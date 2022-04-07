« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 90063 times)

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1800 on: April 7, 2022, 10:30:53 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on April  7, 2022, 09:55:07 pm
Someone would have been 1614 or even 1606 unfortunately.
Don't think I could cope missing a ballot by literally 1 position on the waiting list.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1801 on: April 7, 2022, 11:14:27 pm »
Quote from: Mr.Savage on April  7, 2022, 10:26:42 pm
Yeah had to go up myself
Brilliant! I feel for whoever is behind me in the queue Wednesday
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1802 on: Yesterday at 04:45:40 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on April  7, 2022, 09:50:23 pm
Im assuming most tickets in tomorrows sale will be lower blocks 139-143 ish with them saying the majority being £80

Whys that? Arent they gd seats?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1803 on: Yesterday at 04:59:01 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on April  7, 2022, 08:46:00 pm
The City blocks are 523 to 526 so they are definitely different. There are about 4000 in those blocks so would be massive for us if they were released.

There are also still 160 available from todays sale and likely more tomorrow as many wont want to pay £80 tomorrow to sit by the corner flag. Id say anyone down to 1900 will get sorted even without City returning any.


I don't see them doing that. I've never been close to a divide at Wembley but can they do that easily?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1804 on: Yesterday at 08:29:03 am »
I was close to a divide for the league cup final. It is just a moveable wall. The concourse is just one big loop. So the wall can be moved wherever to create a divide.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1805 on: Yesterday at 10:16:40 am »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on April  7, 2022, 05:11:39 pm
Probably because hundreds still assume their National Express booking from last week is still valid...I never got an email to say mine was cancelled. Thankfully I'm on Twitter and RAWK a lot so knew this and then booked the official one on LFC.

Will be shocking if people do turn up to Anfield as the coaches aren't even going from there (not sure why NE said they were on their site)

It says in the website notice for the free coaches being bookable that they have all been cancelled after the national express error and emails would be going out. I still havent received one though! Anyway after booking on the free coaches again I was gonna sell our ones with Big Green Coach as it was going later at 8.15am but theyve now changed it to 7.30am as well so I may just leave the free ones now especially with the club saying the free coaches are all unallocated. It just sounds like its gonna be chaos with 5,000 to get on them with all the ticket and I.D. checks, i mean what they gonna do have everyone form a long queue to get on them all going and coming back?? Whos gonna police all that and stop anyone from jumping on?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1806 on: Yesterday at 11:32:36 am »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:16:40 am
It says in the website notice for the free coaches being bookable that they have all been cancelled after the national express error and emails would be going out. I still havent received one though! Anyway after booking on the free coaches again I was gonna sell our ones with Big Green Coach as it was going later at 8.15am but theyve now changed it to 7.30am as well so I may just leave the free ones now especially with the club saying the free coaches are all unallocated. It just sounds like its gonna be chaos with 5,000 to get on them with all the ticket and I.D. checks, i mean what they gonna do have everyone form a long queue to get on them all going and coming back?? Whos gonna police all that and stop anyone from jumping on?

Be plenty who booked who dont show up too

I booked for 4 but thinking I'm now going to drive after my shitshow of a trip back from lisbon

6 hour delay, missed connection, rebooked at own cost for that flight to then be diverted, arrived back in Manchester 28 hours later, that was after the chaos of having to go Manchester at stupid oclock monday night to make it through security for an 8am flight (I needed to get train to airport, earliest Tuesday got me there 6am)

Cant be fucked with the idea of sitting on a coach all day to be honest espciecially if its warm
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1807 on: Yesterday at 11:43:55 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 11:32:36 am
Be plenty who booked who dont show up too

I booked for 4 but thinking I'm now going to drive after my shitshow of a trip back from lisbon

6 hour delay, missed connection, rebooked at own cost for that flight to then be diverted, arrived back in Manchester 28 hours later, that was after the chaos of having to go Manchester at stupid oclock monday night to make it through security for an 8am flight (I needed to get train to airport, earliest Tuesday got me there 6am)

Cant be fucked with the idea of sitting on a coach all day to be honest espciecially if its warm

To be fair, all the people who booked the original cancelled free ones and havent been told, are all gonna turn up at the ground anyway arent they?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1808 on: Yesterday at 11:55:23 am »
Quote from: timmit on Yesterday at 11:43:55 am
To be fair, all the people who booked the original cancelled free ones and havent been told, are all gonna turn up at the ground anyway arent they?

