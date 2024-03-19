« previous next »
Molo203

Re: The FA Cup
March 19, 2024, 09:23:27 am
Quote from: dimewestern on March 18, 2024, 09:15:03 am
Wonder was it the same guy next to us.... doing the airplane gesture all game too. Also lads in our seats when we got there and refused to move, they ended up breaking the seat we were supposed to have. When I tried to call them out I just got dogs abuse off them.

And what do you advise if the quiet word brings this response?
mainone

Re: The FA Cup
March 19, 2024, 10:12:03 am
did you report what you heard in the manc areas
Molo203

Re: The FA Cup
March 19, 2024, 10:54:58 am
Yes. Did you?
Barneylfc

Re: The FA Cup
March 19, 2024, 12:11:11 pm
Quote from: mainone on March 19, 2024, 10:12:03 am
did you report what you heard in the manc areas

What's the point of this question?

Leave the whataboutery for their lot. Whether he did or didn't report the chanting from the Manc areas isn't relevant.
tasmichkata

Re: The FA Cup
April 18, 2024, 11:08:40 am
Kennys Jacket

Re: The FA Cup
April 18, 2024, 11:28:55 am
Quote from: tasmichkata on April 18, 2024, 11:08:40 am


not good for small clubs or their fans hoping for a day out at a famous stadium
ChrisLFCKOP

Re: The FA Cup
April 18, 2024, 11:55:36 am
Quote from: tasmichkata on April 18, 2024, 11:08:40 am


All rounds at weekends except one weekend where games will be spread over 6 days  :butt
swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
April 18, 2024, 11:58:49 am
Quote from: ChrisLFCKOP on April 18, 2024, 11:55:36 am
All rounds at weekends except one weekend where games will be spread over 6 days  :butt

:lmao

Laughable they've put "all rounds played at weekends" and then written that separately in the article
redgriffin73

Re: The FA Cup
April 18, 2024, 12:48:19 pm
Quote from: tasmichkata on April 18, 2024, 11:08:40 am


Third round also exclusive of EPL I assume? :P

I feel like they've waited for Jurgen to leave before deciding no replays is a good thing!
Stevo

Re: The FA Cup
April 18, 2024, 12:51:32 pm
Cup final weekend exclusive of EPL games? So just like this season then (and almost every other season in history bar one or two), nice one
swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
April 18, 2024, 01:07:20 pm
Quote from: Stevo on April 18, 2024, 12:51:32 pm
Cup final weekend exclusive of EPL games? So just like this season then (and almost every other season in history bar one or two), nice one

No, it says cup final Saturday will be exclusive of PL games. All PL games will be Sunday and potentially one on Monday I guess.
RainbowFlick

Re: The FA Cup
April 18, 2024, 01:21:59 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on April 18, 2024, 11:28:55 am
not good for small clubs or their fans hoping for a day out at a famous stadium

seen a lot of lower league fans fuming over this on twitter, saying it's all Klopp's fault etc. bizarre imo. like the whole football pyramid is broken - lower league clubs shouldn't be reliant on *maybes* like a potential fa cup replay to survive. these fans need to zoom out a bit, even if ultimately their issues are valid. it's like some of these fans enjoy the stories of their club nearly 'going under' but being saved. never see the same fighting for fairer distribution of £.
Alf

Re: The FA Cup
April 18, 2024, 09:07:09 pm
For communities in a cost of living crisis and concerns regarding carbon foot print, I think this is the best thing. Perhaps their could be a fairer distribution of the gate/tv money choice of home/away for clubs further down the pyramid.
DelTrotter

Re: The FA Cup
December 17, 2024, 03:01:40 pm
I see the pricks at Arsenal are up to their old tricks again, Utd have had to report them to the FA for not offering the full allocation. Utd usually get what they want so will be interesting to see how it pans out.

If the ground is such a "safety concern" it should be shut or a massively reduced capacity until it's sorted.

ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
December 17, 2024, 03:24:54 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 17, 2024, 03:01:40 pm
I see the pricks at Arsenal are up to their old tricks again, Utd have had to report them to the FA for not offering the full allocation. Utd usually get what they want so will be interesting to see how it pans out.

