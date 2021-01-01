« previous next »
The FA Cup

Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1320 on: Today at 08:55:29 am
Going to be one very long day..
all on 1st of April too, which doesn't help.
Re: The FA Cup
Reply #1321 on: Today at 09:00:56 am
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 08:25:08 am
Will be very disappointed if 30fiver didnt set his alarm to check the remaining tickets at 7.29am this morning.  ;)

24,509 tickets left - plus whatever the club has held back

Expected breakdown of tickets if the split is the same as League cup
General Admission: 74% / 25,227* (Actually 25,413)
Contractual inc. PRH and Seasonal Hospo: 17% / 5,609*
Club Allocation: 8% / 2,727
Commercial Partners: 1% / 341

*17% would be an extra 186 tickets than LC, so we'll assume the number of hospo holders and PRH hasnt grown since Feb, and add these 186 to the 25,277 GA tickets

So, we expect (given that the guaranteed supporters who had Forest and all PRH and Corporate have bought and there's still 24,509 left) that 4,500-5,000 haven't bought who could have bought in that first couple of sales. Forest allocation was 4k, but that includes club allocation and corporate ballot allocation, plus some have Forest but not the homes (few but some)

Rough numbers for eligible ballot entrants is 28,000-30,000

26k ballot entrants - 94.3%
28k ballot entrants - 87.5%
30k ballot entrants - 81.6%

Given the travel options, not all eligible supporters will have registered