Thats a good point...
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1809 on: Yesterday at 12:08:12 pm »
Anyone have any idea when they get posted? I got it in Mondays sale.

Im going to Athens on Tuesday and I am flying into Heathrow Friday night to stay down there for the game.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1810 on: Yesterday at 12:22:22 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on Yesterday at 12:08:12 pm
Anyone have any idea when they get posted? I got it in Mondays sale.

Im going to Athens on Tuesday and I am flying into Heathrow Friday night to stay down there for the game.

Website says from today!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1811 on: Yesterday at 12:33:28 pm »
Quote from: Austinkopite4eva on Yesterday at 12:22:22 pm
Website says from today!

Ah okay. Cheers, mate.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1812 on: Yesterday at 01:29:27 pm »
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Yesterday at 10:16:40 am
It says in the website notice for the free coaches being bookable that they have all been cancelled after the national express error and emails would be going out. I still havent received one though! Anyway after booking on the free coaches again I was gonna sell our ones with Big Green Coach as it was going later at 8.15am but theyve now changed it to 7.30am as well so I may just leave the free ones now especially with the club saying the free coaches are all unallocated. It just sounds like its gonna be chaos with 5,000 to get on them with all the ticket and I.D. checks, i mean what they gonna do have everyone form a long queue to get on them all going and coming back?? Whos gonna police all that and stop anyone from jumping on?

It needs to be pretty efficient for everyone to leave around 7:30. You'd hope that there's plenty of staff there basically a quick look at your ticket and ID and get everyone onto coaches quickly. I doubt they have lists with everyone's name who booked though as that would take for ever trying to cross everyone off and as you say a lot probably won't turn up as well. They basically need to call it at 7:30 and start driving off.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1813 on: Yesterday at 01:41:53 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 01:29:27 pm
It needs to be pretty efficient for everyone to leave around 7:30. You'd hope that there's plenty of staff there basically a quick look at your ticket and ID and get everyone onto coaches quickly. I doubt they have lists with everyone's name who booked though as that would take for ever trying to cross everyone off and as you say a lot probably won't turn up as well. They basically need to call it at 7:30 and start driving off.

This is the Liverpool, the FA, and National Express sorted this for 5,000 in what a few days? What could go wrong! Wouldnt put it past it that they only changed it to 7.30 cos they think itll take an hour to get everyone on them.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1814 on: Yesterday at 02:21:21 pm »
The waiting list sale was very easy at 2, blocks available were 124, 142 and one of the level 5 ones (cant remember which now)

Anyway, block 142 (around 100) and 124 (a few hundred) still have availability
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1815 on: Yesterday at 03:43:34 pm »
Theres another provisional sale for Monday. Im hoping theres another big drop so the rest of us on the waiting list are sorted 🤞
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1816 on: Yesterday at 04:00:37 pm »
500 still left which is good news for those on the waiting list.

City also got 1500+ tickets extra in level 1 and currently have 3500 unsold in total not counting the 4000 additional seats in level 5 that havent been released.  With only 8 days to go, I hope the club (and the FA) are pushing for those to be returned. As they are next to our section, segregation would still be enforced.

PS How far does the waiting list go? Ive seen position 3200 mentioned.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1817 on: Yesterday at 04:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 04:00:37 pm
500 still left which is good news for those on the waiting list.

City also got 1500+ tickets extra in level 1 and currently have 3500 unsold in total not counting the 4000 additional seats in level 5 that havent been released.  With only 8 days to go, I hope the club (and the FA) are pushing for those to be returned. As they are next to our section, segregation would still be enforced.

PS How far does the waiting list go? Ive seen position 3200 mentioned.

