stoz

Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 02:15:35 pm
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Yesterday at 01:39:09 pm
Sunday night has done me over. I waited years to get on the away ladder for this. I got West Ham, Wolves and Chelsea which were all midweek games I had to miss due to work. Even if I get this Ill be missing out due to weekend shifts being the norm in my new job. We get over a week off every month though so cant even book it off really without all sorts of hassle which isnt worth it with being new. Nightmare.

Surely it's the second thing that has done you over?
nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 02:57:46 pm
Saw a post on twitter earlier that we are due to receive a reduced allocation of just over 4k on police advice
willss

Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 03:06:39 pm
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 02:57:46 pm
Saw a post on twitter earlier that we are due to receive a reduced allocation of just over 4k on police advice
Well thats pissed on our chips if true!!
Vauxy head red

Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 03:16:32 pm
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 02:15:35 pm
Surely it's the second thing that has done you over?

No, Im off on the Friday and Saturday.
nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 03:34:59 pm
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 03:06:39 pm
Well thats pissed on our chips if true!!

Been trying to find the tweet again but can't see it on my timeline now. Have checked and Leicester did get 4059 nearly 500 less than arsenal
TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 03:55:47 pm
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 02:57:46 pm
Saw a post on twitter earlier that we are due to receive a reduced allocation of just over 4k on police advice
but arsenal or Leicester didn't? Fuck off
DOG-LFC8

Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 03:58:08 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 03:55:47 pm
but arsenal or Leicester didn't? Fuck off

Arsenal got 4,516. Leicester got 4,059
TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 04:20:41 pm
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 03:58:08 pm
Arsenal got 4,516. Leicester got 4,059
Leicester is understandable but are we more dangerous than arsenal fans? Police can go do one
DOG-LFC8

Re: The FA Cup
Yesterday at 04:23:41 pm
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:20:41 pm
Leicester is understandable but are we more dangerous than arsenal fans? Police can go do one

Absolutely ridiculous. Total nonsense from the police as usual.
James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 09:07:38 am
Would be suprised if we didnt see Forest away details today
DOG-LFC8

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 09:30:24 am
Forest ticket announcement last night says Liverpool have claimed full allocation which it also says in the Arsenal ticket news announcement so looks good for 4,516 tickets for LFC
https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2022/march/08/ticket-news--liverpool--h-/
Craig S

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 09:32:16 am
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 09:30:24 am
Forest ticket announcement last night says Liverpool have claimed full allocation which it also says in the Arsenal ticket news announcement so looks good for 4,516 tickets for LFC
https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2022/march/08/ticket-news--liverpool--h-/

Could just mean they are leaving 2 blocks either side of us empty for extra segregation - so still losing the 500.
PaulKS

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 10:16:56 am
I'd weep if we got 4k
monkeyharris

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 11:13:03 am
This is going to be a squeaky bum one isn't it?
Even if they announce today and went on sale tomorrow..and odds on that seem loose ...it would give it 8 postal days to get all the tickets out

Oh boy...
Gonna be like Norwich first game away i reckon with them sending ticket office staff down there?
matchball

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:02:41 pm
The Bridgeford lower ( away ) stand holds 5,131, so they would have allowed for segregation and hence why we will get similar to Arsenal 4500+.

Their cheapest tickets are I believe £28-£33, so guess ours will be similar.
ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:03:01 pm
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 11:13:03 am
This is going to be a squeaky bum one isn't it?
Even if they announce today and went on sale tomorrow..and odds on that seem loose ...it would give it 8 postal days to get all the tickets out

Oh boy...
Gonna be like Norwich first game away i reckon with them sending ticket office staff down there?
As per usual, they are not organised. The obvious thing to do would have to been to sort everything with both Huddersfield and Forest over the weekend and then post the selling notice either after the match on Monday night or 1st thing yesterday with the sales being done today/tomorrow, all tickets then posted out by Friday this week.

It won't be their fault though, it will be down to the police, Covid, Brexit or the war in Ukraine.
ianrush79

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:04:26 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:03:01 pm
As per usual, they are not organised. The obvious thing to do would have to been to sort everything with both Huddersfield and Forest over the weekend and then post the selling notice either after the match on Monday night or 1st thing yesterday with the sales being done today/tomorrow, all tickets then posted out by Friday this week.

It won't be their fault though, it will be down to the police, Covid, Brexit or the war in Ukraine.

Common sense isn't that common
Max100

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:22:03 pm
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:03:01 pm
As per usual, they are not organised. The obvious thing to do would have to been to sort everything with both Huddersfield and Forest over the weekend and then post the selling notice either after the match on Monday night or 1st thing yesterday with the sales being done today/tomorrow, all tickets then posted out by Friday this week.

It won't be their fault though, it will be down to the police, Covid, Brexit or the war in Ukraine.

Might well be the Forest ticket office that's messed it up. Its not every season they get have to give out 4.5K+ tickets as an away allocation.
monkeyharris

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 12:50:01 pm
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 12:22:03 pm
Might well be the Forest ticket office that's messed it up. Its not every season they get have to give out 4.5K+ tickets as an away allocation.
Theyve done it twice already this season!

