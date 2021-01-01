« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 131006 times)

Online LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2480 on: Today at 03:03:18 pm »
Id be wounded if I dont get a ticket for any of these finals coming up  ;D
Logged

Online stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,273
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2481 on: Today at 03:03:27 pm »
Quote from: "Stuart" on Today at 02:56:29 pm
this last hour has gone so slowly, must have checked my inbox about 20 times incase the emails early!

the club said FROM 3pm, so expect it sometime before 5pm but not necessarily imminently
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2482 on: Today at 03:04:44 pm »
Quote from: willss on Today at 03:00:37 pm
Perhaps bunking in needs its own thread!! Definitely a divisive subject but its impossible to ignore that it goes on extensively at Wembley and away matches.
fine but don't come on a ticket thread boasting about it when people are gonna be disappointed soon
Logged

Online ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2483 on: Today at 03:05:35 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 02:57:13 pm
Not just that but gloating about it and being patronising too.  Disgusting
Agreed. Fed up seeing people quite happily talking about bunking in. We've been trying to distance ourselves as a fan base from lies told for 3 decades. Posts about bunking in do not help!
Logged
ST Waiting List Position - 2772

Online deanloco9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2484 on: Today at 03:07:53 pm »
Anyone on here got an email yet or reckon it'll be a '4:59pm' job again?
Logged

Online sharkeyb

  • Would pay to see a Mason's willy, but not more than £35.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 987
  • He's on the floor
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2485 on: Today at 03:08:43 pm »
no
Logged
Sir, the cash monies?

Online elmothered1

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 539
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2486 on: Today at 03:08:48 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 03:07:53 pm
Anyone on here got an email yet or reckon it'll be a '4:59pm' job again?
No refreshed about 100 times since 3 tho  ;D
Logged

Online Red and White Klopp

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 10
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2487 on: Today at 03:08:55 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Today at 03:05:35 pm
Agreed. Fed up seeing people quite happily talking about bunking in. We've been trying to distance ourselves as a fan base from lies told for 3 decades. Posts about bunking in do not help!

I mentioned my views against last week and got called a Tory and Boris. I'm very much the opposite as can be.

C'mon ballot news. Then again, happy to wait if it is a no!
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,247
  • Seis Veces
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2488 on: Today at 03:09:03 pm »
Just hurry up and put me out of my fucking misery
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 268
  • JFT 97
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2489 on: Today at 03:09:36 pm »
My bet for the email time is 3.25.
Logged

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2490 on: Today at 03:11:30 pm »
The bunking in crap has popped up a few times on here and Its been infuriating for the reasons mentioned. I stayed out of it due to the sensitivity of it and the fact that some far more experienced posters than myself were condoning it. Glad to see the above responses.
Logged
YNWA

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2491 on: Today at 03:35:35 pm »
Struggling to find the post by who's bragging about bunking in? Does it actually exist or are you all creating an imaginary agenda against yourselves?
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2492 on: Today at 03:36:50 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 03:35:35 pm
Struggling to find the post by who's bragging about bunking in? Does it actually exist or are you all creating an imaginary agenda against yourselves?
it's been removed mate
Logged

Online ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2493 on: Today at 03:36:53 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 03:35:35 pm
Struggling to find the post by who's bragging about bunking in? Does it actually exist or are you all creating an imaginary agenda against yourselves?
It's been removed
Logged
ST Waiting List Position - 2772

Online SouthDerryLaggo

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • Enjoy these times
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2494 on: Today at 03:37:01 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 03:35:35 pm
Struggling to find the post by who's bragging about bunking in? Does it actually exist or are you all creating an imaginary agenda against yourselves?
looks like it was deleted.
Logged
YNWA

Offline bertiemee

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 443
  • The Anny Road Aggro
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2495 on: Today at 03:43:13 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:36:50 pm
it's been removed mate

What did it say?

Not condoning bunking - I've never been to a match that I didn't have a ticket for. But the argument on this started weeks ago when someone labelled young local lads as the reason for it happening, I'd say it's more the people paying over 3-4x face value who are pricing the lads out of a ticket.

Anyway, where's this f*** ballot email  ::)
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,247
  • Seis Veces
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2496 on: Today at 03:43:21 pm »
Not seen a single person say they've got one yet on here, social media, other forums etc
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2497 on: Today at 03:45:33 pm »
Quote from: bertiemee on Today at 03:43:13 pm
What did it say?

