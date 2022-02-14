Perhaps I missed the info on this but just purchased my ticket for Norwich in the cup and the whole of the Upper AR and Lower AR blocks 125-128 were blocked out, presumably indicating what Norwich are actually taking up (for now at least).



We appear to have 121-124 albeit showing limited availability which is surprising as assume these wouldn't have been in the auto-cup given they typically go to away fans. Seems a bigger take up from Norwich that I expected unless these are just being held back for now.



EDIT - Norwich appear to be selling blocks 122-123 on their site at the moment so not sure what's going on here.





Norwich appear to have only taken blocks 121-123.