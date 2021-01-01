« previous next »
ripsaw19

  Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 881
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5320 on: Yesterday at 08:48:02 pm »
Quote from: raging on Yesterday at 08:19:43 pm
Does anyone else have Chelsea away 3/3/20 5th round showing as PREMIER LEAGUE AWAY in their history instead of FA CUP AWAY?
I've got that too.
Joff123

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 255
  • They say our days our numbered
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5321 on: Yesterday at 08:59:29 pm »
Quote from: raging on Yesterday at 08:28:35 pm
Mine is showing as Premier league away too.  Missed out on Shrewsbury but have Plymouth so hoping they go back that far but not sure they will with more corporates etc

Plymouth away, probably at an obscure time with TV too, would the corporates fancy it? Holding onto hope having 5/8...
ianrush79

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 670
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5322 on: Yesterday at 09:22:06 pm »
Quote from: Joff123 on Yesterday at 08:59:29 pm
Plymouth away, probably at an obscure time with TV too, would the corporates fancy it? Holding onto hope having 5/8...

We have Spurs on the Thursday so very likely that the game will be on Sunday 9th. 
DOG-LFC8

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 982
  • We've conquered Europe and we're never gonna stop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5323 on: Yesterday at 09:25:06 pm »
Theyll go back far enough will they for this Plymouth?
Barry Banana

  • because johnster was a rubbish username?...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,320
  • Long live the King
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5324 on: Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm »
Do we still get 15%? I thought it dropped to 10% but I might have imagined that.
Willo99

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 94
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5325 on: Yesterday at 10:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Barry Banana on Yesterday at 10:22:02 pm
Do we still get 15%? I thought it dropped to 10% but I might have imagined that.

Think the League Cup is 10%, but the FA Cup is still 15%. I could be wrong though.
ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,480
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5326 on: Yesterday at 11:15:41 pm »
Quote from: Willo99 on Yesterday at 10:36:27 pm
Think the League Cup is 10%, but the FA Cup is still 15%. I could be wrong though.
Thats correct.
ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,480
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5327 on: Yesterday at 11:20:34 pm »
Quote from: simo71 on Yesterday at 08:11:30 pm
Why not go back to Plymouth last time for guranteed? Then work out second sale from there.
Because they dont need to. They normally go back to whatever the lowest allocation was that we had previously, so lets assume were getting 2462 for this, the most recent allocation lower than that was Shrewsbury @ 1684so I reckon it will be something like this -

19/20 Shrewsbury
19/20 Chelsea
22/23 Wolves
22/23 Brighton
23/24 Arsenal
23/24 Man Utd

1st sale - 6/6
2nd sale - 5/6 (will be brutal)

They might go back a bit further to ensure that that 2nd sale isnt so brutal but as with all things when it comes to the TO, expect the unexpected!
redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,617
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5328 on: Yesterday at 11:35:30 pm »
Quote from: raging on Yesterday at 08:19:43 pm
Does anyone else have Chelsea away 3/3/20 5th round showing as PREMIER LEAGUE AWAY in their history instead of FA CUP AWAY?

Yeah, same, seems we all have it wrong.
simo71

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 125
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5329 on: Today at 08:28:29 am »
Quote from: ianrush79 on Yesterday at 09:22:06 pm
We have Spurs on the Thursday so very likely that the game will be on Sunday 9th. 

Plymouth also have a game on the 11th. So one team is going to get screwed by the looks of it.
DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5330 on: Today at 08:37:50 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:20:34 pm
Because they dont need to. They normally go back to whatever the lowest allocation was that we had previously, so lets assume were getting 2462 for this, the most recent allocation lower than that was Shrewsbury @ 1684so I reckon it will be something like this -

19/20 Shrewsbury
19/20 Chelsea
22/23 Wolves
22/23 Brighton
23/24 Arsenal
23/24 Man Utd

1st sale - 6/6
2nd sale - 5/6 (will be brutal)

They might go back a bit further to ensure that that 2nd sale isnt so brutal but as with all things when it comes to the TO, expect the unexpected!
I think you're probably on the money there. In regards to the 2nd sale being brutal the odds will be no worse than the Brighton league cup 2nd sale? Probably even slightly better
Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,163
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5331 on: Today at 08:40:41 am »
Quote from: ABJ on Yesterday at 11:20:34 pm
Because they dont need to. They normally go back to whatever the lowest allocation was that we had previously, so lets assume were getting 2462 for this, the most recent allocation lower than that was Shrewsbury @ 1684so I reckon it will be something like this -

19/20 Shrewsbury
19/20 Chelsea
22/23 Wolves
22/23 Brighton
23/24 Arsenal
23/24 Man Utd

1st sale - 6/6
2nd sale - 5/6 (will be brutal)

They might go back a bit further to ensure that that 2nd sale isnt so brutal but as with all things when it comes to the TO, expect the unexpected!
Haha will be proper brutal. At least I'd have a chance though.
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5332 on: Today at 10:06:39 am »
Fuck off Plymouth, possibly one of the worst draws possible that.

