new members will be screaming that they can't get on the away ladder for FA. I really think this is the case if you start going back. Using premiership credit for cup games won't be fair because the club decided to go that route from the start without thinking of the consequences in the future, how you going to compensate members on the cups suddenly? or it's ok, we don't care, there will be others who will buy tickets. Unfortunately , going in circles and all due to there is a high demand until we have Roy back.



members can't get on any ladder, I've been a member since 17-18 and the only away games to drop to members was Spartak (bottled that) and MK Dons. Only a few other games dropped to STH in that time. Aways are a closed shop because there's just so few tickets and they haven't bothering cleaning them up in anyway



I'm a member.It is very difficult to get on the away ladders but the FA Cup is the best chance. I got on for the West Ham replay in 2016, then did Wolves in 2019 and Chelsea in 2020.I managed to get an MK Dons away ticket in whatever year that was - which gave me 3 league cup aways this season (unfortunately they won't count in future, so how long I stay on the league cup ladder remains to be seen).The league away ladder is all but impossible though I agree - the last chance was as you say under Roy Hodgson and with a big end at Blackburn -but I wasn't around then to even be able to buy. Mortified really because as good as the cup away games are (and I appreciate them!) you can't beat the occasional league away.Yeah I should have bitten the bullet and done Spartak as well mate I feel your pain! But if I'm honest with myself I'd only be able to do a couple of European aways a season and would essentially be gaming the system from then on to keep attendance up enough to do a couple. I attend all the cup aways whether on my own card or on someone elses though so I'm happy with that.