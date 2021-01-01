This sitting down waiting for your number to come up is shit. Give me the good old days where you queued with your dad and the queue would snake from the main stand car park, down Anfield Road, down Arkles Lane into Priory Road and down past Stanley Park Girls School. And it would only take about four hours!Ah, the good old days.
Seating plan is here and gets you straight in https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmapDidn't check out as mate got tix but used this link
They've stopped it now, whoever knew should have kept it to themselves really its unlikely to ever work again. I did try it though straight away and got me sisters ticket, normaly it doesn't let you add to basket, just didn't go telling anyone!
