The FA Cup
« on: January 14, 2022, 01:42:56 pm »
Can't see a thread for FA Cup homes so here we are

Cardiff has been picked for 12:00 on Sunday 6th... on ITV
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #1 on: January 14, 2022, 02:12:52 pm »
Lots of (justifiable) outrage from Cardiff fans online yesterday, as the first trains from Cardiff (via Crewe) gets them into Lime Street at 12:11

Many of our fans are affected as well, as that is also the first train from Euston.  (West Coast Mainline through trains are diverted, and there are buses between Rugby and Stafford.)

I have argued for a long time that, in the interests of the environment, no event involving more than 2,000 people should be licensed to go ahead unless there is a transport plan filed with the local authorities demonstrating how attendees can make us of public transport to get to/from the event.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #2 on: January 14, 2022, 02:19:14 pm »
I agree completely. I remember the Cup Semi-Final against Everton back in 2012 that was a midday kick off. Absolute nightmare for people to get to. Then the final against Chelsea which was the first one moved to a 5.30 slot meaning no trains were running back to Liverpool after the match if it went to extra-time/penalties. The fans have long been disregarded by the TV companies and the FA. Would love to see some change to this.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #3 on: January 14, 2022, 02:44:51 pm »

Whats even stranger is that there is no 2pm kickoff that day.

The FA must have a side deal with Travelodge as people will now have to stay over.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #4 on: January 14, 2022, 03:00:09 pm »
Pricing structure for Cardiff, and ACS payment dates.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/news/liverpool-v-cardiff-city-fa-cup-ticket-details

Quote
Prices

Adults: £23 - £33
Over 65s: £17 - £25
Young adults: £11.50 - £16.50
Juniors: £5
Local general sale: £9

Price notes

These prices are set in line with our cup pricing commitment for a Championship club opponent.

The adult prices for this specific fixture against Cardiff City are set at the same price as a corresponding FA Cup fixture in the 2016-17 season against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Auto Cup Scheme

Season ticket holders and Members enrolled into the Auto Cup Scheme MUST NOT purchase a ticket for this fixture.

Payments will take place from Friday January 14 and will end on Tuesday January 18.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #5 on: January 14, 2022, 05:21:44 pm »
The kick off time has been heavily influenced by the police. So arguments over convenience take a back seat unfortunately.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #6 on: January 14, 2022, 05:27:35 pm »
Naive maybe but didn't expect this to be on TV to be honest. Weird how they didn't bother with Palace v Hartlepool, for example

Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #7 on: January 15, 2022, 10:08:42 am »
Why though?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #8 on: January 15, 2022, 10:33:20 am »
Cardiffs reputation... this will be the highest category possible policing wise.  They are not looking forward to it at all.
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #9 on: January 15, 2022, 12:42:26 pm »
Ev at home on the Saturday too
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #10 on: January 16, 2022, 09:03:18 am »
What do we think the chances are of getting a ticket with Shrewsbury. Hoping it's pretty good as took my 4 year old and he loved it so hoping we get a nice little cup run. Guess it's all those in upper anny and a few more corporate ones that are short for this one
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #11 on: January 16, 2022, 09:11:45 am »
you'll be fine if you're on the ball first sale
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #12 on: January 17, 2022, 09:44:05 pm »
Theres a provisional sale listed for all season ticket holders and members, which usually means the club dont think it will sell out with just Shrewsbury. Should have a fairly decent chance I think
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 12:27:48 pm »
Hi Cant seem too see this anywhere who retains the credit if you transfer a FA Cup home ticket to another member
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:37:45 pm »
The purchaser
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:48:14 am »
How long before sale does the queue start?
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #16 on: Today at 08:17:30 am »
got 3 queue positions of 3216, 7462 & 11306 surprised there's so many
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #17 on: Today at 08:20:04 am »
Ive got 2, 5000 and 16000. Hoping half of these are multiple devices
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #18 on: Today at 08:20:47 am »
If people have the same number of devices as you open (probably will) therell only be less than 4,000 people in the queue

Id defo have it where you log into your account and then theres a link to access the queue. One device only
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #19 on: Today at 08:36:19 am »
Sorted for me and the lad in about 15 minutes, managed to get near the front of U9 again same seats as Shrewsbury which were decent
Re: The FA Cup
« Reply #20 on: Today at 08:36:53 am »
This would also remove the people who are probably queuing without a Shrewsbury credit too
