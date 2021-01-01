« previous next »
Ok then maybe not cross competition loyalty but it should atleast use previous seasons when it comes to a final. As someone previously said its been 10 years since we last got to the final and people have went to every fa home game since then and are missing out to people who have only been this year.

Could make an exemption for young fans who werent old enough at the time.

The club wouldnt do this as they want to sell as many member cards as possible
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 06:42:45 pm
I agree. What about myself and many others who choose to only do cup competitions? Would effectively be punished for not having the budget of a member on 19 or season ticket holder.

And if cross completion loyalty was a thing, what if you've been to every home fa cup game for the last 10 years, would that mean getting priority for the last game of the season against Wolves? Doubt it would work both ways.
Ive been to some shite games over the years and didnt get one in the ballot but it is what it is.
My big problem is these influencers getting tickets because theyve got the doe
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 06:51:30 pm
Ive been to some shite games over the years and didnt get one in the ballot but it is what it is.
My big problem is these influencers getting tickets because theyve got the doe
players and former players taking loads of tickets, also FA giving every club going tickets, shite that
Not one single person has been to just 3 games this season to qualify for an F.A. Cup Final Ticket.

to qualify in the first place this season you had to be a Member who attended X games previously.

also it is highly unlikely anyone just goes to F.A. Cup games without attending PL, CL or League Cup games.
I think including more than one season in a competition would be fairer than cross competition loyalty. The club want to reward loyalty so count matches where we were crap and went out early.
Another one for SoS to put to the club?

As others have said, some people will be annoyed no matter what, but I def think something needs to change
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 07:07:08 pm
I think including more than one season in a competition would be fairer than cross competition loyalty. The club want to reward loyalty so count matches where we were crap and went out early.
Another one for SoS to put to the club?

As others have said, some people will be annoyed no matter what, but I def think something needs to change
Using previous years in that competition makes sense.
Wait until the Paris ballot when people with aways from this season and 18/19 miss out to someones first champions league campaign  :butt
League cup final:
5193 with aways
19226 ballot
5610 hospitality/PRH
2640 players and officials
330 sponsors

FA Cup Final:
4059 with Forest
17596 ballot - 55% ballot success
6405 hospitality/PRH
2135 players and officials
305 sponsors

Another case of corporate hospitality taking more tickets - 900 more?
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:09:24 pm
Using previous years in that competition makes sense.
Wait until the Paris ballot when people with aways from this season and 18/19 miss out to someones first champions league campaign  :butt

And European homes going back years, for me its 10 years+
Quote from: Shanklygates on Today at 07:07:08 pm
I think including more than one season in a competition would be fairer than cross competition loyalty. The club want to reward loyalty so count matches where we were crap and went out early.
Another one for SoS to put to the club?

As others have said, some people will be annoyed no matter what, but I def think something needs to change

How this wasnt raised by SoS after the league cup final Ill never know. Unless it was and I dont know about it?

Surely you have to reward further loyalty. If youre going back previous seasons for aways then why not multiple previous seasons for home games too?
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 07:09:24 pm
Using previous years in that competition makes sense.
Wait until the Paris ballot when people with aways from this season and 18/19 miss out to someones first champions league campaign  :butt

European aways back to 2015 - all that I've qualified for and a handful on spares when I haven't. All euro homes and aways except Porto this year. Looking forward to the ballot of all euro home games for the final (if we get there).  ::)

Really don't know what they were doing with latter games not counting now restrictions are mostly dropped.
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 06:51:30 pm
Ive been to some shite games over the years and didnt get one in the ballot but it is what it is.
My big problem is these influencers getting tickets because theyve got the doe

most actual influencers get their tickets free from the sponsors. a lot of relatively normal-ish people, even regulars, spend a lot of money on final tickets. my issue is allocations, sponsors and corporates taking up tickets (not to mention the touts).

a Club our size unfortunately there's always going to be a tonne of good people missing out.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:22:25 pm
most actual influencers get their tickets free from the sponsors. a lot of relatively normal-ish people, even regulars, spend a lot of money on final tickets. my issue is allocations, sponsors and corporates taking up tickets (not to mention the touts).

a Club our size unfortunately there's always going to be a tonne of good people missing out.

Personally, I was always an advocate for a much bigger stadium but in recent years and realising how difficult it is to pick up a final ticket even with relaxing the criteria to both STHs and members, Im relieved we stayed and the capacity will be just over 60,000.

