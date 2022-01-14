Lots of (justifiable) outrage from Cardiff fans online yesterday, as the first trains from Cardiff (via Crewe) gets them into Lime Street at 12:11



Many of our fans are affected as well, as that is also the first train from Euston. (West Coast Mainline through trains are diverted, and there are buses between Rugby and Stafford.)



I have argued for a long time that, in the interests of the environment, no event involving more than 2,000 people should be licensed to go ahead unless there is a transport plan filed with the local authorities demonstrating how attendees can make us of public transport to get to/from the event.