Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 8422 times)

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #120 on: February 10, 2022, 06:04:34 pm »
Possibility of extra time and penalties as well!
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #121 on: February 10, 2022, 06:25:08 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February 10, 2022, 05:19:15 pm
yeah I didn't account for that but I think the odds will be Similar whether there's an away or not because those tickets are still part of the general allocation
Definitely more chance for people with all homes if there isn't an away than if there is.

Think about it, it's like 6,000 tickets that definitely disappear from the pot (depending on who we might face away), whereas if they didn't, then those 6,000 would all have to be won by the people who would have been guaranteed with the away for the rest to have the same chance. For everyo person who would have been guaranteed with an away, but isn't because there isn't one then that is basically an extra person who has got one that otherwise wouldn't have.

If that all makes sense, hard to explain ;D

Won't make a major difference but they would definitely have a higher chance I think
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #122 on: February 10, 2022, 06:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Hij on February 10, 2022, 06:25:08 pm
Definitely more chance for people with all homes if there isn't an away than if there is.

Think about it, it's like 6,000 tickets that definitely disappear from the pot (depending on who we might face away), whereas if they didn't, then those 6,000 would all have to be won by the people who would have been guaranteed with the away. For everyone that isn't is basically an extra person who has got one that otherwise wouldn't have.

Won't make a major difference but they would definitely have a higher chance I think
makes sense, I can't count so I'm not really helpful with these things
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #123 on: February 10, 2022, 06:30:37 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February 10, 2022, 06:29:53 pm
makes sense, I can't count so I'm not really helpful with these things
Yeah it's hard to explain sorry ;D

Basic example and numbers not represenative. Say there's 22k left after hospitality and PRH etc.

Away game happens and 6,000 get bought.

Ballot is 32,000 people qualify for 16,000 tickets = 50% chance

Away game doesn't happen so no one is guaranteed.

Ballot is 38,000 people qualify for 22,000 tickets = 57.8% chance.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #124 on: February 10, 2022, 10:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Hij on February 10, 2022, 06:30:37 pm
Yeah it's hard to explain sorry ;D

Basic example and numbers not represenative. Say there's 22k left after hospitality and PRH etc.

Away game happens and 6,000 get bought.

Ballot is 32,000 people qualify for 16,000 tickets = 50% chance

Away game doesn't happen so no one is guaranteed.

Ballot is 38,000 people qualify for 22,000 tickets = 57.8% chance.
yeah I understand now
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #125 on: February 10, 2022, 11:51:03 pm »
Just seen the selling details for the UCL and seen the club are taking attendance from the 19/20 season into account. Makes me wonder if they'll do that should we make it to Wembley?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #126 on: February 10, 2022, 11:52:03 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on February 10, 2022, 11:51:03 pm
Just seen the selling details for the UCL and seen the club are taking attendance from the 19/20 season into account. Makes me wonder if they'll do that should we make it to Wembley?
they didn't for league cup so I don't see it
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 07:17:22 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on February 10, 2022, 11:52:03 pm
they didn't for league cup so I don't see it

they'll be hoping we get an away game

otherwise people who have done every game for 20+ years get chucked into a ballot

I reckon they'd use 19/20

Usually get larger allocations in FA cup than league cup too for away fans typically
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 07:33:21 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:17:22 am
they'll be hoping we get an away game

otherwise people who have done every game for 20+ years get chucked into a ballot

I reckon they'd use 19/20

Usually get larger allocations in FA cup than league cup too for away fans typically

I think they should use away from 19/20 or 18/19 as its the only fair way. Those who are on the away ladder should be guaranteed a ticket for the semi and final how they normally do it if we get an away tie during a cup comp.

This is coming from someone who isnt on the away ladder either! Those will all homes should rightfully enter a ballot. I think the system they have in place is actually probably the fairest way they can dish these tickets out.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 07:45:43 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:17:22 am
they'll be hoping we get an away game

otherwise people who have done every game for 20+ years get chucked into a ballot

I reckon they'd use 19/20

Usually get larger allocations in FA cup than league cup too for away fans typically
but home fans who've done 20 years also got chucked in the ballot for the league cup final so
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 07:46:08 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 07:33:21 am
I think they should use away from 19/20 or 18/19 as its the only fair way. Those who are on the away ladder should be guaranteed a ticket for the semi and final how they normally do it if we get an away tie during a cup comp.

