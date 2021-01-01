« previous next »
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #800 on: Today at 06:58:22 pm »
Hes a disgusting player.
Online RedSamba

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #801 on: Today at 06:58:36 pm »
ratface
Offline scatman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #802 on: Today at 06:58:49 pm »
Quote from: stoopid yank on Today at 06:57:36 pm
Been thinking all game how average he is...Everton might have done well in selling him, although they would never admit it
Everton got a great deal but their fans wll still be crying about it
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #803 on: Today at 06:59:05 pm »
So spawny

But Villa once again cant create a shit
Online Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #804 on: Today at 06:59:06 pm »
Awkward.

Ronaldo doesnt play and Fernandes gets a couple of goals.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #805 on: Today at 06:59:49 pm »
Terrible pass, but what the fuck is Mings doing? Terrible player.
Online Jshooters

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #806 on: Today at 06:59:52 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:59:06 pm
Awkward.

Ronaldo doesnt play and Fernandes gets a couple of goals.

I thought he had a career ending injury 2 mins ago!?
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #807 on: Today at 07:00:11 pm »
My stream must be miles behind
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #808 on: Today at 07:00:36 pm »
Here we go again. Someone really need to stick a thumb into his anis to make him stand straight up.
Online Adeemo

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #809 on: Today at 07:01:00 pm »
Mings is absolutely shite, why didnt he just come and meet the ball, the odds were stacked in his favour.
Online gemofabird

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #810 on: Today at 07:01:15 pm »
Wait for the "You Scouse........." from the filth in the stands
Offline scatman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #811 on: Today at 07:01:22 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 06:59:49 pm
Terrible pass, but what the fuck is Mings doing? Terrible player.
He just stood there lol, if hed been awake hed easily have been first to the ball
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #812 on: Today at 07:01:46 pm »
Mings is so bad.
Online John C

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #813 on: Today at 07:01:46 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:48:33 pm
This is why Coutinho was bought and hes on the bench
I've been saying since half time, why isn't he on. Far too late now.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #814 on: Today at 07:02:02 pm »
Villa have simply got a lot of shit

Players passing the ball off the pitch or too hard or soft, basic control

Spent 380m aswell
Online Sarge

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #815 on: Today at 07:02:23 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:01:46 pm
Mings is so bad.

He really is, chewing gum and pointing does not make you a good player.
Online whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #816 on: Today at 07:02:56 pm »
Not a good week for Villa
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #817 on: Today at 07:04:05 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on Today at 07:02:23 pm
He really is, chewing gum and pointing does not make you a good player.

Its actually crazy that he a PL footballer.

Massively aggressive and also very casual.
Online Fazak_Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #818 on: Today at 07:04:25 pm »
I know hes popular on here, but Danny Ings is shite.

Cant believe the money they paid for him.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #819 on: Today at 07:05:44 pm »
Gerrard showing he's not really ready yet.
Online Nick110581

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #820 on: Today at 07:05:49 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 07:04:25 pm
I know hes popular on here, but Danny Ings is shite.

Cant believe the money they paid for him.

Hes an excellent player.

Not really sure what shape Villa are playing.
Online whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #821 on: Today at 07:05:53 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 07:04:25 pm
I know hes popular on here, but Danny Ings is shite.

Cant believe the money they paid for him.

Can't do much without service.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #822 on: Today at 07:06:57 pm »
Watkins has been fucking atrocious
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #823 on: Today at 07:07:26 pm »
Ings had a good thing going at Southampton. Not sure why he moved to Villa unless it was for money of course.
Online ScubaSteve

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #824 on: Today at 07:07:38 pm »
Quote from: Fazak_Red on Today at 07:04:25 pm
I know hes popular on here, but Danny Ings is shite.

Cant believe the money they paid for him.

If he had better support than Watkins hed score loads. Watkins is dreadful
Online rawcusk8

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #825 on: Today at 07:08:07 pm »
Is that poster that had the hots for Watkins still on here? Hes so shit, waste so much today.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #826 on: Today at 07:08:13 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 07:04:05 pm
Its actually crazy that he a PL footballer.

Massively aggressive and also very casual.
not only that, he keeps getting calls for national team
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #827 on: Today at 07:08:24 pm »
Anyone in the top 10 mauls United here

Theyve give up space and so much
Online Andy82lfc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #828 on: Today at 07:08:52 pm »
Come on!!
Online rawcusk8

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #829 on: Today at 07:09:00 pm »
Finally something falls in the way of a Villa player. 1-2
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #830 on: Today at 07:09:05 pm »
nice!
come on, 1 more Villa!
Online whtwht

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #831 on: Today at 07:09:12 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:08:13 pm
not only that, he keeps getting calls for national team

The CB bar is pretty low to be honest
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #832 on: Today at 07:09:28 pm »
By a mile Villas best player, that lad. Wont be there for long.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #833 on: Today at 07:09:46 pm »
Good from mings tgere tbf to him

Coutinho giving that bit of movement in the box this team hate and goal
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #834 on: Today at 07:09:47 pm »
Coutinho with the assist
Online The North Bank

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #835 on: Today at 07:10:00 pm »
Get inn! I really like Jacob Ramsey , hes going to be a star, seems to have everything. Under the ultimate all round midfielder he should learn a lot.
Online Scottymuser

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #836 on: Today at 07:10:02 pm »
Quote from: scatman on Today at 06:57:17 pm
Youre so ingrained in stats, the impact hes having on this game is completely contrary to what youre writing.

Ramsay has been better and had a bigger impact.  And he is only 20 and came through their academy.  As I said, he  was brought in on big money  (club record signing) to replace Grealish - after he got 16 goal involvements last season.  And he has previous for being shite in the PL - both seasons in the Championship he has been brilliant, and he was bad in the PL in between.  As I type - Coutinho plays a perfect role in a goal for Ramsay. 
Online cdav

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #837 on: Today at 07:10:06 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 07:09:28 pm
By a mile Villas best player, that lad. Wont be there for long.

Would like him at us to be honest- think he looks very good for his age
Online Yosser0_0

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #838 on: Today at 07:10:15 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 07:06:57 pm
Watkins has been fucking atrocious

He usually is, not sure what anyone sees in him.
Online rawcusk8

Re: Premier League Fixtures 14th - 16th January
« Reply #839 on: Today at 07:10:43 pm »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 07:09:47 pm
Coutinho with the assist
Well, technically it was Fred.
