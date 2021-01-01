« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1040 on: Today at 01:48:18 am
People would consider buying a 30 yr coutinho back for 40m?

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1041 on: Today at 01:49:38 am
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on Today at 12:04:12 am
He'd have to really show his worth at Villa to interest us. And even then, we got Jota for 40m, is he currently at the level Jota is now? I don't think so. He's 29, I'd rather we go for someone who can help us in the succession plan. Also, at 40m, it would be Villa who'd get first option, only if they reject him, we'd be able to chip in, and if Villa reject him, why would we be in for him?

Nkunku is a good shout though. I'd like to track his next move.

He would absolutely have to demosntrate his value at Villa but my thoughts are that he will. I think in a strange way, the faster the league, the better Coutinho is. I genuinely would not be surprised if Coutinho ends up with a double digit G+A tally for Villa in this half of the season. He will of course get a lot of the ball and be on every set piece etc which will help his cause but given the area he is likely to occupy, he might do well. He will make Watkins a better player too.

Jota is excellent btw but the Jota we paid 40m for did not show the goalscoring streak that he is now. We've identified some raw technical ability and talent that has plugged into our style of playing and resulted in an excellent signing. We have not had a real scoring threat from outside the box or a player playing silky through passes or a player that is really good in really tight spaces since Coutinho left. Thiago plays deeper and Keita has not lived up to his reputation. As an "experienced hire" that has not relied on athleticism, I think it might well be a punt. Of course, it depends on how he does at Villa.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 12:13:03 am
He's also rumoured to be on £380k per week at Barca with Villa chipping in £125k during his loan. There's no chance either Villa or us would be able to deal with that after this season.

At the rumoured £40m transfer fee you'd have to add on an additional £39m in salary to give him what he's on now for a 3 year deal.

True but he will have to drop his salary demands. I read somewhere that he has waived his salary from Barcelona for this period of the loan. I think the wages of ~150k ish for Coutinho might be more palatable than it was previously.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1042 on: Today at 01:55:06 am
No chance that Coutinho comes back.

None.

Nada.

Zilch.

Andy's seasie is safe.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1043 on: Today at 02:06:44 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:48:18 am
People would consider buying a 30 yr coutinho back for 40m?

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao

Exactly. He's 3 days older than Mo. For the rumoured £40m + £150k per week (minimum) over 3 years that equates to the £400k Mo is supposedly looking for.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1044 on: Today at 02:21:46 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:55:06 am
Andy's seasie is safe.
Dang. And I've sent him a stamped addressed envelope and all
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1045 on: Today at 08:07:28 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:21:46 am
Dang. And I've sent him a stamped addressed envelope and all
:lmao :lmao :lmao
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1046 on: Today at 10:05:44 am
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 02:21:46 am
Dang. And I've sent him a stamped addressed envelope and all

If I was you, I wouldn't open it when it arrives.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1047 on: Today at 10:10:39 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:48:18 am
People would consider buying a 30 yr coutinho back for 40m?

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao

It won't happen as the manager has already indicated there is no going back about Coutinho and I completely understand why to be honest.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1048 on: Today at 10:18:08 am
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:48:18 am
People would consider buying a 30 yr coutinho back for 40m?

:lmao
:lmao
:lmao

It's like people want us to re-live those marvellous moments under Souness and Roy Evans again.

FSG get dogs abuse from a load of, frankly, whining wankers - but they have transformed the club and team into one that is back on the world stage and one that can challenge.

Their nouse and apt decision making has enabled this. They have a plan and they stick to it. They announce the ground is to be improved and enlarged. The ground is imporoved and enlarged. They announce that we get top signings in to bolster the team and we get top signings in to bolster the team.

We are a very well run club with a very good business and financial model.

There is nothing we can do about certain London or Manchester fucking cheating c*nts with regimes that are horrific - all we can do is what we can do and hope that one day the authorities follow their own fucking rules for once.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1049 on: Today at 10:18:58 am
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:17:39 pm
The reason we are finally beginning to be a good club again is that sentiment has taken a back seat.

Long live that.

We got a fortune for him. If we took him back then we regress.

I'd rather have Coutinho in midfield for the rest of the season than a 36 year old Milner.

Want him back in the summer? Definitely not. He's 30 in June and not the age profile we need to be signing, added to daft wages.

I'd have been happy to get him back on loan.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1050 on: Today at 10:20:40 am
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 01:55:06 am
No chance that Coutinho comes back.

None.

Nada.

Zilch.

Andy's seasie is safe.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
Reply #1051 on: Today at 10:22:33 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:18:58 am
I'd rather have Coutinho in midfield for the rest of the season than a 36 year old Milner.

Want him back in the summer? Definitely not. He's 30 in June.

Each to their own mate.

I'd rather have a 36 year old Milner that works his bollocks off every game, is a brilliant presence in the squad and encourages and gees on all his fellow players than some sulky whining twat that feigns injury when he can't be fucked to engineer a transfer and one that barely does fuck all in most games bar the odd worldie strike or cross. He's such a lazy shithouse.