No way were so many people from outside the city/north west region even going the home games even as recent as pre Klopp. Our fan base is ridiculously big and one that other clubs just cant comprehend

People fly to go to every home game, sorry but I cant get my head around that one
Quote from: Levitz on Today at 07:21:01 pm
European aways back to 2015 - all that I've qualified for and a handful on spares when I haven't. All euro homes and aways except Porto this year. Looking forward to the ballot of all euro home games for the final (if we get there).  ::)

Really don't know what they were doing with latter games not counting now restrictions are mostly dropped.
I think theyll use 19/20. Hopefully people like your are boxed but we know it doesnt work like that.
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 07:22:25 pm
most actual influencers get their tickets free from the sponsors. a lot of relatively normal-ish people, even regulars, spend a lot of money on final tickets. my issue is allocations, sponsors and corporates taking up tickets (not to mention the touts).

a Club our size unfortunately there's always going to be a tonne of good people missing out.

You'll get the likes of ThogDen, That Big Zoo oddball and weird freestylers getting tickets to this and giving their fake reactions.
8,845 tickets to corporate
Cheers mate, hopefully.
Well done to all were successful, hard to beat having those Wembley tickets in your hand and singing with other reds from the train station up to the stadium to the serious noise!
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 07:47:13 pm
8,845 tickets to corporate

Now thats disgusting. Rewarding people because theyre willing/able to pay over the odds to see a footy game

Without them most of us are successful

Money talksits not a working class club, thats for sure
Made up to get one today, but an absolute sickener to see those numbers/percentages. 71% of an already shit allocation given the size of the ground going to the 'average fan'

Only going to get worse too when the Anfield Rd end is done. Not that I'm disappointed about the ground being improved, just for these situations. Fucking jaag.

Quote from: KiNki on Today at 07:47:13 pm
8,845 tickets to corporate

Disgraceful.
Hahaha. Just go on twitter then and see that 'Big Zuu' fella doing a ticket giveaway promising to give it to a fan who's never been in their life. Reckon that's about the point I'd lose it if I wasn't sorted today. Still fuming anyway, actually. Who the fuck is sorting him out with an amount of tickets that are essentially surplus? Get to fuck.
Quote from: lfcrule6times on Today at 06:42:45 pm
Doubt it would work both ways.

Cross competition means across all competitions. So of course it would.
I was unsuccessful but have a wait list number of 555, which is similar to the wait list position i had for the league cup final. Only got sorted for that as there was that small additional allocation given to us. Not hopeful of it dropping that far down the wait list
The magic of the cup - it's what it's all about.
https://twitter.com/ItsBigZuu/status/1520115798278291456
Quote from: KiNki on Today at 08:30:15 pm
The magic of the cup - it's what it's all about.
https://twitter.com/ItsBigZuu/status/1520115798278291456

If he thinks this is what football is all about, he doesnt have a clue. No wonder we have never take those comps seriously if its attracting the likes of this guy. Give them a ticket to a home cat c prem game
Do we have any idea what seats are left in each section?
Quote from: 1964allezallezallez on Today at 09:12:12 pm
Do we have any idea what seats are left in each section?

Upper tier is about 99% free. Lower tier, rows 1-15 (£70 tickets) only a handful left but theres plenty of the £115 ones (row 15 and up)
Quote from: bignred84 on Today at 07:04:17 pm
Not one single person has been to just 3 games this season to qualify for an F.A. Cup Final Ticket.

to qualify in the first place this season you had to be a Member who attended X games previously.

also it is highly unlikely anyone just goes to F.A. Cup games without attending PL, CL or League Cup games.

Course they will, Ive got 2 Season Tickets(ones my lads) and a members card, all three where successful- the members card got a Shrewsbury ticket because of the stature of the game, that then pretty much qualified for the remaining two games- there was no credit requirement for Shrewsbury so hence Im sure the number of people with only three is probably into three figures
I haven't got much issue with the fairness of the ballot, I have all the home credits for a few years and missed out on the ballot but sometimes that's just luck of the draw. I would probably advocate for going back a little further than just this season when it comes to a final but then where do you draw the line?

My issue, like many others, is how many tickets go to corporates and sponsors. This season has made me feel less like a fan and more like a customer.
Quote from: VVM on Today at 10:26:16 pm
I haven't got much issue with the fairness of the ballot, I have all the home credits for a few years and missed out on the ballot but sometimes that's just luck of the draw. I would probably advocate for going back a little further than just this season when it comes to a final but then where do you draw the line?