This is coming from someone who isnt on the away ladder either! Those will all homes should rightfully enter a ballot. I think the system they have in place is actually probably the fairest way they can dish these tickets out.
I agree
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 09:28:51 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 07:17:22 am
they'll be hoping we get an away game

otherwise people who have done every game for 20+ years get chucked into a ballot

I reckon they'd use 19/20

Usually get larger allocations in FA cup than league cup too for away fans typically

Don't think the club wants an away game due to hosting a home game generates more revenue and it's just some fans that won't be going to semi-finals, no issue because the demand is far outweigh the situation.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 09:30:15 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 07:46:08 am
I agree

it will be a first and if the club wants that to happen then they can implement this. however if they do this, then you will have others saying it is a closed shop if we use previous season aways. You can't please everyone
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 10:02:40 am »
Quote from: di on Yesterday at 09:30:15 am
it will be a first and if the club wants that to happen then they can implement this. however if they do this, then you will have others saying it is a closed shop if we use previous season aways. You can't please everyone
It can't be a closed shop for a semi final or final unless 20,000 people have away credits and all the homes.

But despite the fact I would qualify if they used previous seasons away attendance, I think it would be fair to use the seasons games as they have always done. Although if they then announced they would do different if this quirk happened again that would also be fair.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 10:11:45 am »
Will defo go back to 19/20 or 18/19

The fan forum would be up in arms because its something that would actually affect its own members
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 10:38:54 am »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 10:02:40 am
It can't be a closed shop for a semi final or final unless 20,000 people have away credits and all the homes.

But despite the fact I would qualify if they used previous seasons away attendance, I think it would be fair to use the seasons games as they have always done. Although if they then announced they would do different if this quirk happened again that would also be fair.

new members will be screaming that they can't get on the away ladder for FA. I really think this is the case if you start going back. Using premiership credit for cup games won't be fair because the club decided to go that route from the start without thinking of the consequences in the future, how you going to compensate members on the cups suddenly? or it's ok, we don't care, there will be others who will buy tickets. Unfortunately , going in circles and all due to there is a high demand until we have Roy back.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 10:39:13 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Yesterday at 10:11:45 am
Will defo go back to 19/20 or 18/19

The fan forum would be up in arms because its something that would actually affect its own members

some will be asking since 2005:)
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 10:45:47 am »
Quote from: di on Yesterday at 10:38:54 am
new members will be screaming that they can't get on the away ladder for FA. I really think this is the case if you start going back. Using premiership credit for cup games won't be fair because the club decided to go that route from the start without thinking of the consequences in the future, how you going to compensate members on the cups suddenly? or it's ok, we don't care, there will be others who will buy tickets. Unfortunately , going in circles and all due to there is a high demand until we have Roy back.
members can't get on any ladder, I've been a member since 17-18 and the only away games to drop to members was Spartak (bottled that) and MK Dons. Only a few other games dropped to STH in that time. Aways are a closed shop because there's just so few tickets and they haven't bothering cleaning them up in anyway
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 11:37:30 am »
Quote from: di on Yesterday at 10:38:54 am
new members will be screaming that they can't get on the away ladder for FA. I really think this is the case if you start going back. Using premiership credit for cup games won't be fair because the club decided to go that route from the start without thinking of the consequences in the future, how you going to compensate members on the cups suddenly? or it's ok, we don't care, there will be others who will buy tickets. Unfortunately , going in circles and all due to there is a high demand until we have Roy back.
I'm a member.

It is very difficult to get on the away ladders but the FA Cup is the best chance. I got on for the West Ham replay in 2016, then did Wolves in 2019 and Chelsea in 2020.

I managed to get an MK Dons away ticket in whatever year that was - which gave me 3 league cup aways this season (unfortunately they won't count in future, so how long I stay on the league cup ladder remains to be seen).

The league away ladder is all but impossible though I agree - the last chance was as you say under Roy Hodgson and with a big end at Blackburn -but I wasn't around then to even be able to buy. Mortified really because as good as the cup away games are (and I appreciate them!) you can't beat the occasional league away.

Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 10:45:47 am
members can't get on any ladder, I've been a member since 17-18 and the only away games to drop to members was Spartak (bottled that) and MK Dons. Only a few other games dropped to STH in that time. Aways are a closed shop because there's just so few tickets and they haven't bothering cleaning them up in anyway
Yeah I should have bitten the bullet and done Spartak as well mate I feel your pain! But if I'm honest with myself I'd only be able to do a couple of European aways a season and would essentially be gaming the system from then on to keep attendance up enough to do a couple. I attend all the cup aways whether on my own card or on someone elses though so I'm happy with that.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 11:59:53 am »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 11:37:30 am
Yeah I should have bitten the bullet and done Spartak as well mate I feel your pain! But if I'm honest with myself I'd only be able to do a couple of European aways a season and would essentially be gaming the system from then on to keep attendance up enough to do a couple. I attend all the cup aways whether on my own card or on someone elses though so I'm happy with that.
I just moved to uni so didn't really have time to plan a trip to Russia, I also had no idea how tickets worked either, just unfortunate timing cause if it was any other game I would've went. I'm pretty sure you needed to prove travel to get the credit too
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 12:05:23 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:59:53 am
I just moved to uni so didn't really have time to plan a trip to Russia, I also had no idea how tickets worked either, just unfortunate timing cause if it was any other game I would've went. I'm pretty sure you needed to prove travel to get the credit too

You did. Had to send your russian visa stamped with the date for the credit to count. They then sent us a cheque to cover the visa cost as LFC paid for it.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 12:06:58 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 11:37:30 am
I'm a member.

It is very difficult to get on the away ladders but the FA Cup is the best chance. I got on for the West Ham replay in 2016, then did Wolves in 2019 and Chelsea in 2020.

I managed to get an MK Dons away ticket in whatever year that was - which gave me 3 league cup aways this season (unfortunately they won't count in future, so how long I stay on the league cup ladder remains to be seen).

The league away ladder is all but impossible though I agree - the last chance was as you say under Roy Hodgson and with a big end at Blackburn -but I wasn't around then to even be able to buy.
Yeah I should have bitten the bullet and done Spartak as well mate I feel your pain! But if I'm honest with myself I'd only be able to do a couple of European aways a season and would essentially be gaming the system from then on to keep attendance up enough to do a couple. I attend all the cup aways whether on my own card or on someone elses though so I'm happy with that.

As a member the chances of getting a away ticket in the cup comps are almost impossible, i know west ham, mk dons went to all members but i believe there was about 4 tickets, you just got very lucky in getting those which is great and fair play, but that could've been me or anyone else that day. I've been a member with all homes since Rodgers 1st season which is literally when i turned 20 and started working, i've got all homes for all games since then in all cups, I've had the chance to get on the away ladder twice in that time over 2 games and a combined total of about 15 tickets open to ALL members. Something needs to change there, but it wont and to be honest i've made my peace with it.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 12:12:14 pm »
Quote from: di on Yesterday at 10:38:54 am
new members will be screaming that they can't get on the away ladder for FA. I really think this is the case if you start going back. Using premiership credit for cup games won't be fair because the club decided to go that route from the start without thinking of the consequences in the future, how you going to compensate members on the cups suddenly? or it's ok, we don't care, there will be others who will buy tickets. Unfortunately , going in circles and all due to there is a high demand until we have Roy back.
If they started using league credits for cup games, imagine the attendance figures for the early cup games.

