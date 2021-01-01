People would consider buying a 30 yr coutinho back for 40m?
It's like people want us to re-live those marvellous moments under Souness and Roy Evans again.
FSG get dogs abuse from a load of, frankly, whining wankers - but they have transformed the club and team into one that is back on the world stage and one that can challenge.
Their nouse and apt decision making has enabled this. They have a plan and they stick to it. They announce the ground is to be improved and enlarged. The ground is imporoved and enlarged. They announce that we get top signings in to bolster the team and we get top signings in to bolster the team.
We are a very well run club with a very good business and financial model.
There is nothing we can do about certain London or Manchester fucking cheating c*nts with regimes that are horrific - all we can do is what we can do and hope that one day the authorities follow their own fucking rules for once.