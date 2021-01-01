I have read quite a few fantasy books and I can't remember any having characters that break into song or recites a poem. Which ones are you referring too?
I'd have to look it up for specific examples, but seem to remember seeing poems/songs in these;
Lord of the Rings (And associated books) ( http://tolkiengateway.net/wiki/Poems_in_The_Lord_of_the_Rings
)
Chronicles of Thomas Covenant (Giants, Bloodguard, Lords and various others)
Robert Jordon (Been a while, but pretty sure there were a few poems in there about mythology)
Dragon Lance Books (Several prophecies)
Magician Series (Feist)
Spellsinger Series
Dragons of Pern series
Can't swear to it, but pretty sure there have been several poems in Michael Moorcock's Multiverse
I read quite a few 'out there' fantasy books from the 60s, 70s, 80s and quite of few of them aren't too timid to chuck the odd poem in (Usually when they are describing a culture or race or sometimes mythology)
Quite hard to search online for them as when you mention poems from fantasy books, there are thousands of pages of poems about fantasy books.