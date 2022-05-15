« previous next »
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3080 on: May 15, 2022, 01:55:19 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on May 15, 2022, 11:53:08 am
Ah no it wasn't him then turnstile K for me. Completely agree, so many by me were sat for the game, couldn't believe it
fuck means there was multiple, why the fuck would you even wear a rugby shirt to the FA Cup final, let alone a England one in the Liverpool end
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3081 on: May 15, 2022, 02:54:03 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on May 15, 2022, 01:03:40 pm
I need to sort my European cup final attire out. Want a North Face co ordinates t shirt, but can't seem to find them

Some good quality tees on here, with new Paris range - have used them before and they give a 10% discount for first order.....

https://www.no19apparelco.com/
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3082 on: May 15, 2022, 04:42:34 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on May 15, 2022, 01:55:19 pm
fuck means there was multiple, why the fuck would you even wear a rugby shirt to the FA Cup final, let alone a England one in the Liverpool end

Glad it wasn't just me thinking this then. Thought i was being a miserable old git
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3083 on: May 15, 2022, 04:47:06 pm »
Quote from: kopte4ever on May 14, 2022, 12:43:50 pm
I missed that memo its boiling. But £12 for the shitist burger everwelcome to Wembley
Seriously, the food at Wembley is a disgrace - £8 for a veggie hot dog that must have cost all of 40p to make and was so burnt it was virtually inedible. And £3.15 for a small bottle of water, Total piss-take. 
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3084 on: May 15, 2022, 04:56:34 pm »
Quote from: Spearshaker on May 15, 2022, 04:47:06 pm
Seriously, the food at Wembley is a disgrace - £8 for a veggie hot dog that must have cost all of 40p to make and was so burnt it was virtually inedible. And £3.15 for a small bottle of water, Total piss-take.
which they take the lid off
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3085 on: May 15, 2022, 05:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Spearshaker on May 15, 2022, 04:47:06 pm
Seriously, the food at Wembley is a disgrace - £8 for a veggie hot dog that must have cost all of 40p to make and was so burnt it was virtually inedible. And £3.15 for a small bottle of water, Total piss-take. 
I asked for a glass of tap water before the match. The guy at the till plonked a bottle of water in front of me and asked for £3.15. Said they dont do tap water?  ::)
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3086 on: May 15, 2022, 05:33:53 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on May 15, 2022, 05:26:43 pm
I asked for a glass of tap water before the match. The guy at the till plonked a bottle of water in front of me and asked for £3.15. Said they dont do tap water?  ::)

There was a water refill in the concourse by my entrance, people were going and getting plastic cups full of eater and bringing them back to their seats. This was the upper bowl block 548
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3087 on: May 15, 2022, 05:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on May 15, 2022, 05:33:53 pm
There was a water refill in the concourse by my entrance, people were going and getting plastic cups full of eater and bringing them back to their seats. This was the upper bowl block 548
There was clearly something like that in the lower tier as well then, which we obviously missed, as saw plenty of people walking about with the same.

The guy behind the till did leave the lid on for us though, which was nice of him.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3088 on: May 15, 2022, 06:02:23 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on May 15, 2022, 05:39:28 pm
There was clearly something like that in the lower tier as well then, which we obviously missed, as saw plenty of people walking about with the same.

The guy behind the till did leave the lid on for us though, which was nice of him.
lucky you the guy at mine said he couldn't even give me the bottle with the lid off
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3089 on: May 15, 2022, 08:41:55 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on May 15, 2022, 05:26:43 pm
I asked for a glass of tap water before the match. The guy at the till plonked a bottle of water in front of me and asked for £3.15. Said they dont do tap water?  ::)
Given that it was a really hot day and there was an obvious risk of people getting dehydrated, that's bonkers. Also, for a hospitality venue, is it even legal? Either way, surely they'd rather people were able to drink tap water than having to get the medics out to help people when they pass out?? Madness.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3090 on: May 15, 2022, 08:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on May 15, 2022, 05:33:53 pm
There was a water refill in the concourse by my entrance, people were going and getting plastic cups full of eater and bringing them back to their seats. This was the upper bowl block 548
There was also a water refill down on the lower tier. But if other people were told they don't need tap water, presumably you'd need to shell out £3.15 on a bottle just to get something to put it in? I had my plastic bottle of water taken off me by aa steward on the way into the ground.

At the end of the day, it's the usual story - we line their pockets while getting treated like third-class citizens because we're (shock, horror) football fans. 
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3091 on: May 15, 2022, 09:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Spearshaker on May 15, 2022, 08:45:51 pm
There was also a water refill down on the lower tier. But if other people were told they don't need tap water, presumably you'd need to shell out £3.15 on a bottle just to get something to put it in? I had my plastic bottle of water taken off me by aa steward on the way into the ground.

At the end of the day, it's the usual story - we line their pockets while getting treated like third-class citizens because we're (shock, horror) football fans.

