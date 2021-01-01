He'd have to really show his worth at Villa to interest us. And even then, we got Jota for 40m, is he currently at the level Jota is now? I don't think so. He's 29, I'd rather we go for someone who can help us in the succession plan. Also, at 40m, it would be Villa who'd get first option, only if they reject him, we'd be able to chip in, and if Villa reject him, why would we be in for him?



Nkunku is a good shout though. I'd like to track his next move.



He's also rumoured to be on £380k per week at Barca with Villa chipping in £125k during his loan. There's no chance either Villa or us would be able to deal with that after this season.



At the rumoured £40m transfer fee you'd have to add on an additional £39m in salary to give him what he's on now for a 3 year deal.



He would absolutely have to demosntrate his value at Villa but my thoughts are that he will. I think in a strange way, the faster the league, the better Coutinho is. I genuinely would not be surprised if Coutinho ends up with a double digit G+A tally for Villa in this half of the season. He will of course get a lot of the ball and be on every set piece etc which will help his cause but given the area he is likely to occupy, he might do well. He will make Watkins a better player too.Jota is excellent btw but the Jota we paid 40m for did not show the goalscoring streak that he is now. We've identified some raw technical ability and talent that has plugged into our style of playing and resulted in an excellent signing. We have not had a real scoring threat from outside the box or a player playing silky through passes or a player that is really good in really tight spaces since Coutinho left. Thiago plays deeper and Keita has not lived up to his reputation. As an "experienced hire" that has not relied on athleticism, I think it might well be a punt. Of course, it depends on how he does at Villa.True but he will have to drop his salary demands. I read somewhere that he has waived his salary from Barcelona for this period of the loan. I think the wages of ~150k ish for Coutinho might be more palatable than it was previously.