Wembley just about copes after a game because fans disperse to Wembley Park, Wembley Central and Wembley Stadium stations, with as many going north as south at each. We're now talking about the overwhelming majority of fans using only Wembley Stadium station to/from the north. It will not be pretty, even if they put on extra and later trains on the Chiltern line.



Even if the West Coast Mainline were running, Wembley should be out of the question for this fixture, purely for environmental reasons. Football needs to stop pretending that the planet is someone else's problem. They should have multiple venues on standby and use the one that does least environmental damage when teams are known.