Not condoning bunking - I've never been to a match that I didn't have a ticket for. But the argument on this started weeks ago when someone labelled young local lads as the reason for it happening, I'd say it's more the people paying over 3-4x face value who are pricing the lads out of a ticket.

Anyway, where's this f*** ballot email  ::)
said he was guaranteed to be bunking if he didn't get a ticket, then doubled down when called out
Logged

Online Jayzy90

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 27
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2498 on: Today at 03:46:49 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 03:43:21 pm
Not seen a single person say they've got one yet on here, social media, other forums etc

Still refreshing like mad 🤣 had my email for the LC well by now 🤣
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,014
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2499 on: Today at 03:48:24 pm »
Nothing so far for me either.
Logged
AHA!

Online stueya

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 717
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2500 on: Today at 03:49:07 pm »
Could be quite late as they only close the previous sale at 2pm so it depends how long it all takes to do the ballot
Logged
We all live in a purple wheelie bin

Online Kozmapolitan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2501 on: Today at 03:49:54 pm »
Bunking in? Rat behaviour that. If you can't get a ticket, tough luck. Find yourself a bar and have a few beers watching the match. Endangering other people isn't acceptable. End of.
Logged

Online ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 796
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2502 on: Today at 03:52:06 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 03:45:33 pm
said he was guaranteed to be bunking if he didn't get a ticket, then doubled down when called out
He also weirdly said he considered bunking into the LC final even though he had a ticket 🤔
Logged
ST Waiting List Position - 2772

Online 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,578
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2503 on: Today at 03:54:59 pm »
Quote from: stueya on Today at 03:49:07 pm
Could be quite late as they only close the previous sale at 2pm so it depends how long it all takes to do the ballot

Ballot is done prior

List is ordered randomly based on transaction number then they see how many tickets they've got left at 2pm and then go as far down the list as they can till they run out of tickets, then waiting list the ones below numerically
Logged

Online LFCJayy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 63
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2504 on: Today at 03:58:31 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:54:59 pm
Ballot is done prior

List is ordered randomly based on transaction number then they see how many tickets they've got left at 2pm and then go as far down the list as they can till they run out of tickets, then waiting list the ones below numerically
Always assumed the ballot is done after the sale and once theyve allocated the last unsuccessful waiting list number, a system will automatically send the emails out.
Logged

Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,247
  • Seis Veces
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2505 on: Today at 04:00:02 pm »
Ticket office closes at 4  :-X
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Online stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,273
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2506 on: Today at 04:01:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:00:02 pm
Ticket office closes at 4  :-X

That's only the Windows
Logged

Online Kozmapolitan

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2507 on: Today at 04:02:21 pm »
Well that's taken the romance out of it....I'd assumed there was like a proper draw with a pissed Rod Steward character flamboyantly pulling season ticket numbers out of a goldfish bowl. Shame.
Logged

Online anitrella

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 232
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2508 on: Today at 04:03:05 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 03:54:59 pm
Ballot is done prior

List is ordered randomly based on transaction number then they see how many tickets they've got left at 2pm and then go as far down the list as they can till they run out of tickets, then waiting list the ones below numerically

you're reliable but how do you actually know this?
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2509 on: Today at 04:04:31 pm »
Quote from: Kozmapolitan on Today at 04:02:21 pm
Well that's taken the romance out of it....I'd assumed there was like a proper draw with a pissed Rod Steward character flamboyantly pulling season ticket numbers out of a goldfish bowl. Shame.
it's how they should do it
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2510 on: Today at 04:07:44 pm »
59% chance
Logged

Online Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,354
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2511 on: Today at 04:08:18 pm »
Quote from: anitrella on Today at 04:03:05 pm
you're reliable but how do you actually know this?
Well it makes sense because people get waiting list numbers etc
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online Lfcameron7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 288
  • Na na na Liverpool, Liverpool na na na
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2512 on: Today at 04:09:13 pm »
Logged

Online deanloco9

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 209
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2513 on: Today at 04:09:30 pm »
Logged

Online Levitz

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,258
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2514 on: Today at 04:10:31 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 04:09:30 pm
Where's this mate?

he's fairly itk, so expect it's accurate but not yet public
Logged
Liverpool ist Rad!

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,029
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2515 on: Today at 04:11:03 pm »
Quote from: sonofkenny on Today at 04:07:44 pm
59% chance
only 3% less than LC isnt horrible all things considered
Logged

Online sonofkenny

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 550
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2516 on: Today at 04:11:18 pm »
will be out in the next 15 mins
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 58 59 60 61 62 [63]   Go Up
« previous next »
 