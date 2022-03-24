« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 49109 times)

Offline kopte4ever

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 01:02:59 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 12:58:14 pm
Not to mention Wembley itself, now that most of the car park has been taken over by apartments and retail stores!

Thats one of the biggest worrys for all these coaches + extra cars, even the tube stations on the outskirts [stanmore] the Carpark is not that bit to cater for all this and most of the areas are Residential only. maybe cheaper to park on residental street and just pay the parking fine!
As you say the service stations will be carnage
Offline deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 01:03:56 pm »
Quote from: donnerz on Yesterday at 11:23:37 am
City have secured 50 coaches according to their twitter

That's enough for about 1500 fans, Wembley struggle enough with the car parks, it's taken hours sometimes, this is starting to become very worrying


Offline stevied

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 01:06:20 pm »
Cant see them moving it , i have just been offered corporate tickets, if they are selling them its not moving , by the way £750 each oh and a complimentary programme
Offline deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #843 on: Yesterday at 01:07:33 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 12:55:21 pm
What are other coach companies charging at the moment? I did World Choice Sports charging £58 I think. If it is coach option then I hope the club so subsidise it.

It will be chaos at service stations!

World Choice Sports are charging £58!?!? Yikes!! How are people still going via them after they scammed people for the 2018 CL Final. Horrible company
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #844 on: Yesterday at 01:07:43 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 01:03:56 pm
That's enough for about 1500 fans, Wembley struggle enough with the car parks, it's taken hours sometimes, this is starting to become very worrying
I did wonder about parking. If 20k cars drove down, is there any parking?
Offline stevied

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #845 on: Yesterday at 01:11:40 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 01:07:43 pm
I did wonder about parking. If 20k cars drove down, is there any parking?
Park away from Wembley and get the tube to the ground
Offline deanloco9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #846 on: Yesterday at 01:12:10 pm »
Side note, When did it cost £58 for a return to Wembley!?  Sure it used to be 32ish, Price of fuel surely can't justify that :o :o :o :o
Offline kopte4ever

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #847 on: Yesterday at 01:13:35 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Yesterday at 01:07:43 pm
I did wonder about parking. If 20k cars drove down, is there any parking?

there is a multi story near opposite travel lodge [dont know cost]
Wembley i think were wanting £40 for a car park space [again how many it can cope with dont know] but as stated getting out of wembley via any form of vechile is horrendus can be a good few hours. just to get out
Stanmore tube used to be pretty cheap for a day on a weekend. but need to get there relative early
But any road remotley close to wembley is residential only.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 01:16:12 pm by kopte4ever »
Offline OOS

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #848 on: Yesterday at 01:28:49 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 12:55:21 pm
What are other coach companies charging at the moment? I did World Choice Sports charging £58 I think. If it is coach option then I hope the club so subsidise it.

It will be chaos at service stations!

Was 50 quid for the league cup final, for the coach company we went with. With the services, they weren't bad on the way down. However, like other finals in Wembley with two North West clubs, the police will tell coaches what services along the M6 are for reds and blues to keep everyone segregated.
Offline willss

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #849 on: Yesterday at 01:48:37 pm »
Quote from: OOS on Yesterday at 01:28:49 pm
Was 50 quid for the league cup final, for the coach company we went with. With the services, they weren't bad on the way down. However, like other finals in Wembley with two North West clubs, the police will tell coaches what services along the M6 are for reds and blues to keep everyone segregated.
Pretty sure that hasnt happened before. Been to Norton canes a few times when both teams have been there
Offline RandalstownRed

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #850 on: Yesterday at 02:21:17 pm »
Who did you go with? World choice have no toilet on board and doubt they stop
Offline 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #851 on: Yesterday at 02:56:27 pm »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 01:48:37 pm
Pretty sure that hasnt happened before. Been to Norton canes a few times when both teams have been there

Coaches always stop there...

Why?

Because they get their toll fee back for taking 50 punters into the service station
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #852 on: Yesterday at 03:48:30 pm »
Offline stonecold_jpm

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #853 on: Yesterday at 03:50:15 pm »
Offline Billy Elliot

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #854 on: Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm »
Can we all agree on one thing? Wembley's shite.