Our ticket office should have done exactly what ABJ says above
What was the story earlier in the season when we had some away tickets not announced a too short gap ahead and somebody spotted that the same club had Leicester or someone a fortnight after and Leicester had their on sale already
Max100

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 01:17:12 pm
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 12:50:01 pm
Theyve done it twice already this season!

Our ticket office should have done exactly what ABJ says above
What was the story earlier in the season when we had some away tickets not announced a too short gap ahead and somebody spotted that the same club had Leicester or someone a fortnight after and Leicester had their on sale already

But we don't know if they have or not. Can't just assume that the fault is from our end, even though it might be.
TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 01:39:22 pm
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 01:17:12 pm
But we don't know if they have or not. Can't just assume that the fault is from our end, even though it might be.
with our ticket office it's a pretty safe bet
Redman0151

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:17:03 pm
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 01:17:12 pm
But we don't know if they have or not. Can't just assume that the fault is from our end, even though it might be.

Hear this excuse all the time, especially with European aways. Then you see somebody like United draw the same team and have their ticket info weeks ahead of when we did.

It's been a long time since i've given our ticket office the benefit of the doubt
GarethW

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 02:45:16 pm
Quote from: Redman0151 on Today at 02:17:03 pm
Hear this excuse all the time, especially with European aways. Then you see somebody like United draw the same team and have their ticket info weeks ahead of when we did.

It's been a long time since i've given our ticket office the benefit of the doubt

Think with the run of matches they are probably behind, Inter was yesterday and Brighton on Saturday so should be publishing something today/tomorrow including sales details
Hij

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:03:10 pm
Be hoping for the sales details today. Thankfully I should have one either way but obviously desperate to get one on my own card.
willss

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:23:38 pm
Do you ticket office still wait for the actual tickets to arrive in bulk before they issue selling details. I have some memory that they got caught out once because the other club sent less tickets that planned and we oversold??
kalle-anka

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:45:58 pm
From a Disabled lad who thinks our criteria will be same.


Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final fixture against Nottingham Forest on Sunday March 20, 2022.
Location: Kick-off: Allocation:
Disabled allocation: Prices:
The City Ground
6pm GMT
4059
The allocation is less than the 15% permitted under FA
rules. This is due to conditions imposed on Nottingham Forest by the Safety Advisory Group and Police. This allocation reflects similar Cup fixtures played at The City Ground recently.
21 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.
Although ticket prices increase for non-seasonal fans when visiting the City Ground, Liverpool FC has negotiated a flat ticket price in line with the price points available to the seasonal members at Forest, as follows:
Adult: £28
Over 65: £24 18-23 years: £20 12-17 years: £15 4-11 years: £10
Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.
Price Notes:
SUPPORTERS WHO REQUIRE A WHEELCHAIR BAY:
Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on FA Cup away fixtures recorded
 First sale:
during the 2019/20 and 2018/19 seasons:
 Chelsea (2019/20)
 Shrewsbury Town (2019/20)
 Wolverhampton Wanderers (2018/19)
Tickets are strictly non-transferable and ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.
2 or more games: from 2pm Thursday 10 March until 1pm Friday 11 March

 First sale status: Second sale:
Second sale status:
Disabled Parking:
Guaranteed  one per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.
1 or more games: from 2pm Friday 11 March until 7.45am Monday 14 March
NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Nottingham Forest have provided 6 car parking spaces for disabled supporters at a cost of £10 each. These will be available on a first come first served basis and supporters should contact the disability team on 0151 264 2500, option 1 to purchase.
SUPPORTERS WHO REQUIRE AMBULANT SEATING:
Tickets sales notes:
Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on FA Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2019/20 and 2018/19 seasons:
 Chelsea (2019/20)
 Shrewsbury Town (2019/20)
 Wolverhampton Wanderers (2018/19)
Tickets are strictly non-transferable and ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.
3 games: from 2pm Thursday 10 March until 1pm Friday 11 March Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of
10 tickets per booking.
2 or more games: from 2pm Friday 11 March until 7.45am Monday 14 March
NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
 First sale:
First sale status: Second sale:
Second sale status:
In the event that tickets remain:
Third sale: 1 or more games: from 8.15am until 12.30pm Monday 14 March

 Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.
Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264
2222, option 2.
General notes: Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.
Ticket Credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place
and will not be changed this season.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.
Important Links: For ticket fulfilment (delivery & collection of tickets) click here For coach travel click here
For away support information click here
sambhi92

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:47:35 pm
Quote from: Hij on Today at 03:03:10 pm
Be hoping for the sales details today. Thankfully I should have one either way but obviously desperate to get one on my own card.

Why? Wouldn't matter going forward anyways? Only this season and thats it, think all homes will get semi and final tickets as well
didopich

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:51:59 pm
Quote from: ooter1 on Yesterday at 09:53:51 am
tried to PM you there mate but not sure if it went through.
Check ur box lad!
willss

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 03:58:22 pm
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 03:47:35 pm
Why? Wouldn't matter going forward anyways? Only this season and thats it, think all homes will get semi and final tickets as well
No chance will all homes guarantee a final ticket.
Alf

Re: The FA Cup
Today at 04:02:40 pm
Quote from: willss on Today at 03:58:22 pm
No chance will all homes guarantee a final ticket.

Agreed it didn't in 2012.
