Miguel Delany saying that Arsenal have asked to postpone their game on sunday.... I presume Covid - does that mean they have spread it around our team, so when we have to postpone a game everyone will kick off again?



Oh the irony if they try and postpone the second leg!



Arsenal are not in Europe and out of the FA Cup already so they haven't got fixture congestion to worry about. Better to play Spurs when they get players back rather than in the middle of a semi final tie, after putting everything into a game at Anfield on Thursday night. Also to rest those legs for the second leg rather than have a high powered Derby game between it.Arsenal fans had an absolute shit fit because we didn't want to send a bunch of kids down there, no goalkeeper, no manager; let's see if they're angry at Arsenal for wanting to call the game off on Sunday.I don't know what their Covid situation is but Leicester are getting every game called off at the moment because of injuries and AFCON leaving them short. THey've only got 1 or 2 with Covid. They still put out a side that beat Watford 4-1 in the cup last week.