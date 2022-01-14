« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal  (Read 15595 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,093
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #640 on: January 14, 2022, 02:36:20 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on January 14, 2022, 02:13:31 pm
Hes turned into a right c*nt him

The cheek of that. Wed have 3 prems if it wasnt for the sportswashers
I stuck on another channel in build up and half time as didn't wanna listen to it to be honest. Was nonsense. If we could spend / waste hundreds of millions yearly then yeah sure compare us with those other clubs.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,093
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #641 on: January 14, 2022, 02:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on January 14, 2022, 02:26:29 pm
Spit's only interest is causing fume.

He isnt going to upset his employees and colleagues by pointing out that the league is ruled by two clubs that have been built on dirty money and outright cheating in the case of one of them.

People who harp on that Liverpool should have won more need to turn their focus on to the real issues here, but they wont.
Agreed.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,696
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #642 on: January 14, 2022, 02:41:59 pm »
Quote from: newterp on January 14, 2022, 01:52:40 pm
Tough one, because the defender missed the header on the cross and it hit Jota somewhat unexpectedly. Cant blame them for not getting that one right but that was I think his only chance in the game. Its possible he would have been through on goal without the red card however.
Not blaming him, more the fact that we didn't create chances for him, and expected him to do all of his work outside the area on the right creating for others which is fine when you have Mane or Salah making runs less so with Taki and a half fit Bobby.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,666
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #643 on: January 14, 2022, 02:42:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 14, 2022, 02:33:52 pm
Seen his face when Taki missed? Pillock.

My main interest in the league cup is Arsenal not winning it now

Theyve been total c*nts throughout and I dont usually mind them.

Mind you if they do get the final on the day theres probably no way I can support the nazis
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,080
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #644 on: January 14, 2022, 02:43:57 pm »
Carragher's not alone in this willful myopia...can't think of a single pundit who will even broach the subject of finances in the premier league, let alone point a finger or raise an eyebrow...and the reason is - as Don Fanucci would put it - they're all wetting their beaks...every one of them
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,666
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #645 on: January 14, 2022, 03:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on January 14, 2022, 02:43:57 pm
Carragher's not alone in this willful myopia...can't think of a single pundit who will even broach the subject of finances in the premier league, let alone point a finger or raise an eyebrow...and the reason is - as Don Fanucci would put it - they're all wetting their beaks...every one of them

Man

What a fucking perfect reference. So true
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,638
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #646 on: January 14, 2022, 03:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 14, 2022, 02:04:23 pm
Just making sure we actually drew the first leg 0-0 right?

Anyone remember the last time we did that in a 2 legged tie?

We had a far tougher looking second leg on paper (although admittedly a full strength squad).
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,638
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #647 on: January 14, 2022, 03:07:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 14, 2022, 02:19:11 pm
Maybe Arsenal fans aren't the brightest but surely it can't take much organising to check the Tube timetable? ;D

Is there a Tube timetable?!
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,833
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #648 on: January 14, 2022, 03:26:44 pm »
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,447
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #649 on: January 14, 2022, 03:29:47 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on January 14, 2022, 01:53:49 pm
FSG need to invest in the squad. Its not rocket science folks.

They won't. Not now, not in the summer. Unless we don't sell
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,764
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #650 on: January 14, 2022, 03:35:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on January 14, 2022, 02:10:04 pm
We are Liverpool. We win every game. ;D

Bit galling yesterday to hear Carra say this side should have won more with the talent it's got. If we had unlimited access to money then I'm sure we'd have done better than City.

He's great at context Carra isn't he. As a self appointed student of the game he'd do well to look at some of the broader factors affecting football, such as the effect of countries owning clubs.

It's not like we had lots of shots last night but the ones we had were woeful. seeing moves break down in a packed defence is bad enough, but us easing pressure on them by blazing a speculative shot over was far worse.

Saka's decent but a dirty get. I'm glad a few people noticed his and others blatant pushing and he was late on Matip.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 810
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #651 on: January 14, 2022, 04:08:37 pm »
Shake it off and move on. Brentford is more important.

Oh, and the likes of Carra won't be allowed to talk about certain topics, even if they wanted to. Not if they wanted to keep their fancy media jobs. 
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #652 on: January 14, 2022, 04:15:05 pm »
Just remembered, I stayed back after the final whistle and their lot celebrated like they won the World Cup, it was comical. Giving their team the most ridiculous send off youve seen for a 0-0 draw. They did well to defend their position but that was so over the top.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
  • ★★★★★★
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #653 on: January 14, 2022, 04:32:21 pm »
Trent had an off day. Hendo wasn't able to add much going forward. Taki missed the sitter.
Otherwise decent result. I reckon we can get to the final with the odd goal next week.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Online redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,466
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #654 on: January 14, 2022, 04:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on January 14, 2022, 03:06:10 pm
Anyone remember the last time we did that in a 2 legged tie?

We had a far tougher looking second leg on paper (although admittedly a full strength squad).

