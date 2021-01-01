Been thinking all game how average he is...Everton might have done well in selling him, although they would never admit it
Would sacrifice Fordy in a sacred Mayan ritual to have him as the next Liverpool manager
Awkward. Ronaldo doesnt play and Fernandes gets a couple of goals.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Terrible pass, but what the fuck is Mings doing? Terrible player.
This is why Coutinho was bought and hes on the bench
Mings is so bad.
He'll win the league in the next 3 years. Quote me on that.Quote from: Draex on December 24, 2014, 08:42:37 amQuote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
Quote me on this, but come next season he'll be great for us. Just needs to remove the walking headless chicken next to him
He really is, chewing gum and pointing does not make you a good player.
I know hes popular on here, but Danny Ings is shite.Cant believe the money they paid for him.
I know hes popular on here, but Danny Ings is shite.Cant believe the money they paid for him.
Its actually crazy that he a PL footballer. Massively aggressive and also very casual.
not only that, he keeps getting calls for national team
Youre so ingrained in stats, the impact hes having on this game is completely contrary to what youre writing.
By a mile Villas best player, that lad. Wont be there for long.
Watkins has been fucking atrocious
Coutinho with the assist
Page created in 0.025 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.37]