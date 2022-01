The votes keep on coming and we had a new best with 44 votes last time out. Like Paddy Power on Twitter I called the race ran too early and we had a last minute episode grab second place and make its way to the semis. 5 down 5 to go and here we are with the Simpsons Season Six Special Springfield Selection, or the SSSSSS as I like to call it.Season One - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351126.0 we had wins for Crepes of Wrath and Krusty Gets Busted, with no votes for the poor babysitter bandit in Some Enchanted Evening.Season Two - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351147.0 with five votes a piece we had a close run thing, eventually being won by Bart The Daredevil and One Fish, Two Fish, Blowfish, Bluefish, with three episodes getting the famous nil points.Season Three - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351172.0 we had a runaway winner with Homer At The Bat (contender for GOAT?) followed up by Flaming Moes. Two episodes got no love this time round, with Saturdays of Thunder and Treehouse of Horror 2 being rejected. Ha-ha.Season Four - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351183.0 was the hardest for me to pick from so far, and perhaps the best season to date as shown by the increase in voters. Marge vs The Monorail took 30 votes and runner up was Last Exit To Springfield.Sesson five - https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=351195.0 there was only going to be one winner and that was Cape Feare, but the battle for second was neck and neck with Homer Goes To College winning by a single vote. The only 0%er was Lady Bouvier's Lover. Looks like the Marge hate extends to her mum.So join in with the sixth of thirteen polls (10 seasons, two semis and a final). I've not had enough PMs for a post season 10 special.hey-hey kids