Bayern?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,614
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #655 on: January 14, 2022, 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on January 14, 2022, 02:13:31 pm
Hes turned into a right c*nt him

The cheek of that. Wed have 3 prems if it wasnt for the sportswashers

How can you expect to do better than 97 points? He's always seemed resentful that these lads won the league and he didn't and has been gunning for them since.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,566
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #656 on: January 14, 2022, 04:44:40 pm »
What i found worrying and frustrating last night was our shooting from outside the box (inside too). Against a low block team with zero intention to push out it would be great if we had someone with a decent shot to threaten the goal from a distance and mix it up rather than getting in good areas and attempting a pass thats not on or playing it backwards or sideways. Whats Coutinho upto nowdays?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,638
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #657 on: January 14, 2022, 04:52:08 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on January 14, 2022, 04:36:23 pm
Bayern?

Pay for your own!

But yeah, thats who I was thinking of.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,868
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #658 on: January 14, 2022, 04:59:55 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 924
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #659 on: January 14, 2022, 05:58:40 pm »
It felt alarmingly like January twelve months ago. Those Burnley, Southampton, United, Brighton games where you felt we could have gone on playing until 6am and we weren't gonna score.

Need to get it out of our system Sunday.
Logged

Online vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,267
  • Free at last!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #660 on: January 14, 2022, 06:02:00 pm »
Miguel Delany saying that Arsenal have asked to postpone their game on sunday.... I presume Covid - does that mean they have spread it around our team, so when we have to postpone a game everyone will kick off again?

Oh the irony if they try and postpone the second leg!
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,614
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #661 on: January 14, 2022, 06:10:59 pm »
Quote from: vicar on January 14, 2022, 06:02:00 pm
Miguel Delany saying that Arsenal have asked to postpone their game on sunday.... I presume Covid - does that mean they have spread it around our team, so when we have to postpone a game everyone will kick off again?

Oh the irony if they try and postpone the second leg!

Arsenal are not in Europe and out of the FA Cup already so they haven't got fixture congestion to worry about. Better to play Spurs when they get players back rather than in the middle of a semi final tie, after putting everything into a game at Anfield on Thursday night. Also to rest those legs for the second leg rather than have a high powered Derby game between it.

Arsenal fans had an absolute shit fit because we didn't want to send a bunch of kids down there, no goalkeeper, no manager; let's see if they're angry at Arsenal for wanting to call the game off on Sunday.

I don't know what their Covid situation is but Leicester are getting every game called off at the moment because of injuries and AFCON leaving them short. THey've only got 1 or 2 with Covid. They still put out a side that beat Watford 4-1 in the cup last week.
« Last Edit: January 14, 2022, 06:13:34 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,032
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #662 on: January 14, 2022, 06:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on January 14, 2022, 06:10:59 pm
Arsenal are not in Europe and out of the FA Cup already so they haven't got fixture congestion to worry about. Better to play Spurs when they get players back rather than in the middle of a semi final tie, after putting everything into a game at Anfield on Thursday night. Also to rest those legs for the second leg rather than have a high powered Derby game between it.

Arsenal fans had an absolute shit fit because we didn't want to send a bunch of kids down there, no goalkeeper, no manager; let's see if they're angry at Arsenal for wanting to call the game off on Sunday.

I don't know what their Covid situation is but Leicester are getting every game called off at the moment because of injuries and AFCON leaving them short. THey've only got 1 or 2 with Covid.

Our Covid break has not helped us at all. We look completely undercooked.
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #663 on: January 14, 2022, 07:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on January 14, 2022, 02:04:23 pm
Just making sure we actually drew the first leg 0-0 right?

Not only that but we've still only lost 2 matches all season in all competitions. 2!! Yes we've 6 draws but a point is always better than none. Was fairly crap last night but it's not the end of world. Still in all competitions and have the AFCON lads to come home soon. We've never done it the easy way so why start now? Makes it all the more fun/interesting being a Liverpool fan. The team has to improve and I believe they will. I really don't see Arsenal as being the team that inflicts a third defeat on us. Not a hope in hell. We'll beat them at their place and can see us winning at the weekend too.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #664 on: January 14, 2022, 07:56:29 pm »
Quote from: vicar on January 14, 2022, 06:02:00 pm
Miguel Delany saying that Arsenal have asked to postpone their game on sunday.... I presume Covid - does that mean they have spread it around our team, so when we have to postpone a game everyone will kick off again?

Oh the irony if they try and postpone the second leg!

I think it's more to do with not having enough players through injuries and such.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,627
  • Justice for the 97
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #665 on: January 14, 2022, 08:08:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on January 14, 2022, 06:14:10 pm
Our Covid break has not helped us at all. We look completely undercooked.
Agree - some of the players coming back, looked washed out (except maybe Ali )
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,132
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #666 on: January 15, 2022, 02:08:28 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on January 14, 2022, 07:53:25 pm
Not only that but we've still only lost 2 matches all season in all competitions. 2!! Yes we've 6 draws but a point is always better than none. Was fairly crap last night but it's not the end of world. Still in all competitions and have the AFCON lads to come home soon. We've never done it the easy way so why start now? Makes it all the more fun/interesting being a Liverpool fan. The team has to improve and I believe they will. I really don't see Arsenal as being the team that inflicts a third defeat on us. Not a hope in hell. We'll beat them at their place and can see us winning at the weekend too.