Give us United away again in the next round, at least that guarantees me a final ticket.
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5333 on: Today at 10:29:25 am »
I think they'll go back to Plymouth and do 7/8 first sale personally

Just think after the Milan backtrack of people potentially dropping off the ladder with longer term loyalty I think they'll do the same for this

They went back in the league cup to those with Man City when they didn't have to just think this will be the same - probably get more complaints if they didn't than if they did
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5334 on: Today at 10:43:57 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:29:25 am
I think they'll go back to Plymouth and do 7/8 first sale personally

Just think after the Milan backtrack of people potentially dropping off the ladder with longer term loyalty I think they'll do the same for this

They went back in the league cup to those with Man City when they didn't have to just think this will be the same - probably get more complaints if they didn't than if they did

Went back further than that to MK Dons when they didn't have to, a decision which bugs me as given my queue number of 439 in the all member sale I'd have probably got Spurs on my own membership had they not done so.
30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5335 on: Today at 10:50:11 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 10:43:57 am
Went back further than that to MK Dons when they didn't have to, a decision which bugs me as given my queue number of 439 in the all member sale I'd have probably got Spurs on my own membership had they not done so.

Yeah forgot about that actually!

I'd be surprised if it wasnt back to plymouth
DougLFC94

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,417
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5336 on: Today at 10:55:11 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:29:25 am
I think they'll go back to Plymouth and do 7/8 first sale personally

Just think after the Milan backtrack of people potentially dropping off the ladder with longer term loyalty I think they'll do the same for this

They went back in the league cup to those with Man City when they didn't have to just think this will be the same - probably get more complaints if they didn't than if they did
But they did have to? How else would they have done a 2nd sale?
Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,096
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5337 on: Today at 11:10:32 am »
Quote from: DougLFC94 on Today at 10:55:11 am
But they did have to? How else would they have done a 2nd sale?

Could potentially have done an all members instead which would have been harsh given there were quite a few with City who missed out on Brighton/Southampton.
Singh92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 976
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5338 on: Today at 11:25:57 am »
1st sale should go back as far as poss to give those a guaranteed chance.

2nd sale should be the next best and then so on so forth.
Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,163
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5339 on: Today at 11:52:18 am »
Quote from: Singh92 on Today at 11:25:57 am
1st sale should go back as far as poss to give those a guaranteed chance.

2nd sale should be the next best and then so on so forth.

It can and will go back to Shrewsbury to give people a guaranteed sale. The argument I guess is whether they go back further to increase the numbers of guaranteed so as to not penalise anyone who missed out on Shrewsbury initially.

Can see both sides. You'd be pissed if you missed out on Shrewsbury but then were battling with us that got on at West Ham and built from there and could fall down the ladder. Equally I guess at some point there needs to be a cut off to allow upward movement on the ladder over time, even if it's only a few hundred. If we'd somehow faced grounds of 4,000+ until 2027, I'd hardly expect them to use Plymouth in 2017 then. Don't envy those in the ticket office though.

I'll either have a 20-25% chance myself or no chance. I hadn't considered going to the game other than on a spare when the draw was made but who knows, we'll find out in the near future.
vlademer17

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 142
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5340 on: Today at 12:40:00 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:52:18 am
It can and will go back to Shrewsbury to give people a guaranteed sale. The argument I guess is whether they go back further to increase the numbers of guaranteed so as to not penalise anyone who missed out on Shrewsbury initially.

Can see both sides. You'd be pissed if you missed out on Shrewsbury but then were battling with us that got on at West Ham and built from there and could fall down the ladder. Equally I guess at some point there needs to be a cut off to allow upward movement on the ladder over time, even if it's only a few hundred. If we'd somehow faced grounds of 4,000+ until 2027, I'd hardly expect them to use Plymouth in 2017 then. Don't envy those in the ticket office though.

I'll either have a 20-25% chance myself or no chance. I hadn't considered going to the game other than on a spare when the draw was made but who knows, we'll find out in the near future.

No matter what TO does some will be pissed off haha
Singh92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 976
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5341 on: Today at 02:03:58 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Today at 11:52:18 am
It can and will go back to Shrewsbury to give people a guaranteed sale. The argument I guess is whether they go back further to increase the numbers of guaranteed so as to not penalise anyone who missed out on Shrewsbury initially.

Can see both sides. You'd be pissed if you missed out on Shrewsbury but then were battling with us that got on at West Ham and built from there and could fall down the ladder. Equally I guess at some point there needs to be a cut off to allow upward movement on the ladder over time, even if it's only a few hundred. If we'd somehow faced grounds of 4,000+ until 2027, I'd hardly expect them to use Plymouth in 2017 then. Don't envy those in the ticket office though.

I'll either have a 20-25% chance myself or no chance. I hadn't considered going to the game other than on a spare when the draw was made but who knows, we'll find out in the near future.

I wouldnt stand a chance either way as i only started last season with Arsenal and united on the away ladder. But the less allocation we get the better if we away from home in regards to potential wembley trips if we make it that far
