You think theyd go back a previous season if all the games where at home? Why would they do that, I cant see it
Because those who have done literally every game for 30+ years would be put in a ballot for a fixture with 30k allocation
I'm sure they've done this in the past once but can't remember when... They have to reward the loyalty to guarantee, its not just off this season
Take a look at the CL sale for inter, needed 1 from 19/20 and all 3 from this year.... had never seen that happen before until this season, but its a good step forward