You sure youve got the right thread Sven? This is the end of the world doom mongering gloomy bastards thread mate! You obviously never got the memo.  ;D 8)
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #667 on: January 15, 2022, 02:15:21 pm »
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on January 15, 2022, 02:08:28 am
You sure youve got the right thread Sven? This is the end of the world doom mongering gloomy bastards thread mate! You obviously never got the memo.  ;D 8)

Ah shite yes my apologies. I thought this was the not end of the world hopeful bright side of the road optimist thread. Silly me.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,897
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #668 on: January 15, 2022, 06:10:50 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on January 14, 2022, 01:53:49 pm
FSG need to invest in the squad. Its not rocket science folks.

Thanks doctor patronising but tell us mere mortals where all this money is coming from oh great doctor of all things footballing, how much do you reckon we need to spend and what players do you think are available for this money, oh and where will we get oil rich clubs/countries standards of cash from?
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Darkness

  • WUM, loves betting on Man U
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #669 on: January 15, 2022, 06:59:05 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on January 14, 2022, 01:53:49 pm
FSG need to invest in the squad. Its not rocket science folks.
Pretty much expecting the usual 30m budget plus sales, no summer war chest Klopp will just have to keep us competitive as long as we get top 4 next season I will be happy. Man city will spend another 150m on top of the bonkers squad they have, our owners can't do anything to help Klopp sadly, it's so frustrating his reign is just going to peter out.
Logged

Offline Sarge

  • Fine with being a Fucker. He's a lovable rouge
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 68,897
  • Ahh Ha!!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #670 on: January 15, 2022, 07:18:52 pm »
Quote from: Darkness on January 15, 2022, 06:59:05 pm
Pretty much expecting the usual 30m budget plus sales, no summer war chest Klopp will just have to keep us competitive as long as we get top 4 next season I will be happy. Man city will spend another 150m on top of the bonkers squad they have, our owners can't do anything to help Klopp sadly, it's so frustrating his reign is just going to peter out.

Given up have ya, not me.

City money and sqaud is crazy we know that but Klopp aint do yet, not by a fucking long shot.
Logged
If you dont stand for something you will fall for anything.

Online Darkness

  • WUM, loves betting on Man U
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 126
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #671 on: January 15, 2022, 07:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Sarge on January 15, 2022, 07:18:52 pm
Given up have ya, not me.

City money and sqaud is crazy we know that but Klopp aint do yet, not by a fucking long shot.
It's an almost impossible task against city and pep but we did brilliant for two seasons but it's not sustainable to run it again next season with this aging squad he clearly needs support with large funds to refresh the squad where is this help magically going to come from.

We have a genius manager but he should not be wheeling and dealing and relying on sales and a modest budget. Honestly, if we have another quiet summer it's time the fans start calling out the owners and stop falling for the PR they come out with every time they mess up and we quickly forgive them.
« Last Edit: January 15, 2022, 07:45:48 pm by Darkness »
Logged

Offline Realgman

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 159
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #672 on: January 15, 2022, 08:14:35 pm »
Well said...

Quote from: Sarge on January 15, 2022, 07:18:52 pm
Given up have ya, not me.

City money and sqaud is crazy we know that but Klopp aint do yet, not by a fucking long shot.
Logged

Offline royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 251,658
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #673 on: Today at 03:21:52 pm »
So - this game or Palace as the main priority? (Not that we do that, but in your mind I mean.)
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,615
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #674 on: Today at 03:24:16 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:21:52 pm
So - this game or Palace as the main priority? (Not that we do that, but in your mind I mean.)

This game. We need to be in a position to win something/anything this year. It's more of a chance than the league. Plus - by Palace on Sunday we may even have a couple of players back.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 66,584
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #675 on: Today at 03:25:44 pm »
Arsenal 1 - LFC 87
Logged
I like cats

Online Sudden Death Draft Loser

  • old and annoying
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,681
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #676 on: Today at 03:34:51 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:21:52 pm
So - this game or Palace as the main priority? (Not that we do that, but in your mind I mean.)

This game.

All we need to do now in the league is finish in the top four.
Logged
"The greatest argument against democracy is to have a five minute conversation  with the average voter. "

Online 1892tillforever

  • "Just call me................daddy.............!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,443
  • Either the curtains go or I do
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #677 on: Today at 03:46:55 pm »
Quote from: royhendo on Today at 03:21:52 pm
So - this game or Palace as the main priority? (Not that we do that, but in your mind I mean.)
I'm going with this game as it would be nice to reach a cup final, even if it was priority #4 at the start of the season. No reason we can't win both of course!
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 