Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 37302 times)

Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 03:59:52 pm
The most sensible thing would be to both play our league games that weekend as scheduled and play the semi a week later and postpone that weekends league games instead, we would then be able to have a Sunday 4.15pm kick off and the trains would be back to normal.
Boxing on that weekend. The Fury Whyte fight
Re: The FA Cup
I would have argued the toss that liverpool v everton fa cup semi final was a ballot, but having checked my email only have winnning ballot for the final v Chelsea 🤷‍♂️

Didnt the remaining tickets for everton go to a ballot? I definitely seem to recall there being one? Maybe Im wrong
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Craig S on Today at 04:04:57 pm
Boxing on that weekend. The Fury Whyte fight

That's on the Saturday, which means it'd be free for the Sunday
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 04:10:08 pm
That's on the Saturday, which means it'd be free for the Sunday
I doubt they can turn the stadium round in that time.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 03:59:52 pm
The most sensible thing would be to both play our league games that weekend as scheduled and play the semi a week later and postpone that weekends league games instead, we would then be able to have a Sunday 4.15pm kick off and the trains would be back to normal.

Too much sense mentioned here for this to happen... 
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 04:10:08 pm
That's on the Saturday, which means it'd be free for the Sunday

Im guessing thats its nigh impossible to turn the stadium around from boxing which probably finishes after midnight on the Saturday to host a semi final some 16 hours later.
Re: The FA Cup
There was a ballot in semi- final 2012 , got sorted for a
 Pair with 2 Homes out it the 4 back then!
Re: The FA Cup
Fairest way to do it in my opinion is to have people who went to all home games in 18/19 and 19/20 (further back if needed) which would make everyone who went to all (rewarding loyalty) being guaranteed for the semi then anyone who went to the semi in a ballot for the final.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:07:51 pm
Unfair on the ones who went to the semi and didnt get a final ticket when people who didnt go to the semi end up getting one

Whatever way it happens, you are going to have winners and losers.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: samifan on Today at 04:21:21 pm
There was a ballot in semi- final 2012 , got sorted for a
 Pair with 2 Homes out it the 4 back then!

Yeah I think those on 3 and 4 were guarenteed, then a ballot for 2.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 02:25:32 pm
I hope the couple from Singapore in Row A felt they got their money's worth last night after paying £1,000 for the pair

Will be reporting the seat details to the club later on today - rats

fucking hell. £400-ish was the going rate I heard in a couple group chats from lads not sorted. from observation it's not just tourists that are open to paying mad sums, i've seen some pretty regular lads happily splurge £200+ on a away ticket. no blame on them, this is the best side we'll probably ever have in our lifetimes, but the club need to be taking things more seriously. wouldn't surprise me if nothing happens when you report those seats - plus seeing as people sit wherever in away grounds it probably makes it difficult as evidence.
Re: The FA Cup
Got the feeling they're going to move weekends for this or host it in Cardiff/Scotland
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 05:47:00 pm
Got the feeling they're going to move weekends for this or host it in Cardiff/Scotland
Scotland? Not sure about that one
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:50:00 pm
Scotland? Not sure about that one


Ahhh disregard the Scotland one, somehow thought a huge stadium was there but nothing compared to what Wembley or Cardiff will do.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 05:47:00 pm
Got the feeling they're going to move weekends for this or host it in Cardiff/Scotland
Its not going to move so pointless wasting time speculating. Theyve got more interest in being able to have Chelsea fans in the stadium.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 05:50:00 pm
Scotland? Not sure about that one

Surely even moving to Cardiff same weekend trains will still be screwed

Scrap that still a 4 hour with 1 change. But better than none!
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 02:11:30 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/news/liverpool-news/liverpool-fc-fans-set-fa-23453964.amp

The only fans in favour of this will be those who arent going or are guaranteed. Happy to drive or get a coach. Hopefully less people will wanna go and itll reduce the odds.

Re: The FA Cup
Man Utd at home, Newcastle at home and even Sunderland at home the same weekend. No chance it gets moved to one of them that's even if they actually do think about moving it which is doubtful
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:07:51 pm
Unfair on the ones who went to the semi and didnt get a final ticket when people who didnt go to the semi end up getting one

Yeah its almost like we havent been to a fa cup final before.ha

If youre successful in the semi then youre in the ballot for the final. Better than the Villa semi. Going knowing that if we won, SThs wouldve been prioritised and only those members with an away credit wouldve got one. That was more frustrating
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:09:24 pm
The only fans in favour of this will be those who arent going or are guaranteed. Happy to drive or get a coach. Hopefully less people will wanna go and itll reduce the odds.
plenty of people don't drive or don't feel comfortable driving that distance, coach is fine but most end up back in Liverpool which doesn't suit all, if you think the current situation is anywhere near acceptable that's disappointing
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 06:15:58 pm
plenty of people don't drive or don't feel comfortable driving that distance, coach is fine but most end up back in Liverpool which doesn't suit all, if you think the current situation is anywhere near acceptable that's disappointing

Its not acceptable but Id rather a date change than a change of venue if something has to give
Re: The FA Cup
Prediction:

FA will 'subsidise' the already inflated tickets for coach travel for both teams to make them look like they're doing something.


