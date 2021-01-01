Sunday night has done me over. I waited years to get on the away ladder for this. I got West Ham, Wolves and Chelsea which were all midweek games I had to miss due to work. Even if I get this Ill be missing out due to weekend shifts being the norm in my new job. We get over a week off every month though so cant even book it off really without all sorts of hassle which isnt worth it with being new. Nightmare.
Saw a post on twitter earlier that we are due to receive a reduced allocation of just over 4k on police advice
Surely it's the second thing that has done you over?
Well thats pissed on our chips if true!!
but arsenal or Leicester didn't? Fuck off
Arsenal got 4,516. Leicester got 4,059
Leicester is understandable but are we more dangerous than arsenal fans? Police can go do one
Forest ticket announcement last night says Liverpool have claimed full allocation which it also says in the Arsenal ticket news announcement so looks good for 4,516 tickets for LFChttps://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2022/march/08/ticket-news--liverpool--h-/
This is going to be a squeaky bum one isn't it?Even if they announce today and went on sale tomorrow..and odds on that seem loose ...it would give it 8 postal days to get all the tickets outOh boy...Gonna be like Norwich first game away i reckon with them sending ticket office staff down there?
i watched the chelsea game at my sisters. her 12 year old son is severly autistic and i forgot myself and jumped up screaming at the goal and he went nuts. screaming and shouting. scared the fuck out of me. apologised to my sister as i thought id upset him, turns out he was joining in.
As per usual, they are not organised. The obvious thing to do would have to been to sort everything with both Huddersfield and Forest over the weekend and then post the selling notice either after the match on Monday night or 1st thing yesterday with the sales being done today/tomorrow, all tickets then posted out by Friday this week. It won't be their fault though, it will be down to the police, Covid, Brexit or the war in Ukraine.
Might well be the Forest ticket office that's messed it up. Its not every season they get have to give out 4.5K+ tickets as an away allocation.
