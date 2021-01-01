Unsuccessful 1561 on wait list (4 of us), made up this credit doesn't count now
Haha told you mate
Is it me or am I seeing a lot more unsuccessful compared to the LC so far, what's happening?
What did they drop to waiting list numbers for LC final. Mates missed out by a few hundred
If memory serves me right it was less than 500
Very surprised by the length of the waiting list. Many more than anticipated have registered. Hope most get sorted.
Someone even said they are about 3000th on the waiting list, wtf!?
Serves you wrong it was between 600 and 700 but was almost 900.tickets