There was approximately 5,380 fans on the waiting list, but as some are in groups theres around 3,000 positions on the list
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1818 on: Yesterday at 04:54:27 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 04:00:37 pm
500 still left which is good news for those on the waiting list.

City also got 1500+ tickets extra in level 1 and currently have 3500 unsold in total not counting the 4000 additional seats in level 5 that havent been released.  With only 8 days to go, I hope the club (and the FA) are pushing for those to be returned. As they are next to our section, segregation would still be enforced.

PS How far does the waiting list go? Ive seen position 3200 mentioned.
So City have been given 1500 extra seats even though theyve got 3500 unsold plus another 4000 not even gone on sale - so 9000 overall?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1819 on: Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 04:54:27 pm
So City have been given 1500 extra seats even though theyve got 3500 unsold plus another 4000 not even gone on sale - so 9000 overall?

1500 is part of the 3500. They are returns from the FA in their end like what we got.

So 7500 in total of which 4000 needs to be released.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1820 on: Yesterday at 04:58:56 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm
1500 is part of the 3500. They are returns from the FA in their end like what we got.

So 7500 in total of which 4000 needs to be released.
Ah ok. Was starting to feel mildly optimistic there about having a slight chance at a ticket with my one FA Cup credit, but less so now
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1821 on: Yesterday at 05:35:13 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 04:56:42 pm
1500 is part of the 3500. They are returns from the FA in their end like what we got.

So 7500 in total of which 4000 needs to be released.

Wembley is gonna look empty and people will think we cant fill it
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1822 on: Yesterday at 05:37:11 pm »
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 04:58:56 pm
Ah ok. Was starting to feel mildly optimistic there about having a slight chance at a ticket with my one FA Cup credit, but less so now

If the 4000 are released then it will definitely go through the waiting list. It will then depend how many are on 2 credits. Cant think there are many as those who didnt get Cardiff probably didnt get Norwich unless they actually went.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1823 on: Yesterday at 05:44:40 pm »
Quote from: Schmarn on Yesterday at 05:37:11 pm
If the 4000 are released then it will definitely go through the waiting list. It will then depend how many are on 2 credits. Cant think there are many as those who didnt get Cardiff probably didnt get Norwich unless they actually went.

Probably the odd idiot on 3 (like me!) who misread and didn't apply for the ballot, ;-)
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1824 on: Yesterday at 05:49:11 pm »
Quote from: halfpoundcheesy on Yesterday at 05:44:40 pm
Probably the odd idiot on 3 (like me!) who misread and didn't apply for the ballot, ;-)
How can you misread the ballot? It literally has always been all homes = ballot for a very long time.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1825 on: Yesterday at 07:51:53 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 05:49:11 pm
How can you misread the ballot? It literally has always been all homes = ballot for a very long time.

Crap memory/busy with other stuff going on - thought I had one more than I did.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1826 on: Yesterday at 07:55:53 pm »
Quote from: halfpoundcheesy on Yesterday at 07:51:53 pm
Crap memory/busy with other stuff going on - thought I had one more than I did.
At least it doesn't count for the final!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1827 on: Yesterday at 08:39:42 pm »
Quote from: halfpoundcheesy on Yesterday at 05:44:40 pm
Probably the odd idiot on 3 (like me!) who misread and didn't apply for the ballot, ;-)

Also those like me who were 3144 on the list and figured I've not no chance and so have a ticket through someone with a spare.

I'm not sure how people not local like me would be able to buy and pick a ticket up unless they move quickly.

I'm up for the Benfica game but only on the day of the game
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1828 on: Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm »
So Monday sale tickets should start arriving tomorrow?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1829 on: Today at 09:08:18 am »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 09:29:25 pm
So Monday sale tickets should start arriving tomorrow?

I hope so!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1830 on: Today at 09:20:32 am »

Current count is 435 left. Hardly moving now.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1831 on: Today at 09:33:28 am »
Monday Ballot Ticket just arrived this morning.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1832 on: Today at 09:47:33 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:20:32 am
Current count is 435 left. Hardly moving now.

Some great seats too. Its frustrating that we cant just have these seats in the first place
