It takes the piss doesn't it? They should be forced to have the same % of fans missing the game as the away team do. Its a little over 10% each game and I've no idea how they get away with it



Yeah it's an absolute joke, the FA need to tell them 9k or you'll face sanctions until the "safety" problems are sorted. Of course those problems will magically disappear if they're home to say Reading or Plymouth in the next round and 9k away fans will suddenly be allowed. Not much point having the rules in place if some are just gonna say nah, not doing that.They took the piss with carabao semi tickets the other year too, we only got 5.2k, they got 5.6k for Anfield which was a smaller ground at the time. So maybe got that to look forward to if we both get through tonight. Hopefully Utd get somewhere but this has been going on for years and years now with these so who knows. On another note I do like that Utd actually update their fans with what's going on, basically put a pretty simple Arsenal are dicks, we're trying to sort it type message on their ticketing page, a simple communication goes a long way!