Hoping they see sense and change the weekend.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 06:17:58 pm
Its not acceptable but Id rather a date change than a change of venue if something has to give
I agree there
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 06:22:20 pm
Prediction:

FA will 'subsidise' the already inflated tickets for coach travel for both teams to make them look like they're doing something.


Hoping they see sense and change the weekend.

They'll just remind people they can use the FAs official coach partner National Express.
Re: The FA Cup
It would be good if those who cant go didnt flog their tickets for a profit but our fan base is sadly no different in having a douchebag element. 
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Schmarn on Today at 06:40:38 pm
It would be good if those who cant go didnt flog their tickets for a profit but our fan base is sadly no different in having a douchebag element.
if people need the semi ticket for the final then everyone will buy regardless if they go or not, if semi credit doesn't count I'd assume those with all homes would be sorted
Re: The FA Cup
In the old days when they handed out vouchers on the gates, if you didn't get a semi ticket, you were as good as guaranteed for the final.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Yozza1 on Today at 06:09:56 pm
Man Utd at home, Newcastle at home and even Sunderland at home the same weekend. No chance it gets moved to one of them that's even if they actually do think about moving it which is doubtful

Only place available is Villa seeing as they were scheduled to play us at home that day! Another option is to move the league game back a week and have that on the Sunday 17th April with the semi on Saturday 9th April at 4pm.
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: timmit on Today at 04:01:17 pm
I dont think people mean there will only be one ballot.

I think that most of us expect that as follows

Semi final will be a guaranteed sale for people with all 4 FA Cup games.
Any with 3 games will then go into a ballot.

IF we win

Those with all 5 previous rounds will be guaranteed.
Any with 4 games will go into a ballot.

Nearly right, the semi will not carry any credit in season if a ballot is involved.
Will be all rounds 3-6 guaranteed for both semi and a possible final, ballots for all homes (or 3) for remainder of semi and final tickets.

Side to that, its going to be at Wembley, no change is going to happen, wish it would but it aint, move on!
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 06:58:15 pm
In the old days when they handed out vouchers on the gates, if you didn't get a semi ticket, you were as good as guaranteed for the final.
Remember them days, but also if a low gate on semi voucher they would come back after semi and do a new cup tie voucher for final! Was case in 86!
Fine days but equally unfair for some!
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: timmit on Today at 03:19:55 pm
Fair on who?

So people that had all CL group games that then miss out as we go to knockout stages due to UEFA taking more. What happens next game?
Its then first come first served for those who had 3 group games plus the knockout game.

Loyalty will always be on previous attendance from the competition. Starting on all games then moving downwards. No way will they not use the semi final in my view.

Of course that's just my view, but ill be amazed if its any different.
They've also potentially opened up the caveat of going back to a previous season with all of the initial CL sales being this season credits + 1 game from the previous campaign
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Icky on Today at 07:05:45 pm
Nearly right, the semi will not carry any credit in season if a ballot is involved.
Will be all rounds 3-6 guaranteed for both semi and a possible final, ballots for all homes (or 3) for remainder of semi and final tickets.

Side to that, its going to be at Wembley, no change is going to happen, wish it would but it aint, move on!

Time will tell

Totally agree with you about Wembley though. No chance its getting moved
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: Icky on Today at 07:08:35 pm
Remember them days, but also if a low gate on semi voucher they would come back after semi and do a new cup tie voucher for final! Was case in 86!
Fine days but equally unfair for some!

I remember the 92 cup final was quite straight forward. All season ticket holders unless your serial number ended in a 9.
Re: The FA Cup
Why people are even speculating? There will never ever be any change due to trains! Even if the club cared, the fa dont! The fa cup is worth millions. All that will happen is the clubs will throw a few coaches on
Re: The FA Cup
On a side note anyone any idea on prices? 😃
Re: The FA Cup
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on Today at 07:01:16 pm
Only place available is Villa seeing as they were scheduled to play us at home that day! Another option is to move the league game back a week and have that on the Sunday 17th April with the semi on Saturday 9th April at 4pm.
Can't see that happening - we play Utd on Tues 19th
Re: The FA Cup
