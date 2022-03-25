Can someone post the maths on this again? I want to show my mate our chances..........
Going off the EFL final odds, for the FA semi we have 1,000 more tickets allocated, plus 1,000 less away fans in the guaranteed sale.
So theoretically, if the same amount of fans as the last ballot apply, the odds will be roughly 69%.
Id imagine theyll be less applying though due to Easter and the travel issues, and also less eligible than the EFL final as theyll be loads with 2 and 1 credits, so the odds should be closer to 75-80%.