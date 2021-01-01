It doesn't seem to be about that though, and more that the BBC want our semi on the Easter Sunday which they have every right to have it on that day. It's the Premier Leauge's fault for releasing the remaining April fixtures last week too early before the cup draw.



If they do move the United game a lot of people will be well out of pocket. A mate of mine with his young son has paid 700 on flights with it being a Tuesday. I was lucky got it at 56 after a tip off before it was confirmed. But still some ball ache if they do go messing with the dates again. And likewise for Everton and Leicester fans who've made arrangements.So , hopefully, it's all just rumours.