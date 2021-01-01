« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 42801 times)

Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 07:07:22 am
It doesn't seem to be about that though, and more that the BBC want our semi on the Easter Sunday which they have every right to have it on that day. It's the Premier Leauge's fault for releasing the remaining April fixtures last week too early before the cup draw.

If they do move the United game a lot of people will be well out of pocket. A mate of mine with his young son has paid 700 on flights with it being a Tuesday. I was lucky got it at 56 after a tip off before it was confirmed.  But still some ball ache if they do go messing with the  dates again. And likewise for Everton and Leicester fans who've made arrangements. 
 So , hopefully,  it's all just rumours. 
This game will be in Wembley. The stadium needs to be paid for, and that middle corp level powers this. Fans do not matter, in any way whatsoever. If we did, it would have been built in Birmingham or similar.
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 07:02:13 am
All this switching around of fixtures so opposing fans can go to a game at WembleyI dont think so


Exactly.
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 07:07:22 am
It doesn't seem to be about that though, and more that the BBC want our semi on the Easter Sunday which they have every right to have it on that day. It's the Premier Leauge's fault for releasing the remaining April fixtures last week too early before the cup draw.

The BBC can fuck off. Im at a wedding on Sunday so need it to stay on the Saturday
Quote from: scouser102002 on Today at 09:17:17 am
The BBC can fuck off. Im at a wedding on Sunday so need it to stay on the Saturday

I read this in Anne Robinsons voice on Points of View for anyone who remembers that 😂
