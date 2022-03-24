Can we all agree on one thing? Wembley's shite.
Shit atmosphere where you can't hear noise from the block next, no matter how loud they are. Shit pubs, if you can fucking get in them. Shit they close the offy's two hours before kick off, forcing you in. Shit there's no where to hang flags, shit rules regarding maximum size of flag. Shit to get into, shit to get out. Shit stations and fuck all else to do so everyone trying to get out at once. Shit view of the pitch unless you pay £200. Shit toliets, fucked if you haven't brought wellies.
Whether you think it will / won't / should / shouldn't get moved - do we have a general consensus that it's shit?