Shit atmosphere where you can't hear noise from the block next, no matter how loud they are. Shit pubs, if you can fucking get in them. Shit they close the offy's two hours before kick off, forcing you in. Shit there's no where to hang flags, shit rules regarding maximum size of flag. Shit to get into, shit to get out. Shit stations and fuck all else to do so everyone trying to get out at once. Shit view of the pitch unless you pay £200. Shit toliets, fucked if you haven't brought wellies.


Whether you think it will / won't / should / shouldn't get moved - do we have a general consensus that it's shit?

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:07:48 pm by Billy Elliot »
Offline James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #855 on: Yesterday at 08:06:26 pm »
If we dont hear any official news tomorrow then were seriously going to be tight for time, especially when our ticket office take 3 weeks in its self to post out or be ready for collection.
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #856 on: Yesterday at 08:48:31 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Can we all agree on one thing? Wembley's shite.

Shit atmosphere where you can't hear noise from the block next, no matter how loud they are. Shit pubs, if you can fucking get in them. Shit they close the offy's two hours before kick off, forcing you in. Shit there's no where to hang flags, shit rules regarding maximum size of flag. Shit to get into, shit to get out. Shit stations and fuck all else to do so everyone trying to get out at once. Shit view of the pitch unless you pay £200. Shit toliets, fucked if you haven't brought wellies.


Whether you think it will / won't / should / shouldn't get moved - do we have a general consensus that it's shit?



Yes awful place .
The old one was better
Offline Thepooloflife

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #857 on: Yesterday at 08:53:19 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Can we all agree on one thing? Wembley's shite.

Shit atmosphere where you can't hear noise from the block next, no matter how loud they are. Shit pubs, if you can fucking get in them. Shit they close the offy's two hours before kick off, forcing you in. Shit there's no where to hang flags, shit rules regarding maximum size of flag. Shit to get into, shit to get out. Shit stations and fuck all else to do so everyone trying to get out at once. Shit view of the pitch unless you pay £200. Shit toliets, fucked if you haven't brought wellies.


Whether you think it will / won't / should / shouldn't get moved - do we have a general consensus that it's shit?


;D  well I'm with you on that Billy !
Offline andy07

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #858 on: Yesterday at 08:57:09 pm »

Quote from: LFC_R_BOSS on Yesterday at 08:48:31 pm
Yes awful place .
The old one was better

Really is a let down. Old Wembley had a real football ground feel about it, dark and moody on the terraces.   New Wembley is everything the old Wembley wasnt, a soulless bowl.   They couldnt even put enough bogs.
Offline Shanklygates

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #859 on: Yesterday at 09:01:34 pm »
Agree. I hate it. Cardiff was SO much better in a lot of ways IMO, and cheaper ::) but it come down to money
Offline LFC_R_BOSS

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #860 on: Yesterday at 09:04:26 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 08:57:09 pm
Really is a let down. Old Wembley had a real football ground feel about it, dark and moody on the terraces.   New Wembley is everything the old Wembley wasnt, a soulless bowl.   They couldnt even put enough bogs.

Everyone playing footy in the coach park and chilling with bevies . Its like visiting a retail park now.
And yeah one tier singing one thing and the other another , its just to fucking big and shite . This is why Spurs new ground will never rival ours , to spacey .
Offline jarode

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #861 on: Yesterday at 09:12:49 pm »
Anybody needing parking can always pay to use the private parking spaces in peoples driveways.  There are loads around Wembley stadium some a bit pricier than others but its an option.  .https://www.justpark.com

Offline andy07

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #862 on: Yesterday at 09:51:27 pm »
If you are prepared to walk a mile and a half then there are loads of street parking options.  We will be going in two cars and parking (hopefully) in our usual slots. A 30-40 minute walk to Wembley.
Offline Craig67

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #863 on: Yesterday at 10:03:43 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Can we all agree on one thing? Wembley's shite.

