« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 46255 times)

Online timmit

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 341
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #800 on: Yesterday at 07:43:22 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 06:55:34 pm
Looking more and more likely it's gonna be Old Trafford or Cardiff, starting to be thankful I booked free cancellation hotel in London!

It really isnt. Im not sure why you think this
Logged
We are the Champions , Champions of Europe

Online ABJ

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,570
  • Internet terrorist
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #801 on: Yesterday at 07:45:23 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 06:55:34 pm
Looking more and more likely it's gonna be Old Trafford or Cardiff, starting to be thankful I booked free cancellation hotel in London!
Where does it say that this is the most likely outcome?
Logged
Quote from: Harvest Fields
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #802 on: Yesterday at 07:48:45 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm
Wed probably still get tickets for your garden as well!! 😊😊😊
Shouldnt be at Cardiff tho!!
end of the day if it's London or not we'll all find a way to get there tickets permitting, of course some venues will be better for some just the way it goes
Logged

Offline Icky

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #803 on: Yesterday at 07:51:15 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 06:55:34 pm
Looking more and more likely it's gonna be Old Trafford or Cardiff, starting to be thankful I booked free cancellation hotel in London!
Lots of guessing going on.

Facts are,
1.Game will take place
2.Most probably at Wembley
3.Most probably over Easter weekend
4.club will sell tickets before game
5.we get to go


Logged

Offline Icky

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • Kemlyn Road
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #804 on: Yesterday at 07:52:06 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 07:48:45 pm
end of the day if it's London or not we'll all find a way to get there tickets permitting, of course some venues will be better for some just the way it goes
Exactly!
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,701
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #805 on: Yesterday at 07:53:30 pm »
Quote from: Icky on Yesterday at 07:51:15 pm
Lots of guessing going on.

Facts are,
1.Game will take place
2.Most probably at Wembley
3.Most probably over Easter weekend
4.club will sell tickets before game
5.we get to go
point 4 is definitely the most questionable here
Logged

Offline willss

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,741
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #806 on: Yesterday at 08:05:58 pm »
FA seem much more interested in ensuring Chelsea get tickets. Id be amazed if this is anywhere but Wembley especially as the FA know its a certain sell out wherever and whenever its played
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #807 on: Yesterday at 08:35:56 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 07:53:30 pm
point 4 is definitely the most questionable here
I'd have to agree with that one hahaha
Logged

Offline James_1906

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 88
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #808 on: Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm »
Nothing realistically is going to change, it'll be Sat 16th at 5:30 at Wembley. Don't get me wrong it's a bad pain in the arse and a piss take but we are witnessing what could be the greatest season ever and people can't cope with getting to Wembley... it's not Baku! These protest shouts are bad, we want to try win the quadruple no? Having half our end empty isn't going to help with that.
Logged

Online Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,414
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #809 on: Yesterday at 09:02:35 pm »
Quote from: James_1906 on Yesterday at 08:42:48 pm
Nothing realistically is going to change, it'll be Sat 16th at 5:30 at Wembley. Don't get me wrong it's a bad pain in the arse and a piss take but we are witnessing what could be the greatest season ever and people can't cope with getting to Wembley... it's not Baku! These protest shouts are bad, we want to try win the quadruple no? Having half our end empty isn't going to help with that.

I don't think it's that people can't cope, I think everyone will still get to Wembley one way or another and I don't think it will have any effect at all for this.

But what it might do is throw a light onto the FA and the shitshow they have made of this, with a view to getting organised for future arrangements, whichever set of fans that is. Hopefully, with more fan consideration and more fan consultation. For that reason alone I think it is worth sos, the mayors, echo, MEN, fans themselves kicking up a stink.

Or that's all wishful thinking and they forget all about it until the next time it happens.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:04:23 pm by Craig S »
Logged

Offline PaulKS

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,749
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #810 on: Yesterday at 09:11:32 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 06:55:34 pm
Looking more and more likely it's gonna be Old Trafford or Cardiff, starting to be thankful I booked free cancellation hotel in London!

Is it 😂

Logged

Offline Kls89

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 52
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #811 on: Yesterday at 09:35:11 pm »
No matter when or where it is, our fans will find a way to get there. It could be a 3am ko on the moon and wed still need a ballot 😂
Logged

Offline KaiNo7

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #812 on: Today at 12:56:42 am »
If the bookies were running a book it would be 1/100000 Saturday at Wembley. Dont listen to the speculation
Logged

Offline Istanbul Boy

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 97
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #813 on: Today at 07:29:38 am »
Quote from: red number 9 on Yesterday at 11:33:47 am
I read this in Anne Robinsons voice on Points of View for anyone who remembers that 😂

Barry Took for me  ;D
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,125
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #814 on: Today at 09:23:37 am »
Ill show my arse in Burtons window if they change the venue from Wembley.
Logged

Online sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 797
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #815 on: Today at 09:34:53 am »
Getting boring this now, just make a decision and lets get on with it.
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Online kopte4ever

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 114
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #816 on: Today at 10:25:06 am »
I think they may be eyeing up Sunday (tv) but with an earlier KO to allow people to get home with the transport.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 