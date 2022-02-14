« previous next »
Offline Buck Pete

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #160 on: February 14, 2022, 01:30:14 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February 12, 2022, 05:58:59 pm
Inter, Norwich hasn't been taken yet

Cheers mate
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #161 on: February 15, 2022, 11:07:49 am »
FA Cup v Norwich details released

Info on sales here:
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-v-norwich-city-fa-cup-ticket-details

Ticket prices here:
https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/domestic-cup-match-prices/fa-cup-price-update
An increase of £2 a ticket on the Cardiff prices

Autocup payments to begin from 16th Feb
Offline red number 9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #162 on: February 17, 2022, 02:18:30 pm »
Perhaps I missed the info on this but just purchased my ticket for Norwich in the cup and the whole of the Upper AR and Lower AR blocks 125-128 were blocked out, presumably indicating what Norwich are actually taking up (for now at least).

We appear to have 121-124 albeit showing limited availability which is surprising as assume these wouldn't have been in the auto-cup given they typically go to away fans.  Seems a bigger take up from Norwich that I expected unless these are just being held back for now.

EDIT - Norwich appear to be selling blocks 122-123 on their site at the moment so not sure what's going on here.


Norwich appear to have only taken blocks 121-123.
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #163 on: February 17, 2022, 02:20:36 pm »
Quote from: red number 9 on February 17, 2022, 02:18:30 pm
Perhaps I missed the info on this but just purchased my ticket for Norwich in the cup and the whole of the Upper AR and Lower AR blocks 125-128 were blocked out, presumably indicating what Norwich are actually taking up (for now at least).

We appear to have 121-124 albeit showing limited availability which is surprising as assume these wouldn't have been in the auto-cup given they typically got to away fans.
does that picture not indicate that Norwich are only taking 121-123 and the whole rest of the stand is for us, hence why its green?
Offline red number 9

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #164 on: February 17, 2022, 02:26:46 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on February 17, 2022, 02:20:36 pm
does that picture not indicate that Norwich are only taking 121-123 and the whole rest of the stand is for us, hence why its green?

Yeah, you're spot-on!  Ignore me.  :)

They weren't showing any seats as available when you clicked into those blocks earlier but now every seats is available to purchase.

Looks like Norwich have only taken 121-123 as you say which is more what we all expected.
Offline andy07

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #165 on: February 18, 2022, 01:10:38 pm »
Bollocks, forgot about this sale....back of the queue
Offline aleclfcr

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #166 on: February 18, 2022, 01:19:49 pm »
Quote from: andy07 on February 18, 2022, 01:10:38 pm
Bollocks, forgot about this sale....back of the queue

Me too. 16k in the que  ::)
Offline walterwhite

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #167 on: February 18, 2022, 01:32:09 pm »
I didn't forget and not too far off you, was 13K in it  :butt
Offline Kls89

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #168 on: February 18, 2022, 03:14:30 pm »
202 in the queue. Typical that the one and only time Im straight in is for a guaranteed sale  ::)
Offline Djimigotamedal

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #169 on: February 20, 2022, 04:15:52 pm »
Anyone elses ticket gone missing from their account for Norwich? Bought in the sale on Friday and was showing in account, now its gone and not showing in history. Tried going in and buying another and says my quantity for the match is exceeded. Bit confused
Offline tasmichkata

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #170 on: February 20, 2022, 04:16:47 pm »
It will show, don't worry.
Offline Kls89

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #171 on: February 20, 2022, 09:14:30 pm »
Mines gone missing too. Happens a lot so I wouldnt worry.
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #172 on: Today at 12:15:16 am »
Apologies for my ignorance - is there any way to pick up a ticket for Norwich in the cup if you're not successful in tomorrow morning's local general sale? ie Do tickets ever pop up from returns in the same way as for a PL game?

And if not what happens to returned tickets between now and matchday...? ;D Game is on my birthday and I can unexpectedly make it.
Online Thornpipe

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #173 on: Today at 12:54:57 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:15:16 am
Apologies for my ignorance - is there any way to pick up a ticket for Norwich in the cup if you're not successful in tomorrow morning's local general sale? ie Do tickets ever pop up from returns in the same way as for a PL game?

And if not what happens to returned tickets between now and matchday...? ;D Game is on my birthday and I can unexpectedly make it.

Whole of Anny road is orrange as well as upper main and upper Kenny, few orange in lower Kenny and lower main. Kop is red.

Likely to drop to all members, possibly Friday/Monday keep an eye out
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #174 on: Today at 08:01:58 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:15:16 am
Apologies for my ignorance - is there any way to pick up a ticket for Norwich in the cup if you're not successful in tomorrow morning's local general sale? ie Do tickets ever pop up from returns in the same way as for a PL game?

And if not what happens to returned tickets between now and matchday...? ;D Game is on my birthday and I can unexpectedly make it.
are you a member? If so it's going to drop to all members soon so keep an eye on the ticket page
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #175 on: Today at 08:32:28 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 08:01:58 am
are you a member? If so it's going to drop to all members soon so keep an eye on the ticket page

Are you able to view the stadium plan to see current availability? I cant see it
Offline Claire.

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #176 on: Today at 08:36:46 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:32:28 am
Are you able to view the stadium plan to see current availability? I cant see it

The local general is going on now, sold out though.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #177 on: Today at 08:38:30 am »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 08:36:46 am
The local general is going on now, sold out though.

