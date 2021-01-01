« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 132356 times)

Online upthereds95

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2600 on: Today at 05:23:05 pm »
Quote from: Red and White Klopp on Today at 05:15:40 pm
I see it as a massive plus you have a season ticket, even if you miss out on a cup final. Many members who have just 3 fa home games after many years of paying membership just to fight for minimal tickets would give their right arm to get to every PL home game etc.

Members can buy tickets for the league games and build them up over years theres plenty on here with full league games. These people who put the money into the club should get priority over people whove been three games it is common sense.

People saying they cant get tickets in their member card must not have been going when we were crap and it was easy to get tickets. Theres people whove been every home game this year not going to the final which is a joke.

Online RJK

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2601 on: Today at 05:29:07 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 05:23:05 pm
Members can buy tickets for the league games and build them up over years theres plenty on here with full league games. These people who put the money into the club should get priority over people whove been three games it is common sense.

People saying they cant get tickets in their member card must not have been going when we were crap and it was easy to get tickets. Theres people whove been every home game this year not going to the final which is a joke.

Spot on m8
Online SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2602 on: Today at 05:29:49 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 05:23:05 pm
Members can buy tickets for the league games and build them up over years theres plenty on here with full league games. These people who put the money into the club should get priority over people whove been three games it is common sense.

People saying they cant get tickets in their member card must not have been going when we were crap and it was easy to get tickets. Theres people whove been every home game this year not going to the final which is a joke.
Some of us weren't old enough in the hodgson days
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2603 on: Today at 05:31:16 pm »
Had an email saying that as I was unsuccessful, everyone in the group I booked with are also unsuccesful.

That's never been the case in the past has it?
Online swoopy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2604 on: Today at 05:32:34 pm »
Quote from: Dull Tools on Today at 05:31:16 pm
Had an email saying that as I was unsuccessful, everyone in the group I booked with are also unsuccesful.

That's never been the case in the past has it?

Yes. If you enter together then you're either all successful or all unsuccessful.
Online KevLFC

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2605 on: Today at 05:33:45 pm »
Quote from: Red and White Klopp on Today at 05:15:40 pm
I see it as a massive plus you have a season ticket, even if you miss out on a cup final. Many members who have just 3 fa home games after many years of paying membership just to fight for minimal tickets would give their right arm to get to every PL home game etc.

What you said. Not to keep arguing but if us members paid for each game, we would have to pay more than a season ticket holder. Had this debate on Madrid a few years ago. The dream for most of us is final tickets, no guarantee but to lose out because fans go to league games too doesn't sound right. Anfield is becoming a closed shop as it is, let's not make cup final tickets the same.
Online unclebob

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2606 on: Today at 05:34:46 pm »
Unsuccessful 4214 on the waiting list
Online upthereds95

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2607 on: Today at 05:35:48 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 05:29:49 pm
Some of us weren't old enough in the hodgson days

We werent exactly good again until about five years ago. You could get tickets for most games before klopp come in and we turned into the best team in the world. Im sorry but someone on three games shouldnt be in the same ballot as people whove been every home game in a season cant think of any other club who does things like that.



Online KevLFC

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2608 on: Today at 05:37:01 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 05:35:48 pm
We werent exactly good again until about five years ago. You could get tickets for most games before klopp come in and we turned into the best team in the world. Im sorry but someone on three games shouldnt be in the same ballot as people whove been every home game in a season cant think of any other club who does things like that.





Other clubs don't sell out...
Online SingFongFC

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2609 on: Today at 05:38:28 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 05:33:45 pm
What you said. Not to keep arguing but if us members paid for each game, we would have to pay more than a season ticket holder. Had this debate on Madrid a few years ago. The dream for most of us is final tickets, no guarantee but to lose out because fans go to league games too doesn't sound right. Anfield is becoming a closed shop as it is, let's not make cup final tickets the same.

Closed shop is one thing, agree that shouldnt happen, but for me there has to be a better balance that takes into account previous seasons rather than just the current one (and Im not including league games in that)

It isnt right that someone with no history prior to this season gets a ticket over someone thats not missed an FA Cup home game for five years for example.
Online LFCJayy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2610 on: Today at 05:38:48 pm »
Quote from: upthereds95 on Today at 05:35:48 pm
We werent exactly good again until about five years ago. You could get tickets for most games before klopp come in and we turned into the best team in the world. Im sorry but someone on three games shouldnt be in the same ballot as people whove been every home game in a season cant think of any other club who does things like that.
Sorry but what else can you do, you cant add league games to it as people will fuck the cups of altogether.

People do the cups because its easier to get tickets and cheaper compared to the league.

Ballot the only fair way and you cant please everyone.
Online upthereds95

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2611 on: Today at 05:40:42 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 05:38:48 pm
Sorry but what else can you do, you cant add league games to it as people will fuck the cups of altogether.

People do the cups because its easier to get tickets and cheaper compared to the league.

Ballot the only fair way and you cant please everyone.

They could atleast use previous years cup games then. Someone buying three games shouldnt be going to a final end of when you have people putting thousands into the club every year whether we are playing well or not.

When the anfield road gets upgraded the odds of a ticket will be even worse.
Online Austinkopite4eva

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2612 on: Today at 05:40:43 pm »
Successful 2 out of 3 exact same as semi final
