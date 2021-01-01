« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: The FA Cup  (Read 7698 times)

Offline stonecold_jpm

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 06:04:34 pm »
Possibility of extra time and penalties as well!
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,295
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 06:25:08 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 05:19:15 pm
yeah I didn't account for that but I think the odds will be Similar whether there's an away or not because those tickets are still part of the general allocation
Definitely more chance for people with all homes if there isn't an away than if there is.

Think about it, it's like 6,000 tickets that definitely disappear from the pot (depending on who we might face away), whereas if they didn't, then those 6,000 would all have to be won by the people who would have been guaranteed with the away for the rest to have the same chance. For everyo person who would have been guaranteed with an away, but isn't because there isn't one then that is basically an extra person who has got one that otherwise wouldn't have.

If that all makes sense, hard to explain ;D

Won't make a major difference but they would definitely have a higher chance I think
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:30:19 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 06:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 06:25:08 pm
Definitely more chance for people with all homes if there isn't an away than if there is.

Think about it, it's like 6,000 tickets that definitely disappear from the pot (depending on who we might face away), whereas if they didn't, then those 6,000 would all have to be won by the people who would have been guaranteed with the away. For everyone that isn't is basically an extra person who has got one that otherwise wouldn't have.

Won't make a major difference but they would definitely have a higher chance I think
makes sense, I can't count so I'm not really helpful with these things
Logged

Offline Hij

  • Literally Custom-titlely neglected for literally over a decade, Ruud.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,295
  • Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97.
    • Grime Forum
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 06:30:37 pm »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 06:29:53 pm
makes sense, I can't count so I'm not really helpful with these things
Yeah it's hard to explain sorry ;D

Basic example and numbers not represenative. Say there's 22k left after hospitality and PRH etc.

Away game happens and 6,000 get bought.

Ballot is 32,000 people qualify for 16,000 tickets = 50% chance

Away game doesn't happen so no one is guaranteed.

Ballot is 38,000 people qualify for 22,000 tickets = 57.8% chance.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:38:42 pm by Hij »
Logged
Justice for Anne Williams. Justice for the 97. Justice for the Survivors.

Istanbul 2005. Athens 2007. Basel 2016. Kiev 2018. Madrid 2019.

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 10:31:26 pm »
Quote from: Hij on Yesterday at 06:30:37 pm
Yeah it's hard to explain sorry ;D

Basic example and numbers not represenative. Say there's 22k left after hospitality and PRH etc.

Away game happens and 6,000 get bought.

Ballot is 32,000 people qualify for 16,000 tickets = 50% chance

Away game doesn't happen so no one is guaranteed.

Ballot is 38,000 people qualify for 22,000 tickets = 57.8% chance.
yeah I understand now
Logged

Offline ripsaw19

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 765
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm »
Just seen the selling details for the UCL and seen the club are taking attendance from the 19/20 season into account. Makes me wonder if they'll do that should we make it to Wembley?
Logged
ST Waiting List Position - 2772

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 11:52:03 pm »
Quote from: ripsaw19 on Yesterday at 11:51:03 pm
Just seen the selling details for the UCL and seen the club are taking attendance from the 19/20 season into account. Makes me wonder if they'll do that should we make it to Wembley?
they didn't for league cup so I don't see it
Logged

Offline 30fiver

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,418
  • Now it's time for Jurgens men
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #127 on: Today at 07:17:22 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Yesterday at 11:52:03 pm
they didn't for league cup so I don't see it

they'll be hoping we get an away game

otherwise people who have done every game for 20+ years get chucked into a ballot

I reckon they'd use 19/20

Usually get larger allocations in FA cup than league cup too for away fans typically
Logged

Online sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 784
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #128 on: Today at 07:33:21 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:17:22 am
they'll be hoping we get an away game

otherwise people who have done every game for 20+ years get chucked into a ballot

I reckon they'd use 19/20

Usually get larger allocations in FA cup than league cup too for away fans typically

I think they should use away from 19/20 or 18/19 as its the only fair way. Those who are on the away ladder should be guaranteed a ticket for the semi and final how they normally do it if we get an away tie during a cup comp.

This is coming from someone who isnt on the away ladder either! Those will all homes should rightfully enter a ballot. I think the system they have in place is actually probably the fairest way they can dish these tickets out.
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #129 on: Today at 07:45:43 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:17:22 am
they'll be hoping we get an away game

otherwise people who have done every game for 20+ years get chucked into a ballot

I reckon they'd use 19/20

Usually get larger allocations in FA cup than league cup too for away fans typically
but home fans who've done 20 years also got chucked in the ballot for the league cup final so
Logged

Online TeddyTime33

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
  • YNWA, Chester via Newtownards
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #130 on: Today at 07:46:08 am »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 07:33:21 am
I think they should use away from 19/20 or 18/19 as its the only fair way. Those who are on the away ladder should be guaranteed a ticket for the semi and final how they normally do it if we get an away tie during a cup comp.

This is coming from someone who isnt on the away ladder either! Those will all homes should rightfully enter a ballot. I think the system they have in place is actually probably the fairest way they can dish these tickets out.
I agree
Logged

Online di

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #131 on: Today at 09:28:51 am »
Quote from: 30fiver on Today at 07:17:22 am
they'll be hoping we get an away game

otherwise people who have done every game for 20+ years get chucked into a ballot

I reckon they'd use 19/20

Usually get larger allocations in FA cup than league cup too for away fans typically

Don't think the club wants an away game due to hosting a home game generates more revenue and it's just some fans that won't be going to semi-finals, no issue because the demand is far outweigh the situation.
Logged

Online di

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #132 on: Today at 09:30:15 am »
Quote from: TeddyTime33 on Today at 07:46:08 am
I agree

it will be a first and if the club wants that to happen then they can implement this. however if they do this, then you will have others saying it is a closed shop if we use previous season aways. You can't please everyone
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 