Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 57386 times)

Consession prices 🤦‍♂️
Yep, I paid £36 to the EFL for my daughter last month and will potentially pay £55 to the FA for basically the same seat for the semi.

Oh and what was Cat 3 last month is Cat 2 this time.

The FA are robbing bastards, although theyll claim that it goes back into grassroots football, which is basically a lie.
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Has anyone got a pic of the ticket pricing like we had for the EFL final? Its bad that theyre charging the same for a child as they are for 18-21 and over 65
I was thinking my semi ticket would be less that the league cup final for same area?
Got a plan of prices? Normally front rows behind goal the cheapest but quickest to go!
It is for adults, £72 for the LC final compared to £65 for the FA semibut the concessions are only £10 cheaper than the adult tickets whereas last month they were half price.
£108 for the league cup final for me and my lad. £120 for the same seats for this.

Tempted to go for the cheap seats this time, which will be £80 and a few rows further forward
Can someone post the maths on this again? I want to show my mate our chances..........
In terms of the free coaches, anyone think itll just be an option for you to pick when you purchase your ticket? Understandable but not many from the 3 games will get a sniff if thats the case
Read ballot chances are 85%? if everyone is in it?
Depends on how many games you went, just asking for a friend!
closer to 70-75% if everyone is
Going off the EFL final odds, for the FA semi we have 1,000 more tickets allocated, plus 1,000 less away fans in the guaranteed sale.

So theoretically, if the same amount of fans as the last ballot apply, the odds will be roughly 69%.

Id imagine theyll be less applying though due to Easter and the travel issues, and also less eligible than the EFL final as theyll be loads with 2 and 1 credits, so the odds should be closer to 75-80%.
Seriously though a £10 reduction for concessions is a joke. Plus 16yr old and younger paying the same price as 17-21 and over 65 🤷‍♂️  League cup was perfect with the half price.
Be in no doubt, the FA are only interested in money. We've got an unsuitable venue with excessive concessions, probably to balance the books on coaches they've laid on.
Interesting that they're selling level 2 (club wembley) at £100/£120
I'd imagine anyone who went to all four would prefer to walk to Wembley than go on a sanctioned FA bus. I'm assuming it's a dry coach
Hahaha good point  ;D
Definitely not, no chance

Wembley park takes absolutely forever, honestly waited for about an hour after the final was relieved I drove
Do we know which end yet and is there a pricing breakdown like a few weeks ago?
I paid for parking at the Alperton Sainsburys via justpark for the League Cup, it's slightly out of the super busy Wembley area and about 30-40 minutes walk. Decent sized bays to park in too as I'm awful at that lol

Would leave pretty early mind (if you're coming from the North), going to be super busy plus assuming you're not fully comfortable with motorways yet and need a couple breaks. I'm not even a new driver, just a shit one, and I allocate about 6 hours to do the opposite journey from London to Anfield lol
They haven't said yet but it'll be updated on this page once it's confirmed: https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/emirates-fa-cup-semi-final-21-22/pricing
It doesn't if you know where to walk..you can walk around Wembley Way and enter Wembley Park station via a different entrance..
I've actually spent an awful lot of time in Cardiff around Tallybont and Cathays in and around the uni areas over an 18 month period around 2017. Cardiff Bay is nice I'll give them that but the further North, East or West you go the worse it gets

Last went down for the league game a couple years ago and got nothing but abuse in and around town from their fans, the walk down from the station to the ground it just degrades each step you take further from the centre. Then to top it off in the blistering heat the 1 train after full time that got you back up north was 2 carriages with 1,000+ Liverpool fans trying to cram on it.

I've never got on with the Welsh and their love for Egg ball but away from that having been down about 20 times now, from my experiences there I draw that conclusion
