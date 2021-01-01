« previous next »
Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 20063 times)

Offline stoz

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #320 on: Yesterday at 02:15:35 pm »
Quote from: Vauxy head red on Yesterday at 01:39:09 pm
Sunday night has done me over. I waited years to get on the away ladder for this. I got West Ham, Wolves and Chelsea which were all midweek games I had to miss due to work. Even if I get this Ill be missing out due to weekend shifts being the norm in my new job. We get over a week off every month though so cant even book it off really without all sorts of hassle which isnt worth it with being new. Nightmare.

Surely it's the second thing that has done you over?
Online nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #321 on: Yesterday at 02:57:46 pm »
Saw a post on twitter earlier that we are due to receive a reduced allocation of just over 4k on police advice
Online willss

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #322 on: Yesterday at 03:06:39 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 02:57:46 pm
Saw a post on twitter earlier that we are due to receive a reduced allocation of just over 4k on police advice
Well thats pissed on our chips if true!!
Offline Vauxy head red

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #323 on: Yesterday at 03:16:32 pm »
Quote from: stoz on Yesterday at 02:15:35 pm
Surely it's the second thing that has done you over?

No, Im off on the Friday and Saturday.
Online nickyd186

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #324 on: Yesterday at 03:34:59 pm »
Quote from: willss on Yesterday at 03:06:39 pm
Well thats pissed on our chips if true!!

Been trying to find the tweet again but can't see it on my timeline now. Have checked and Leicester did get 4059 nearly 500 less than arsenal
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #325 on: Yesterday at 03:55:47 pm »
Quote from: nickyd186 on Yesterday at 02:57:46 pm
Saw a post on twitter earlier that we are due to receive a reduced allocation of just over 4k on police advice
but arsenal or Leicester didn't? Fuck off
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #326 on: Yesterday at 03:58:08 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 03:55:47 pm
but arsenal or Leicester didn't? Fuck off

Arsenal got 4,516. Leicester got 4,059
Online TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #327 on: Yesterday at 04:20:41 pm »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Yesterday at 03:58:08 pm
Arsenal got 4,516. Leicester got 4,059
Leicester is understandable but are we more dangerous than arsenal fans? Police can go do one
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #328 on: Yesterday at 04:23:41 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 04:20:41 pm
Leicester is understandable but are we more dangerous than arsenal fans? Police can go do one

Absolutely ridiculous. Total nonsense from the police as usual.
Offline James_1906

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #329 on: Today at 09:07:38 am »
Would be suprised if we didnt see Forest away details today
Offline DOG-LFC8

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #330 on: Today at 09:30:24 am »
Forest ticket announcement last night says Liverpool have claimed full allocation which it also says in the Arsenal ticket news announcement so looks good for 4,516 tickets for LFC
https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2022/march/08/ticket-news--liverpool--h-/
Online Craig S

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #331 on: Today at 09:32:16 am »
Quote from: DOG-LFC8 on Today at 09:30:24 am
Forest ticket announcement last night says Liverpool have claimed full allocation which it also says in the Arsenal ticket news announcement so looks good for 4,516 tickets for LFC
https://www.nottinghamforest.co.uk/news/2022/march/08/ticket-news--liverpool--h-/

Could just mean they are leaving 2 blocks either side of us empty for extra segregation - so still losing the 500.
Offline PaulKS

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #332 on: Today at 10:16:56 am »
I'd weep if we got 4k
Online monkeyharris

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #333 on: Today at 11:13:03 am »
This is going to be a squeaky bum one isn't it?
Even if they announce today and went on sale tomorrow..and odds on that seem loose ...it would give it 8 postal days to get all the tickets out

Oh boy...
Gonna be like Norwich first game away i reckon with them sending ticket office staff down there?
Offline matchball

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #334 on: Today at 12:02:41 pm »
The Bridgeford lower ( away ) stand holds 5,131, so they would have allowed for segregation and hence why we will get similar to Arsenal 4500+.

Their cheapest tickets are I believe £28-£33, so guess ours will be similar.
Offline ABJ

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #335 on: Today at 12:03:01 pm »
Quote from: monkeyharris on Today at 11:13:03 am
This is going to be a squeaky bum one isn't it?
Even if they announce today and went on sale tomorrow..and odds on that seem loose ...it would give it 8 postal days to get all the tickets out

Oh boy...
Gonna be like Norwich first game away i reckon with them sending ticket office staff down there?
As per usual, they are not organised. The obvious thing to do would have to been to sort everything with both Huddersfield and Forest over the weekend and then post the selling notice either after the match on Monday night or 1st thing yesterday with the sales being done today/tomorrow, all tickets then posted out by Friday this week.

It won't be their fault though, it will be down to the police, Covid, Brexit or the war in Ukraine.
Offline ianrush79

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #336 on: Today at 12:04:26 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:03:01 pm
As per usual, they are not organised. The obvious thing to do would have to been to sort everything with both Huddersfield and Forest over the weekend and then post the selling notice either after the match on Monday night or 1st thing yesterday with the sales being done today/tomorrow, all tickets then posted out by Friday this week.

It won't be their fault though, it will be down to the police, Covid, Brexit or the war in Ukraine.

Common sense isn't that common
Offline Max100

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #337 on: Today at 12:22:03 pm »
Quote from: ABJ on Today at 12:03:01 pm
As per usual, they are not organised. The obvious thing to do would have to been to sort everything with both Huddersfield and Forest over the weekend and then post the selling notice either after the match on Monday night or 1st thing yesterday with the sales being done today/tomorrow, all tickets then posted out by Friday this week.

It won't be their fault though, it will be down to the police, Covid, Brexit or the war in Ukraine.

Might well be the Forest ticket office that's messed it up. Its not every season they get have to give out 4.5K+ tickets as an away allocation.
Online monkeyharris

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #338 on: Today at 12:50:01 pm »
Quote from: Max100 on Today at 12:22:03 pm
Might well be the Forest ticket office that's messed it up. Its not every season they get have to give out 4.5K+ tickets as an away allocation.
Theyve done it twice already this season!

Our ticket office should have done exactly what ABJ says above
What was the story earlier in the season when we had some away tickets not announced a too short gap ahead and somebody spotted that the same club had Leicester or someone a fortnight after and Leicester had their on sale already
