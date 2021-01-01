This is going to be a squeaky bum one isn't it?

Even if they announce today and went on sale tomorrow..and odds on that seem loose ...it would give it 8 postal days to get all the tickets out



Oh boy...

Gonna be like Norwich first game away i reckon with them sending ticket office staff down there?



As per usual, they are not organised. The obvious thing to do would have to been to sort everything with both Huddersfield and Forest over the weekend and then post the selling notice either after the match on Monday night or 1st thing yesterday with the sales being done today/tomorrow, all tickets then posted out by Friday this week.It won't be their fault though, it will be down to the police, Covid, Brexit or the war in Ukraine.