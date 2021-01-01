This sitting down waiting for your number to come up is shit. Give me the good old days where you queued with your dad and the queue would snake from the main stand car park, down Anfield Road, down Arkles Lane into Priory Road and down past Stanley Park Girls School. And it would only take about four hours!

Ah, the good old days.



Honestly think if it was back to them days I wouldnt be missing all these finals. The internet made tickets available to the masses.My mum and dad used to just buy a ticket on the day, times have changed.