Ah ok cool, thanks. Im sorted on the ACS but was just curious how people could check availability
Offline JerseyKloppite

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #178 on: Today at 09:21:49 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 08:01:58 am
are you a member? If so it's going to drop to all members soon so keep an eye on the ticket page

Yep. Will keep looking, cheers.
Online Thornpipe

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #179 on: Today at 09:48:20 am »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 08:32:28 am
Are you able to view the stadium plan to see current availability? I cant see it

https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20norwich%20city%20(fa%20cup)/2022-3-2_20.15/anfield?hallmap

Not much has changed since general sale couldn't of released more than a couple thousand for it. This will drop to all members and STs. Supprised as Cardiff was sold out within a couple of hours everyone wants them credits and those that missed out on Cardiff probly haven't bothered with this one.

Hopefully we get QF home draw, would be good too see what the club would do regarding the SF. But going off what has sold so far mabie only 30k have Shrewsbury and Cardiff
Offline TeddyTime33

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #180 on: Today at 09:54:15 am »
Quote from: Thornpipe on Today at 09:48:20 am
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20norwich%20city%20(fa%20cup)/2022-3-2_20.15/anfield?hallmap

Not much has changed since general sale couldn't of released more than a couple thousand for it. This will drop to all members and STs. Supprised as Cardiff was sold out within a couple of hours everyone wants them credits and those that missed out on Cardiff probly haven't bothered with this one.

Hopefully we get QF home draw, would be good too see what the club would do regarding the SF. But going off what has sold so far mabie only 30k have Shrewsbury and Cardiff
the away allocations have really screwed with it all. Cardiff took more than Shrewsbury and Norwich have taken far less than both. A home QF will see a full away allocation plus some more hospitality sold too you'd think
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #181 on: Today at 09:57:24 am »
Quote from: Thornpipe on Today at 09:48:20 am
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20norwich%20city%20(fa%20cup)/2022-3-2_20.15/anfield?hallmap

Not much has changed since general sale couldn't of released more than a couple thousand for it. This will drop to all members and STs. Supprised as Cardiff was sold out within a couple of hours everyone wants them credits and those that missed out on Cardiff probly haven't bothered with this one.

Hopefully we get QF home draw, would be good too see what the club would do regarding the SF. But going off what has sold so far mabie only 30k have Shrewsbury and Cardiff

Thanks for that  :)
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #182 on: Today at 10:50:40 am »
Quote from: Thornpipe on Today at 09:48:20 am
https://ticketing.liverpoolfc.com/en-GB/events/liverpool%20v%20norwich%20city%20(fa%20cup)/2022-3-2_20.15/anfield?hallmap

Not much has changed since general sale couldn't of released more than a couple thousand for it. This will drop to all members and STs. Supprised as Cardiff was sold out within a couple of hours everyone wants them credits and those that missed out on Cardiff probly haven't bothered with this one.

Hopefully we get QF home draw, would be good too see what the club would do regarding the SF. But going off what has sold so far mabie only 30k have Shrewsbury and Cardiff

Semi would go off 2019/20 away credits plus all homes from 2021/22 for guaranteed
Then ballot the rest

33k Allocation for semi
28k Allocation for final

Final would require semi, ballot again for those without aways

Online Barrowred

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #183 on: Today at 11:00:03 am »
Offline russmills10

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #184 on: Today at 01:06:24 pm »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 12:15:16 am
Apologies for my ignorance - is there any way to pick up a ticket for Norwich in the cup if you're not successful in tomorrow morning's local general sale? ie Do tickets ever pop up from returns in the same way as for a PL game?

And if not what happens to returned tickets between now and matchday...? ;D Game is on my birthday and I can unexpectedly make it.
3pm sale tomorrow for all members and sths
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #185 on: Today at 01:16:35 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 10:50:40 am
Semi would go off 2019/20 away credits plus all homes from 2021/22 for guaranteed
Then ballot the rest

33k Allocation for semi
28k Allocation for final

Final would require semi, ballot again for those without aways

You think theyd go back a previous season if all the games where at home? Why would they do that, I cant see it
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #186 on: Today at 01:17:51 pm »
Quote from: Barrowred on Today at 11:00:03 am
Both teams, City & Watford were given extra tickets for the last unaffected final in 2019. Don't know where they came from but put their allocations up to over 31k.

https://www.mancity.com/news/tickets-and-travel/tickets-and-travel/2019/april/man-city-fa-cup-final-ticket-information-sales-criteria-watford

https://www.watfordobserver.co.uk/sport/17601588.fa-cup-final-watford-receive-extra-tickets-manchester-city-showpiece/

This is Liverpool. The downfall of supporting such a big club is that we wont have this type of luxury. No chance this will happen
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #187 on: Today at 01:36:21 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:16:35 pm
You think theyd go back a previous season if all the games where at home? Why would they do that, I cant see it

Because those who have done literally every game for 30+ years would be put in a ballot for a fixture with 30k allocation

I'm sure they've done this in the past once but can't remember when... They have to reward the loyalty to guarantee, its not just off this season

Take a look at the CL sale for inter, needed 1 from 19/20 and all 3 from this year.... had never seen that happen before until this season, but its a good step forward
Online ScubaSteve

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #188 on: Today at 01:39:37 pm »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 01:36:21 pm
Because those who have done literally every game for 30+ years would be put in a ballot for a fixture with 30k allocation

I'm sure they've done this in the past once but can't remember when... They have to reward the loyalty to guarantee, its not just off this season

Take a look at the CL sale for inter, needed 1 from 19/20 and all 3 from this year.... had never seen that happen before until this season, but its a good step forward

I definitely agree about rewarding loyalty just not sure if theyd do it.
Online 30fiver

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #189 on: Today at 01:46:54 pm »
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Today at 01:39:37 pm
I definitely agree about rewarding loyalty just not sure if theyd do it.

I'd put my house deposit on it
