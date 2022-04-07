Probably because hundreds still assume their National Express booking from last week is still valid...I never got an email to say mine was cancelled. Thankfully I'm on Twitter and RAWK a lot so knew this and then booked the official one on LFC.



Will be shocking if people do turn up to Anfield as the coaches aren't even going from there (not sure why NE said they were on their site)



It says in the website notice for the free coaches being bookable that they have all been cancelled after the national express error and emails would be going out. I still havent received one though! Anyway after booking on the free coaches again I was gonna sell our ones with Big Green Coach as it was going later at 8.15am but theyve now changed it to 7.30am as well so I may just leave the free ones now especially with the club saying the free coaches are all unallocated. It just sounds like its gonna be chaos with 5,000 to get on them with all the ticket and I.D. checks, i mean what they gonna do have everyone form a long queue to get on them all going and coming back?? Whos gonna police all that and stop anyone from jumping on?