There was a water refill in the concourse by my entrance, people were going and getting plastic cups full of eater and bringing them back to their seats. This was the upper bowl block 548



There was also a water refill down on the lower tier. But if other people were told they don't need tap water, presumably you'd need to shell out £3.15 on a bottle just to get something to put it in? I had my plastic bottle of water taken off me by aa steward on the way into the ground.At the end of the day, it's the usual story - we line their pockets while getting treated like third-class citizens because we're (shock, horror) football fans.