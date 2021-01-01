« previous next »
ScubaSteve

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2760 on: Today at 12:00:58 pm
Quote from: Theoldkopite on Today at 11:23:54 am
This sitting down waiting for your number to come up is shit. Give me the good old days where you queued with your dad and the queue would snake from the main stand car park, down Anfield Road, down Arkles Lane into Priory Road and down past Stanley Park Girls School. And it would only take about four hours!
Ah, the good old days.

Honestly think if it was back to them days I wouldnt be missing all these finals. The internet made tickets available to the masses.

My mum and dad used to just buy a ticket on the day, times have changed.


James_1906

  
  
  
  
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2761 on: Today at 12:05:46 pm
I would happily queue outside anfield from 4am for my final ticket rather than a ballot! I did it a few times when I needed my last couple of credits to be 13+ in the league!


elmothered1

  
  
  
  
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2762 on: Today at 12:06:09 pm
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 10:20:16 am
Seating plan is here and gets you straight in
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/chelsea%20v%20liverpool%20(emirates%20fa%20cup%20final)/2022-5-14_16.45/wembley%20stadium?sb2m=1&hallmap

Didn't check out as mate got tix but used this link
Thank you for that now I now how people say to me they can get straight in for sales!


Thepooloflife

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2763 on: Today at 12:14:45 pm
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 10:42:50 am
They've stopped it now, whoever knew should have kept it to themselves really its unlikely to ever work again. I did try it though straight away and got me sisters ticket, normaly it doesn't let you add to basket, just didn't go telling anyone!
Yeah, some on here think the TO don't read this site   ::)


"Stuart"

  
  
  
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2764 on: Today at 12:18:28 pm
We are in 137 again same as semi. Bit lower down this time in row 18. Can't wait


Gladbach73

  
  
  
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #2765 on: Today at 12:23:13 pm
Block 541, row 2 same seats as the semi final, sorted