I just went to the till and asked for a plastic cup. Don't get why we can't bring water bottles in, never had an issue bringing my water bottle to Anfield (and that one isn't even clear).
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3092 on: May 15, 2022, 09:06:47 pm »
Anyway know what the normal criteria is for getting community shield ticket?
« Reply #3093 on: May 15, 2022, 09:28:57 pm »
I walked in with a plastic bottle of water in my pocket and the stewards didnt even notice it

Lots trying to bunk in with fakes at entrance J too.
One guy in front of me was talking to the steward who was openly telling him it was a fake ticket but that he couldnt check everyone.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3094 on: May 15, 2022, 09:35:59 pm »
Quote from: KaiNo7 on May 15, 2022, 09:06:47 pm
Anyway know what the normal criteria is for getting community shield ticket?

It dropped to all members eventually. Next years wont though because its not at Wembley. Leicesters King Power Stadium is the favourite for it but that only holds 32,000 so wont get anywhere near going to all members.

https://talksport.com/football/fa-cup/1100157/leicester-king-power-stadium-community-shield-wembley/amp/
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3095 on: May 15, 2022, 10:22:20 pm »
Quote from: Danny Boy on May 15, 2022, 09:28:57 pm
Lots trying to bunk in with fakes at entrance J too.
One guy in front of me was talking to the steward who was openly telling him it was a fake ticket but that he couldnt check everyone.

I went in through J, I agree allot were trying to bunk. There was 1 infront and side of me at same time. Both caught. I held back as knew what he was doing so didnt want to get involved.

Once I got in some ran past me and also I got held as 2 behind me were bunkers. They lost control very quickly. However they then shut a few of the gate and really slowed the flow to stop it.

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3096 on: May 15, 2022, 10:54:53 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May 15, 2022, 09:35:59 pm
It dropped to all members eventually. Next years wont though because its not at Wembley. Leicesters King Power Stadium is the favourite for it but that only holds 32,000 so wont get anywhere near going to all members.

https://talksport.com/football/fa-cup/1100157/leicester-king-power-stadium-community-shield-wembley/amp/
Emirates or London Stadium would be a bigger capacity although if we get Super Cup I might have to swerve this wherever it is
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3097 on: May 15, 2022, 10:57:06 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May 15, 2022, 09:35:59 pm
It dropped to all members eventually. Next years wont though because its not at Wembley. Leicesters King Power Stadium is the favourite for it but that only holds 32,000 so wont get anywhere near going to all members.

https://talksport.com/football/fa-cup/1100157/leicester-king-power-stadium-community-shield-wembley/amp/
Of all the venues to choose from? Absolutely ridiculous choice, but unfortunately sounds like itll definitely be there. Can think of four or five better choices of venue than there easily. Be lucky if we get 12,500 tickets allocated.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3098 on: May 15, 2022, 10:59:53 pm »
Quote from: Spearshaker on May 15, 2022, 08:41:55 pm
Given that it was a really hot day and there was an obvious risk of people getting dehydrated, that's bonkers. Also, for a hospitality venue, is it even legal? Either way, surely they'd rather people were able to drink tap water than having to get the medics out to help people when they pass out?? Madness.
Dont think it is legal to be honest? Pretty sure theyre obligated to offer free tap water. Really didnt see the water refills on the concourse as it was packed when we got in but wouldve been easy enough for the bloke behind the till to point me in the direction of them rather than saying they dont do it while plonking a £3.15 bottle in front of me.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3099 on: May 15, 2022, 11:07:27 pm »
Quote from: D🐶G on May 15, 2022, 10:59:53 pm
Dont think it is legal to be honest? Pretty sure theyre obligated to offer free tap water. Really didnt see the water refills on the concourse as it was packed when we got in but wouldve been easy enough for the bloke behind the till to point me in the direction of them rather than saying they dont do it while plonking a £3.15 bottle in front of me.

Yeah I didn't see any either and they certainly don't advertise the fact they have them, the money grabbing bastards. I didn't have my bag checked so luckily got in with a bottle of water but would certainly have filled it up again for free if I'd known about it.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3100 on: Yesterday at 09:07:40 am »
Quote from: kopte4ever on May 15, 2022, 10:22:20 pm
I went in through J, I agree allot were trying to bunk. There was 1 infront and side of me at same time. Both caught. I held back as knew what he was doing so didnt want to get involved.

Once I got in some ran past me and also I got held as 2 behind me were bunkers. They lost control very quickly. However they then shut a few of the gate and really slowed the flow to stop it.
I definitely felt a little uneasy going into J. There were more people trying to bunk in than people with real tickets. Idiots.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3101 on: Yesterday at 09:25:53 am »
Quote from: KaiNo7 on May 15, 2022, 09:06:47 pm
Anyway know what the normal criteria is for getting community shield ticket?

I'd imagine this depends in what capacity we are there - FA Cup Winners or League Winners?

They'd use the appropriate credits either FA Cup or League?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3102 on: Yesterday at 09:27:27 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 09:25:53 am
I'd imagine this depends in what capacity we are there - FA Cup Winners or League Winners?