My issue, like many others, is how many tickets go to corporates and sponsors. This season has made me feel less like a fan and more like a customer.

The other issue is hundreds of loyal fans touting their tickets. Club needs to do more to clamp down on these vermin and take their STHs and membership away.
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 10:31:33 pm
The other issue is hundreds of loyal fans touting their tickets. Club needs to do more to clamp down on these vermin and take their STHs and membership away.

100% correct.
I would be fine with cross-comp loyalty but thats only because im lucky enough well grafted including queueing outside anfield at 4am to get my final few credits...

But to be honest cross competition will make it too much of a closed shop. For a final ticket it should be over 2 or 3 seasons of credits, it is just wrong for someone who started going this year to be getting a final ticket imo! Going back a couple years makes it much fairer. I would only make the criteria for multiple season for Finals / FA semi to still allow people on the ladder but they have to build up for a few years to be considered for a final ticket.
Plenty of people who got tickets will pass them on to someone else because they think its their right to. Thereby depriving someone who qualifies of the chance of a ticket. Same people will moan when they dont get a ticket in the next ballot
Not the right thread but for that Paris ballot (hopefully) I hope the club use some sense and make it all homes from this season plus 1+ home from 19/20. CL ballots are by far the worst and the amount of people who have no previous european history bar this season surely can't be with the same luck as loyalty over the years!
There needs to be a better loyalty system in place, but personally I dont agree with cross competition loyalty.  Youre then automatically giving priority for those who are well off and can afford to attend 30+ games a season. What about people on low incomes who can only afford to say join the FA Cup ACS scheme and 4 PL games a season, or just do the league cup or CL games?

Another reason not to do cross competition loyalty is itll increase the number of credit hunters even more. The club has loads of credit hunters, but just because someone has 18 homes and all the FA Cup games, it doesnt mean that theyve actually attended all those games, many people sell the less desirable games onto others.

For those saying that there should be cross competition loyalty, does that include away games? Will that be opened up, or would that still be a closed shop!? I know people who just do aways, so if someone had all the homes and all the cup competitions compared to someone with just PL aways, then surely theyd have more points than someone who just did aways and would then get priority if it were a points system across all competitions.

It would be lovely to have £1000s of spare cash to spend on all the games, but do people really want it to end up where the club ends up prioritising tickets for those with the most money because thats what it is.

Go back for previous seasons in Cup completions for loyalty, but not cross competition.
Quote from: timmit on Today at 10:58:18 pm
Plenty of people who got tickets will pass them on to someone else because they think its their right to. Thereby depriving someone who qualifies of the chance of a ticket. Same people will moan when they dont get a ticket in the next ballot
until you get the credit for going then there will be always be issues, how many people successful today actually went to all 3 cup games? We will never know but I bet it's a number that would surprise many
I feel going back,1 year for ballots would be fair so your first year as a member you can't get ballots but have the credits for the next year, might not help much but I think it would legitimise the process for a lot considering the biggest complaint is "they've only been to 3 games ever"
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 11:21:52 pm
until you get the credit for going then there will be always be issues, how many people successful today actually went to all 3 cup games? We will never know but I bet it's a number that would surprise many

Totally agree. Not sure what the answer is. But I feel we need to come up with a way of ensuring that the people inside the ground are the ones that get the credit
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:12:46 pm
There needs to be a better loyalty system in place, but personally I dont agree with cross competition loyalty.  Youre then automatically giving priority for those who are well off and can afford to attend 30+ games a season. What about people on low incomes who can only afford to say join the FA Cup ACS scheme and 4 PL games a season, or just do the league cup or CL games?

Another reason not to do cross competition loyalty is itll increase the number of credit hunters even more. The club has loads of credit hunters, but just because someone has 18 homes and all the FA Cup games, it doesnt mean that theyve actually attended all those games, many people sell the less desirable games onto others.

For those saying that there should be cross competition loyalty, does that include away games? Will that be opened up, or would that still be a closed shop!? I know people who just do aways, so if someone had all the homes and all the cup competitions compared to someone with just PL aways, then surely theyd have more points than someone who just did aways and would then get priority if it were a points system across all competitions.

It would be lovely to have £1000s of spare cash to spend on all the games, but do people really want it to end up where the club ends up prioritising tickets for those with the most money because thats what it is.

Go back for previous seasons in Cup completions for loyalty, but not cross competition.

Totally agree here too
