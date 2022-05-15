if i remember right last time it was STHs and 13+ as the guaranteed and then it dropped downwards to all members
if it's King Power I'd imagine it'll probably sell out before it reaches anywhere near members.
It was anyone with 20 league credits guaranteed, then 19 etc. This was because we achieved the place through our league position.
So far, we have got there through our cup performance, so expect it will be on fa cup games. Unless we also win the league, then it may be a combination.
22 homes from 42 in league and cup. May be 23 from 42 is guaranteed.