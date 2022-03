Without receiving any backlash from my comment, the statement from SOS is not in the interest of thousands of supporters.



If the fixture is moved to another ground. Yes it solves the logistical problem but at the cost of thousands unable to attend the game due to a massively reduced capacity.



Selfishly, if they canít change the fixture date which does seem unlikely, then letís just get on with it



I think the SOS wanted to be seen to at least make a comment on it. And rightly so.But this bollocks happens all the time. Norwich City having to travel to Liverpool for a 2015 kick off. Its par for the course. The FA really have no interest in how us scruff Northerners get there or get home.They never have done.Of course, people will grunt at the right times and make some vaguely worded comments of support.And then the Semi Finals will take place on Easter Saturday and Easter Sunday at Wembley. For all the reasons mentioned earlier.