22:46 pm
Andy why dont you post all the things you dont get in the media?
Elmo!

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #12 on: Today at 09:29:34 pm
Threads by Andy
Hazell

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #13 on: Today at 09:38:26 pm
The Internet might explode.
Crosby Nick

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #14 on: Today at 10:07:41 pm
And the occasional late night episode where everyone starts swearing for the first time ever.
jillc

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #15 on: Today at 10:38:34 pm
I have read quite a few fantasy books and I can't remember any having characters that break into song or recites a poem. Which ones are you referring too?
Crosby Nick

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #16 on: Today at 10:49:33 pm
The Gruffalos Child.
Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #17 on: Today at 10:52:24 pm
I'd have to look it up for specific examples, but seem to remember seeing poems/songs in these;

Lord of the Rings (And associated books) ( http://tolkiengateway.net/wiki/Poems_in_The_Lord_of_the_Rings )
Chronicles of Thomas Covenant (Giants, Bloodguard, Lords and various others)
Robert Jordon (Been a while, but pretty sure there were a few poems in there about mythology)
Dragon Lance Books (Several prophecies)
Magician Series (Feist)
Spellsinger Series
Dragons of Pern series

Can't swear to it, but pretty sure there have been several poems in Michael Moorcock's Multiverse

I read quite a few 'out there' fantasy books from the 60s, 70s, 80s and quite of few of them aren't too timid to chuck the odd poem in (Usually when they are describing a culture or race or sometimes mythology)

Quite hard to search online for them as when you mention poems from fantasy books, there are thousands of pages of poems about fantasy books.
El Lobo

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #18 on: Today at 11:18:43 pm
It was pretty annoying when Mr Bumble broke into song in Oliver
redgriffin73

Re: Things in art and media that you just don't really get
Reply #19 on: Today at 11:21:50 pm
