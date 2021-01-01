« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 71624 times)

Online timmit

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 02:38:32 pm »
Success!!!!!
Online CONFIAMOS

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 02:40:03 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:37:25 pm
Unsuccessful 1561 on wait list (4 of us), made up this credit doesn't count now  :champ

Haha told you mate ;)
Online G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 02:40:25 pm »
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on Today at 02:40:03 pm
Haha told you mate ;)
Ha ha ha ha ha. Only when it suits ;-)
Online Icky

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 02:42:53 pm »
What did they drop to waiting list numbers for LC final. Mates missed out by a few hundred
Online Dagro

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 02:44:06 pm »
Unsuccessful and 2565 on the wait list. Ouch
Online lfcrule6times

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 02:44:34 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 02:34:53 pm
Is it me or am I seeing a lot more unsuccessful compared to the LC so far, what's happening?

Seems to be loads on Twitter
Online LFCStuart

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 02:45:10 pm »
Very surprised by the length of the waiting list. Many more than anticipated have registered. Hope most get sorted.
Online G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 02:45:33 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Today at 02:42:53 pm
What did they drop to waiting list numbers for LC final. Mates missed out by a few hundred
If memory serves me right it was less than 500
Online Icky

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 02:46:58 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:45:33 pm
If memory serves me right it was less than 500
Cheers
Online deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 02:49:52 pm »
Someone even said they are about 3000th on the waiting list, wtf!?
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 02:52:00 pm »
Quote from: LFCStuart on Today at 02:45:10 pm
Very surprised by the length of the waiting list. Many more than anticipated have registered. Hope most get sorted.

Well find out whats happened once the club provide the breakdown of allocation. If theyve provided more to partners, ex players etc it couldve been prevented or at least pointed out based on the LC figures. Its a joke!
Online "Stuart"

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 02:52:14 pm »
we got a successful email :)
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 02:52:47 pm »
Quote from: G a r y on Today at 02:45:33 pm
If memory serves me right it was less than 500

Serves you wrong it was between 600 and 700 but was almost 900.tickets
Online Djimigotamedal

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 02:53:14 pm »
What was the craic with people returning tickets because of covid etc, did they keep credits or not? Just wondering if people bought tickets then returned for credit and then In ballot and not lost out any money.
Online Austinkopite4eva

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 02:55:15 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 02:49:52 pm
Someone even said they are about 3000th on the waiting list, wtf!?

Our un successful one out of 3 is 3113
Online deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 02:55:38 pm »
Something is off big time with the amount of people getting unsuccessful compared to what we thought was going to happen  :o :o
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 02:57:18 pm »
Funny how they have fucked off the breakdown  :no
Online G a r y

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 02:57:19 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:52:47 pm
Serves you wrong it was between 600 and 700 but was almost 900.tickets
Our mate was 600 odd on the list and didn't get one.
Online deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 02:59:05 pm »
Someone I know is 1100 on the waiting list, Does he have any chance?
Online James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 02:59:18 pm »
It was 585 for the league cup final
Online LFCJayy

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 02:59:20 pm »
Hopefully city send some tickets back, half shocked by the waiting list numbers  :-[
Online vlademer17

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 03:01:16 pm »
My partner is 353 on waiting list.
But we flying back from Lisbon after Benfica game on the Wednesday between 14:00 and 17:00.