They'd use the appropriate credits either FA Cup or League?
be interesting if they use 21/22 considering its technically 22/23 season so those credits shouldn't count
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3103 on: Yesterday at 09:28:08 am »
Quote from: KaiNo7 on May 15, 2022, 09:06:47 pm
Anyway know what the normal criteria is for getting community shield ticket?

if i remember right last time it was STHs and 13+ as the guaranteed and then it dropped downwards to all members

if it's King Power I'd imagine it'll probably sell out before it reaches anywhere near members.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3104 on: Yesterday at 09:29:12 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 09:27:27 am
be interesting if they use 21/22 considering its technically 22/23 season so those credits shouldn't count

maybe that's one way to 'reward' (loosely) the people that travelled the past season who will lose their credits next season. can't imagine many people will grumble.

lots of spares if it's a sizeable ground but King Power isn't a great idea.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3105 on: Yesterday at 09:37:58 am »
King power would be an aweful choice, surely Old Trafford would be a much better choice 🤦‍♂️
« Reply #3106 on: Yesterday at 09:44:00 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:29:12 am
maybe that's one way to 'reward' (loosely) the people that travelled the past season who will lose their credits next season. can't imagine many people will grumble.

lots of spares if it's a sizeable ground but King Power isn't a great idea.
super cup will interesting whether they use Paris or just go straight to 19/20 games, I guess for this they could just do same as final 4 guaranteed and then 3. King power would be shit for the allocation though
« Reply #3107 on: Yesterday at 09:46:46 am »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Yesterday at 09:28:08 am
if i remember right last time it was STHs and 13+ as the guaranteed and then it dropped downwards to all members

if it's King Power I'd imagine it'll probably sell out before it reaches anywhere near members.

It was anyone with 20 league credits guaranteed, then 19 etc. This was because we achieved the place through our league position.

So far, we have got there through our cup performance, so expect it will be on fa cup games. Unless we also win the league, then it may be a combination.
22 homes from 42 in league and cup. May be 23 from 42 is guaranteed.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3108 on: Yesterday at 10:08:16 am »
Lets face it, wed sell out the King Power in its entirety pretty much if given the chance. Its a terrible choice of venue. Even Villa Park or St James Park wouldve been better choices.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3109 on: Yesterday at 10:20:10 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 09:46:46 am
It was anyone with 20 league credits guaranteed, then 19 etc. This was because we achieved the place through our league position.

So far, we have got there through our cup performance, so expect it will be on fa cup games. Unless we also win the league, then it may be a combination.
22 homes from 42 in league and cup. May be 23 from 42 is guaranteed.

oh yeah, you're right.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3110 on: Yesterday at 10:48:56 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 09:46:46 am
It was anyone with 20 league credits guaranteed, then 19 etc. This was because we achieved the place through our league position.

So far, we have got there through our cup performance, so expect it will be on fa cup games. Unless we also win the league, then it may be a combination.
22 homes from 42 in league and cup. May be 23 from 42 is guaranteed.

But this because we were there as league winners? If we are there based on being FA Cup winners, league games should not be taken into account.
« Reply #3111 on: Yesterday at 10:51:36 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 10:48:56 am
But this because we were there as league winners? If we are there based on being FA Cup winners, league games should not be taken into account.

Have you read what I wrote? Because that's exactly what I have said.
We actually came 2nd, but City did the double.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3112 on: Yesterday at 11:05:31 am »
Quote from: Thomas on Yesterday at 10:48:56 am
But this because we were there as league winners? If we are there based on being FA Cup winners, league games should not be taken into account.
that's what he meant - i hadn't linked the two in my head (winning the league + league credits criteria)
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3113 on: Yesterday at 11:24:41 am »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 10:51:36 am
Have you read what I wrote? Because that's exactly what I have said.
We actually came 2nd, but City did the double.


I didn't read what you said in fairness :)

Still recovering from Saturday  :champ :champ :champ
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3114 on: Yesterday at 12:26:24 pm »
Quote from: KaiNo7 on Yesterday at 09:37:58 am
King power would be an aweful choice, surely Old Trafford would be a much better choice 🤦‍♂️

Utd arent interested in it
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3115 on: Yesterday at 03:17:14 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 09:07:40 am
I definitely felt a little uneasy going into J. There were more people trying to bunk in than people with real tickets. Idiots.
I went through gate L . Wankers/bunkers same thing were pushing female stewards to the ground. I saw a couple get in most were chucked out. Thankfully!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3116 on: Yesterday at 10:26:41 pm »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 09:07:40 am
I definitely felt a little uneasy going into J. There were more people trying to bunk in than people with real tickets. Idiots.

Same, this lad let me go in front of him I warned him not to push me as I knew he wanted to bunk in as heard him talking to his mate about it. Started pushing me as I put my ticket in the machine, luckily the steward was watching and escorted him out which was good to see. Quite a lot were doing it unfortunately.

 Needs to stop. Idiots
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3117 on: Today at 01:01:13 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Yesterday at 09:07:40 am
I definitely felt a little uneasy going into J. There were more people trying to bunk in than people with real tickets. Idiots.

Hopefully the club can identify them.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3118 on: Today at 05:47:53 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:01:13 am
Hopefully the club can identify them.

What are the club going to do? They arent ticket holders hence why they're bunking. I'd say most who qualified but lost out in the ballot etc are not the ones bunking in
