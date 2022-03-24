Can we all agree on one thing? Wembley's shite.



Shit atmosphere where you can't hear noise from the block next, no matter how loud they are. Shit pubs, if you can fucking get in them. Shit they close the offy's two hours before kick off, forcing you in. Shit there's no where to hang flags, shit rules regarding maximum size of flag. Shit to get into, shit to get out. Shit stations and fuck all else to do so everyone trying to get out at once. Shit view of the pitch unless you pay £200. Shit toliets, fucked if you haven't brought wellies.





Whether you think it will / won't / should / shouldn't get moved - do we have a general consensus that it's shit?







I only liked Wembley at all for the final because I was fortunate enough to buy in the first sale for the first time in my life and get a position in the stadium that was full of match goers that I had met before or seen about in other games. It made it more enjoyable as you felt part of a bigger thing by knowing faces/names. In hindsight it probably wasn't as great for them because they had to listen to me talking bollocks.As someone not from Liverpool it's a piece of piss to get there for me. But yeah you're right. I bought a load of cans from the off licence near me and me and my mate sat in the park that I didn't realise existed until this year and just drank and smoked there until it was time to go in, soaking up the atmosphere behind us (we could hear the Green Man) - the Green Man as much as I fancied it was too packed for us and I had only had a couple hours sleep. A lot about it is awful, and if it wasn't so close to me I'd hate it.Despite all that, it looks like it'll be there anyway. So let the games begin. It'll just be nice to buy 6 behind the goal this time rather than 1.