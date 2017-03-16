I dont think people mean there will only be one ballot.
I think that most of us expect that as follows
Semi final will be a guaranteed sale for people with all 4 FA Cup games.
Any with 3 games will then go into a ballot.
IF we win
Those with all 5 previous rounds will be guaranteed.
Any with 4 games will go into a ballot.
Nearly right, the semi will not carry any credit in season if a ballot is involved.
Will be all rounds 3-6 guaranteed for both semi and a possible final, ballots for all homes (or 3) for remainder of semi and final tickets.
Side to that, its going to be at Wembley, no change is going to happen, wish it would but it aint, move on!