Shit atmosphere where you can't hear noise from the block next, no matter how loud they are. Shit pubs, if you can fucking get in them. Shit they close the offy's two hours before kick off, forcing you in. Shit there's no where to hang flags, shit rules regarding maximum size of flag. Shit to get into, shit to get out. Shit stations and fuck all else to do so everyone trying to get out at once. Shit view of the pitch unless you pay £200. Shit toliets, fucked if you haven't brought wellies.


Whether you think it will / won't / should / shouldn't get moved - do we have a general consensus that it's shit?

Yes.... also have to agree with everyone on this. Terrible stadium to support a team.   
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #864 on: Yesterday at 10:06:47 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 08:06:26 pm
If we dont hear any official news tomorrow then were seriously going to be tight for time, especially when our ticket office take 3 weeks in its self to post out or be ready for collection.
registration for ballots probably won't a long period, ideally they'd give this weekend plus a few days next week but seems unlikely now
Offline James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #865 on: Yesterday at 10:48:59 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:06:47 pm
registration for ballots probably won't a long period, ideally they'd give this weekend plus a few days next week but seems unlikely now
Id personally much rather them do a sale for guarunteed obviously and then just put us all in a sale rather than a ballot. Id much rather miss out in a sale than a ballot.
Offline ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #866 on: Yesterday at 10:49:23 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:06:47 pm
registration for ballots probably won't a long period, ideally they'd give this weekend plus a few days next week but seems unlikely now

Might leave it too late for a ballot and itll go to first come first serve  ;D
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #867 on: Yesterday at 11:28:20 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 10:49:23 pm
Might leave it too late for a ballot and itll go to first come first serve  ;D
I'd fancy my chances more!
Offline Hij

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #868 on: Today at 01:04:23 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Can we all agree on one thing? Wembley's shite.

Shit atmosphere where you can't hear noise from the block next, no matter how loud they are. Shit pubs, if you can fucking get in them. Shit they close the offy's two hours before kick off, forcing you in. Shit there's no where to hang flags, shit rules regarding maximum size of flag. Shit to get into, shit to get out. Shit stations and fuck all else to do so everyone trying to get out at once. Shit view of the pitch unless you pay £200. Shit toliets, fucked if you haven't brought wellies.


Whether you think it will / won't / should / shouldn't get moved - do we have a general consensus that it's shit?


I only liked Wembley at all for the final because I was fortunate enough to buy in the first sale for the first time in my life and get a position in the stadium that was full of match goers that I had met before or seen about in other games. It made it more enjoyable as you felt part of a bigger thing by knowing faces/names. In hindsight it probably wasn't as great for them because they had to listen to me talking bollocks.

As someone not from Liverpool it's a piece of piss to get there for me. But yeah you're right. I bought a load of cans from the off licence near me and me and my mate sat in the park that I didn't realise existed until this year and just drank and smoked there until it was time to go in, soaking up the atmosphere behind us (we could hear the Green Man) - the Green Man as much as I fancied it was too packed for us and I had only had a couple hours sleep. A lot about it is awful, and if it wasn't so close to me I'd hate it.

Despite all that, it looks like it'll be there anyway. So let the games begin. It'll just be nice to buy 6 behind the goal this time rather than 1.
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #869 on: Today at 01:58:24 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 08:06:05 pm
Can we all agree on one thing? Wembley's shite.

Shit atmosphere where you can't hear noise from the block next, no matter how loud they are. Shit pubs, if you can fucking get in them. Shit they close the offy's two hours before kick off, forcing you in. Shit there's no where to hang flags, shit rules regarding maximum size of flag. Shit to get into, shit to get out. Shit stations and fuck all else to do so everyone trying to get out at once. Shit view of the pitch unless you pay £200. Shit toliets, fucked if you haven't brought wellies.


Whether you think it will / won't / should / shouldn't get moved - do we have a general consensus that it's shit?
I think it's the probably the closest thing to an American sports venue as you can get, it's not really anything like a traditional football ground that we are all use too. I understand that from a traditional football fan experience it probably does fit well
