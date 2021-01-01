« previous next »
Online vlademer17

« Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:55:29 am »
Going to be one very long day..
all on 1st of April too, which doesn't help.
Online 30fiver

« Reply #1321 on: Today at 09:00:56 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:25:08 am
Will be very disappointed if 30fiver didnt set his alarm to check the remaining tickets at 7.29am this morning.  ;)

24,509 tickets left - plus whatever the club has held back

Expected breakdown of tickets if the split is the same as League cup
General Admission: 74% / 25,227* (Actually 25,413)
Contractual inc. PRH and Seasonal Hospo: 17% / 5,609*
Club Allocation: 8% / 2,727
Commercial Partners: 1% / 341

*17% would be an extra 186 tickets than LC, so we'll assume the number of hospo holders and PRH hasnt grown since Feb, and add these 186 to the 25,277 GA tickets

So, we expect (given that the guaranteed supporters who had Forest and all PRH and Corporate have bought and there's still 24,509 left) that 4,500-5,000 haven't bought who could have bought in that first couple of sales. Forest allocation was 4k, but that includes club allocation and corporate ballot allocation, plus some have Forest but not the homes (few but some)

Rough numbers for eligible ballot entrants is 28,000-30,000

26k ballot entrants - 94.3%
28k ballot entrants - 87.5%
30k ballot entrants - 81.6%

Given the travel options, not all eligible supporters will have registered
Offline Schmarn

« Reply #1322 on: Today at 09:13:32 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:00:56 am
24,509 tickets left - plus whatever the club has held back

Snip

Fabulous, they ought to give you a complementary ticket.

Only needs a 15-20% drop off in ballot entrants compared to the LC final to take this to 2 credits.

Chances of the club telling us before 5pm, nil.
Online vlademer17

« Reply #1323 on: Today at 09:28:03 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:00:56 am
24,509 tickets left - plus whatever the club has held back

snip


So why does the club hold back tickets on other sales?

Wouldn't surprise me if was all in ballot get the club just send out success to all and than say nothing, than go oh there are still tickets left after a waiting list.
Offline Kls89

« Reply #1324 on: Today at 09:39:22 am »
Best of luck in the ballot today everyone 🤞
Offline red_Mark1980

« Reply #1325 on: Today at 09:46:56 am »
Quote from: James_1906 on Today at 08:44:54 am
It seriously is great how they say from 3pm they make you wait all day then technically they could sent it out at 9pm

I look forward to the posts from 3:00:02 saying "has anyone had an email yet"

Sales aren't until Monday and guessing anyone needing hotels has booked already with a cancellation option
Online vlademer17

« Reply #1326 on: Today at 09:48:31 am »
Main pain i have is I'm in Lisbon when sale happens on Monday if I'm successful.

but it's a nice problem to have.
Online 30fiver

« Reply #1327 on: Today at 09:56:05 am »
Quote from: vlademer17 on Today at 09:28:03 am

So why does the club hold back tickets on other sales?

Wouldn't surprise me if was all in ballot get the club just send out success to all and than say nothing, than go oh there are still tickets left after a waiting list.

For example (not saying these specific ones or limited to this)
  • To ensure some of the top category tickets are still available in the ballot sale
  • Any restricted view seats are offered out last
  • Allocation the club or sponsors don't think they'll use but have to make certain first
Online 30fiver

« Reply #1328 on: Today at 09:57:26 am »
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 09:13:32 am
Fabulous, they ought to give you a complementary ticket.

Only needs a 15-20% drop off in ballot entrants compared to the LC final to take this to 2 credits.

Chances of the club telling us before 5pm, nil.

I wish :D

I did apply for the Ticketing manager position going in November but was unsuccessful :(
Offline Kls89

« Reply #1329 on: Today at 09:57:44 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:46:56 am
I look forward to the posts from 3:00:02 saying "has anyone had an email yet"

Sales aren't until Monday and guessing anyone needing hotels has booked already with a cancellation option

Mine have been booked with cancellation option since about 20 mins after the forest game 🤣
Online jonesygeez

« Reply #1330 on: Today at 10:06:34 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 09:00:56 am
24,509 tickets left - plus whatever the club has held back

Expected breakdown of tickets if the split is the same as League cup
General Admission: 74% / 25,227* (Actually 25,413)
Contractual inc. PRH and Seasonal Hospo: 17% / 5,609*
Club Allocation: 8% / 2,727
Commercial Partners: 1% / 341

*17% would be an extra 186 tickets than LC, so we'll assume the number of hospo holders and PRH hasnt grown since Feb, and add these 186 to the 25,277 GA tickets

So, we expect (given that the guaranteed supporters who had Forest and all PRH and Corporate have bought and there's still 24,509 left) that 4,500-5,000 haven't bought who could have bought in that first couple of sales. Forest allocation was 4k, but that includes club allocation and corporate ballot allocation, plus some have Forest but not the homes (few but some)

Rough numbers for eligible ballot entrants is 28,000-30,000

26k ballot entrants - 94.3%
28k ballot entrants - 87.5%
30k ballot entrants - 81.6%

Given the travel options, not all eligible supporters will have registered

Boss that thanks mate, although minimal do you not think some with 4 may be waiting for the outcome of their mates on 3 so to buy together?
Online James_1906

« Reply #1331 on: Today at 10:09:49 am »
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 10:06:34 am
Boss that thanks mate, although minimal do you not think some with 4 may be waiting for the outcome of their mates on 3 so to buy together?
Cant do that otherwise the club wouldnt know how many successful there can be.
Online James_1906

« Reply #1332 on: Today at 10:10:32 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 09:46:56 am
I look forward to the posts from 3:00:02 saying "has anyone had an email yet"

Sales aren't until Monday and guessing anyone needing hotels has booked already with a cancellation option
Ballot twitter is brilliant but only if your successful 😉
Online Austinkopite4eva

« Reply #1333 on: Today at 10:12:49 am »
What's stopping them doing that tho... Surely they still meet criteria when purchasing ???  Agree the shouldn't as how do club know who who is successful..
Online 30fiver

« Reply #1334 on: Today at 10:24:25 am »
Quote from: jonesygeez on Today at 10:06:34 am
Boss that thanks mate, although minimal do you not think some with 4 may be waiting for the outcome of their mates on 3 so to buy together?

It states they can only buy in their sale in the sale notice, so hopefully they read it in full and wouldn't have waited

There eligibility will be removed before Mondays sale, and only those with 'ballot successful' in their history will be able to buy
Online 30fiver

« Reply #1335 on: Today at 10:24:52 am »
Quote from: Austinkopite4eva on Today at 10:12:49 am
What's stopping them doing that tho... Surely they still meet criteria when purchasing ???  Agree the shouldn't as how do club know who who is successful..

Club will change the criteria, as they no longer meet it as its a ballot sale

Kinda like saying why cant the 13+ members cant buy the ballot sales in July and November