If the ground is such a "safety concern" it should be shut or a massively reduced capacity until it's sorted.
Agreed, time after time they get away with it.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The FA Cup
December 18, 2024, 12:57:54 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 17, 2024, 03:01:40 pm
I see the pricks at Arsenal are up to their old tricks again, Utd have had to report them to the FA for not offering the full allocation. Utd usually get what they want so will be interesting to see how it pans out.

If the ground is such a "safety concern" it should be shut or a massively reduced capacity until it's sorted.

It  takes the piss doesn't it? They should be forced to have the same % of fans missing the game as the away team do. Its a little over 10% each game and I've no idea how they get away with it
DelTrotter

Re: The FA Cup
December 18, 2024, 03:04:54 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 18, 2024, 12:57:54 pm
It  takes the piss doesn't it? They should be forced to have the same % of fans missing the game as the away team do. Its a little over 10% each game and I've no idea how they get away with it

Yeah it's an absolute joke, the FA need to tell them 9k or you'll face sanctions until the "safety" problems are sorted. Of course those problems will magically disappear if they're home to say Reading or Plymouth in the next round and 9k away fans will suddenly be allowed. Not much point having the rules in place if some are just gonna say nah, not doing that.

They took the piss with carabao semi tickets the other year too, we only got 5.2k, they got 5.6k for Anfield which was a smaller ground at the time. So maybe got that to look forward to if we both get through tonight. Hopefully Utd get somewhere but this has been going on for years and years now with these so who knows. On another note I do like that Utd actually update their fans with what's going on, basically put a pretty simple Arsenal are dicks, we're trying to sort it type message on their ticketing page, a simple communication goes a long way!
DougLFC94

Re: The FA Cup
December 18, 2024, 03:12:02 pm
Quote from: DelTrotter on December 17, 2024, 03:01:40 pm
I see the pricks at Arsenal are up to their old tricks again, Utd have had to report them to the FA for not offering the full allocation. Utd usually get what they want so will be interesting to see how it pans out.

If the ground is such a "safety concern" it should be shut or a massively reduced capacity until it's sorted.


Yeah they have been offered just under 8k, same allocation we had to fight for last season as they only offered us 5.2k initially. Doubt the FA will intervene but well in to them for trying. Arsenal have been taking the piss for years.
DougLFC94

Re: The FA Cup
December 18, 2024, 03:17:27 pm
Is an all members for Accrington likely do we know?
DanK1456

Re: The FA Cup
December 18, 2024, 03:31:05 pm
Quote from: DougLFC94 on December 18, 2024, 03:17:27 pm
Is an all members for Accrington likely do we know?

Around 1.5k tickets remaining
30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
December 19, 2024, 11:54:13 am
Drops to 0 27th at 1pm
DOG-LFC8

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 06:49:13 pm
Anyone have a list of all FA Cup away allocations from after Utd (A) in 2011 by any chance? Sure someone has posted it here before
PaulKS

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 06:55:28 pm
We got 2,462 last time
DOG-LFC8

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 06:59:45 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 06:55:28 pm
We got 2,462 last time
I know ya just curious on other allocations
ianrush79

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 06:59:51 pm
Quote from: PaulKS on Today at 06:55:28 pm
We got 2,462 last time

The capacity has increased to over 18000 now so we should have a few more.

What do we think about the selling criteria? Do we think that they will go as far back to the last Plymouth replay in 2017? Only allocation smaller than Plymouth since then was Shrewsbury which I missed out on
ianrush79

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 07:02:13 pm
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 06:49:13 pm
Anyone have a list of all FA Cup away allocations from after Utd (A) in 2011 by any chance? Sure someone has posted it here before

From a previous thread

The previous allocations were as follows :

1347  Exeter
5990  West Ham
825  Wimbledon
5046  Bolton
3733  Palace
7223  Blackburn
2080  Bournemouth
5186 - Arsenal
Craig S

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 07:42:24 pm
Quote from: ianrush79 on Today at 07:02:13 pm
From a previous thread

The previous allocations were as follows :

1347  Exeter
5990  West Ham
825  Wimbledon
5046  Bolton
3733  Palace
7223  Blackburn
2080  Bournemouth
5186 - Arsenal

Shrewsbury and Chelsea are missing.
Danny Boy

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 07:48:57 pm
And Man Utd. Arsenal was 7,800 and Utd 9k I think
deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 07:50:51 pm
Quote from: Danny Boy on Today at 07:48:57 pm
And Man Utd. Arsenal was 7,800 and Utd 9k I think

And Forest and Wolves
