Liverpool FC has released the following away ticket details for the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final fixture against Nottingham Forest on Sunday March 20, 2022.

Location: Kick-off: Allocation:

Disabled allocation: Prices:

The City Ground

6pm GMT

4059

The allocation is less than the 15% permitted under FA

rules. This is due to conditions imposed on Nottingham Forest by the Safety Advisory Group and Police. This allocation reflects similar Cup fixtures played at The City Ground recently.

21 Wheelchair bays with associated personal assistants.

Although ticket prices increase for non-seasonal fans when visiting the City Ground, Liverpool FC has negotiated a flat ticket price in line with the price points available to the seasonal members at Forest, as follows:

Adult: £28

Over 65: £24 18-23 years: £20 12-17 years: £15 4-11 years: £10

Supporters in possession of concessionary tickets may be asked to provide proof of DOB at the turnstiles before entry is allowed.

Price Notes:

SUPPORTERS WHO REQUIRE A WHEELCHAIR BAY:

Tickets sales notes: Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on FA Cup away fixtures recorded

First sale:

during the 2019/20 and 2018/19 seasons:

 Chelsea (2019/20)

 Shrewsbury Town (2019/20)

 Wolverhampton Wanderers (2018/19)

Tickets are strictly non-transferable and ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.

2 or more games: from 2pm Thursday 10 March until 1pm Friday 11 March



First sale status: Second sale:

Second sale status:

Disabled Parking:

Guaranteed  one per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of 10 tickets per booking.

1 or more games: from 2pm Friday 11 March until 7.45am Monday 14 March

NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Nottingham Forest have provided 6 car parking spaces for disabled supporters at a cost of £10 each. These will be available on a first come first served basis and supporters should contact the disability team on 0151 264 2500, option 1 to purchase.

SUPPORTERS WHO REQUIRE AMBULANT SEATING:

Tickets sales notes:

Tickets will be available to Season Ticket Holders and Official Members ONLINE based on FA Cup away fixtures recorded during the 2019/20 and 2018/19 seasons:

 Chelsea (2019/20)

 Shrewsbury Town (2019/20)

 Wolverhampton Wanderers (2018/19)

Tickets are strictly non-transferable and ARE NOT available to 'DISTRIBUTE' to other supporters.

3 games: from 2pm Thursday 10 March until 1pm Friday 11 March Guaranteed  one ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of

10 tickets per booking.

2 or more games: from 2pm Friday 11 March until 7.45am Monday 14 March

NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

First sale:

First sale status: Second sale:

Second sale status:

In the event that tickets remain:

Third sale: 1 or more games: from 8.15am until 12.30pm Monday 14 March



Third sale status: NOT guaranteed  first come first served basis. One ticket per qualifying supporter, up to a maximum of four tickets per booking.

Hospitality Members: Sir Kenny Dalglish Box holders, Premium Level and Centenary Club members should contact the Hospitality Department on 0151 264

2222, option 2.

General notes: Supporters not in possession of a ticket are urged not to travel.

Ticket Credits: As previously stated, tickets purchased this season WILL NOT BE USED AS CREDITS IN FUTURE SEASONS. This policy is still in place

and will not be changed this season.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, we do not want supporters to feel obliged to attend matches when they do not feel comfortable doing so.

Important Links: For ticket fulfilment (delivery & collection of tickets) click here For coach travel click here

For away support information click here