The way the system has been for years is the most fairest in my opinion. If we have 4 homes in the fa cup, then a ballot is the only fair way unless they did window sales as well as some online on a first come, first served for everyone with 4 credits.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 12:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Craig S on Yesterday at 12:05:23 pm
You did. Had to send your russian visa stamped with the date for the credit to count. They then sent us a cheque to cover the visa cost as LFC paid for it.
I'm hoping they'd do the same if we draw a Russian team again and then it'll drop to all members and I'll get to go
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 12:46:55 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 12:06:58 pm
As a member the chances of getting a away ticket in the cup comps are almost impossible, i know west ham, mk dons went to all members but i believe there was about 4 tickets, you just got very lucky in getting those which is great and fair play, but that could've been me or anyone else that day. I've been a member with all homes since Rodgers 1st season which is literally when i turned 20 and started working, i've got all homes for all games since then in all cups, I've had the chance to get on the away ladder twice in that time over 2 games and a combined total of about 15 tickets open to ALL members. Something needs to change there, but it wont and to be honest i've made my peace with it.
MK Dons was a fortunate, 3rd round big allocation and still 3hrs away, it dropped to members there was good few left but you had to be quick, but you're right the chances are near impossible, STH usually always take them
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 12:56:13 pm »
I managed to the get on the FA Cup away ladder when we were drawn away to Man Utd in Hodgson's reign. Followed that up with an FA Cup away at Arsenal in 2014 and haven't looked back since. Since Klopp arrived, getting on the away ladder in any comp is nigh on impossible. Like everything to do with the club, demand far outstrips supply. You have to jump on when we're in a slump if you can to reap the benefits later down the line. Hoping we don't have a slump for many years to come though
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 01:27:51 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 12:06:58 pm
As a member the chances of getting a away ticket in the cup comps are almost impossible, i know west ham, mk dons went to all members but i believe there was about 4 tickets, you just got very lucky in getting those which is great and fair play, but that could've been me or anyone else that day. I've been a member with all homes since Rodgers 1st season which is literally when i turned 20 and started working, i've got all homes for all games since then in all cups, I've had the chance to get on the away ladder twice in that time over 2 games and a combined total of about 15 tickets open to ALL members. Something needs to change there, but it wont and to be honest i've made my peace with it.

Yeah I have too. The only chance we get to watch Liverpool at another ground is pre season (been to a few of those but its not the same) or getting to a cup final which Ive missed out on the last 4.

I have small kids and wouldnt be able to spend too much time travelling or want to pay to go every away game however, Id like to go to at least one prem or domestic cup away game in my lifetime. Theres no chance

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 01:45:40 pm »
mate of mine went to Spartak for the first euro away on his own card, prouved travel to get ticket and sent visa stamped to keep the credit, no refund as not in UK but has not stopped since and did atletico, ac milan and will do inter this season, didnt qualify for porto but went anyway.

Champions League 2017-18 - Spartak + Porto + Roma // 2018-19 - Napoli + Bayern + Porto + Barca // 2019-20 - Napoli + Atletico // 2021-22 - Atletico + AC Milan + Inter Milan
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 01:59:22 pm »
I got on the Euro away ladder with Beşiktaş, and have built it up ever since and not missed an opportunity it.

Got on the League Cup ladder with Leeds in 2009 and not missed one since... just about taking the opportunities and getting every game you qualify for, which I know isn't possible for everyone.

Was Blackburn for me in the league as well back in 2010... think I got Bolton and Birmingham too that season. Now on 15 credits
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #149 on: Yesterday at 02:03:39 pm »
Quote from: ant on Yesterday at 01:45:40 pm
mate of mine went to Spartak for the first euro away on his own card, prouved travel to get ticket and sent visa stamped to keep the credit, no refund as not in UK but has not stopped since and did atletico, ac milan and will do inter this season, didnt qualify for porto but went anyway.

Champions League 2017-18 - Spartak + Porto + Roma // 2018-19 - Napoli + Bayern + Porto + Barca // 2019-20 - Napoli + Atletico // 2021-22 - Atletico + AC Milan + Inter Milan
shows how 1 game can do so much
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #150 on: Yesterday at 02:47:33 pm »
Even this year with credits not counting as much, members haven't had a sniff of any away game. That will just get worse when the ladder opens back up, so to speak.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #151 on: Yesterday at 03:03:38 pm »
Any idea on ticket prices for Norwich? Hopefully they discount it a bit (similar to the Arsenal league cup game) with it being midweek too.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #152 on: Today at 09:12:12 am »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 03:03:38 pm
Any idea on ticket prices for Norwich? Hopefully they discount it a bit (similar to the Arsenal league cup game) with it being midweek too.

Got charged £37 for my autocup,  block 104 . Looks like standard Premier prices for Premier opposition.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #153 on: Today at 10:03:23 am »
Have they taken Norwich payments already? I thought it was Inter that had just come out this week.
