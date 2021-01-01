« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal  (Read 13858 times)

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,066
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #640 on: Yesterday at 02:36:20 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 02:13:31 pm
Hes turned into a right c*nt him

The cheek of that. Wed have 3 prems if it wasnt for the sportswashers
I stuck on another channel in build up and half time as didn't wanna listen to it to be honest. Was nonsense. If we could spend / waste hundreds of millions yearly then yeah sure compare us with those other clubs.
Logged

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,066
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #641 on: Yesterday at 02:38:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 02:26:29 pm
Spit's only interest is causing fume.

He isnt going to upset his employees and colleagues by pointing out that the league is ruled by two clubs that have been built on dirty money and outright cheating in the case of one of them.

People who harp on that Liverpool should have won more need to turn their focus on to the real issues here, but they wont.
Agreed.
Logged

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,686
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #642 on: Yesterday at 02:41:59 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 01:52:40 pm
Tough one, because the defender missed the header on the cross and it hit Jota somewhat unexpectedly. Cant blame them for not getting that one right but that was I think his only chance in the game. Its possible he would have been through on goal without the red card however.
Not blaming him, more the fact that we didn't create chances for him, and expected him to do all of his work outside the area on the right creating for others which is fine when you have Mane or Salah making runs less so with Taki and a half fit Bobby.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,567
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #643 on: Yesterday at 02:42:20 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 02:33:52 pm
Seen his face when Taki missed? Pillock.

My main interest in the league cup is Arsenal not winning it now

Theyve been total c*nts throughout and I dont usually mind them.

Mind you if they do get the final on the day theres probably no way I can support the nazis
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,050
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #644 on: Yesterday at 02:43:57 pm »
Carragher's not alone in this willful myopia...can't think of a single pundit who will even broach the subject of finances in the premier league, let alone point a finger or raise an eyebrow...and the reason is - as Don Fanucci would put it - they're all wetting their beaks...every one of them
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,567
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #645 on: Yesterday at 03:01:56 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 02:43:57 pm
Carragher's not alone in this willful myopia...can't think of a single pundit who will even broach the subject of finances in the premier league, let alone point a finger or raise an eyebrow...and the reason is - as Don Fanucci would put it - they're all wetting their beaks...every one of them

Man

What a fucking perfect reference. So true
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #646 on: Yesterday at 03:06:10 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:04:23 pm
Just making sure we actually drew the first leg 0-0 right?

Anyone remember the last time we did that in a 2 legged tie?

We had a far tougher looking second leg on paper (although admittedly a full strength squad).
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #647 on: Yesterday at 03:07:28 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 02:19:11 pm
Maybe Arsenal fans aren't the brightest but surely it can't take much organising to check the Tube timetable? ;D

Is there a Tube timetable?!
Logged

Offline wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,832
  • Stay away from Twitter, it's no good for anyone.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #648 on: Yesterday at 03:26:44 pm »
Logged
Look up "Odious" in the dictionary and Martin Samuel is the given definition.  Call me Klopphooey please.

Offline RedSamba

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,441
  • EUROPEAN ROYALTY
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #649 on: Yesterday at 03:29:47 pm »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 01:53:49 pm
FSG need to invest in the squad. Its not rocket science folks.

They won't. Not now, not in the summer. Unless we don't sell
Logged

Offline Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #650 on: Yesterday at 03:35:31 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 02:10:04 pm
We are Liverpool. We win every game. ;D

Bit galling yesterday to hear Carra say this side should have won more with the talent it's got. If we had unlimited access to money then I'm sure we'd have done better than City.

He's great at context Carra isn't he. As a self appointed student of the game he'd do well to look at some of the broader factors affecting football, such as the effect of countries owning clubs.

It's not like we had lots of shots last night but the ones we had were woeful. seeing moves break down in a packed defence is bad enough, but us easing pressure on them by blazing a speculative shot over was far worse.

Saka's decent but a dirty get. I'm glad a few people noticed his and others blatant pushing and he was late on Matip.
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 807
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #651 on: Yesterday at 04:08:37 pm »
Shake it off and move on. Brentford is more important.

Oh, and the likes of Carra won't be allowed to talk about certain topics, even if they wanted to. Not if they wanted to keep their fancy media jobs. 
Logged

Offline Judge Red

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #652 on: Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm »
Just remembered, I stayed back after the final whistle and their lot celebrated like they won the World Cup, it was comical. Giving their team the most ridiculous send off youve seen for a 0-0 draw. They did well to defend their position but that was so over the top.
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,263
  • ★★★★★★
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #653 on: Yesterday at 04:32:21 pm »
Trent had an off day. Hendo wasn't able to add much going forward. Taki missed the sitter.
Otherwise decent result. I reckon we can get to the final with the odd goal next week.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline redgriffin73

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,445
  • Thanks for everything Rafa. Nunca Caminarás Solo.
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #654 on: Yesterday at 04:36:23 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 03:06:10 pm
Anyone remember the last time we did that in a 2 legged tie?

We had a far tougher looking second leg on paper (although admittedly a full strength squad).

Bayern?
Logged
Rafa Benitez: "I'll always keep in my heart the good times I've had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager. Thank you so much once more and always remember: You'll never walk alone."

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,455
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #655 on: Yesterday at 04:42:50 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 02:13:31 pm
Hes turned into a right c*nt him

The cheek of that. Wed have 3 prems if it wasnt for the sportswashers

How can you expect to do better than 97 points? He's always seemed resentful that these lads won the league and he didn't and has been gunning for them since.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,559
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #656 on: Yesterday at 04:44:40 pm »
What i found worrying and frustrating last night was our shooting from outside the box (inside too). Against a low block team with zero intention to push out it would be great if we had someone with a decent shot to threaten the goal from a distance and mix it up rather than getting in good areas and attempting a pass thats not on or playing it backwards or sideways. Whats Coutinho upto nowdays?
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,530
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #657 on: Yesterday at 04:52:08 pm »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Yesterday at 04:36:23 pm
Bayern?

Pay for your own!

But yeah, thats who I was thinking of.
Logged

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 47,839
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #658 on: Yesterday at 04:59:55 pm »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Xanderzone

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 922
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #659 on: Yesterday at 05:58:40 pm »
It felt alarmingly like January twelve months ago. Those Burnley, Southampton, United, Brighton games where you felt we could have gone on playing until 6am and we weren't gonna score.

Need to get it out of our system Sunday.
Logged

Offline vicar

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,262
  • Free at last!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #660 on: Yesterday at 06:02:00 pm »
Miguel Delany saying that Arsenal have asked to postpone their game on sunday.... I presume Covid - does that mean they have spread it around our team, so when we have to postpone a game everyone will kick off again?

Oh the irony if they try and postpone the second leg!
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,455
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #661 on: Yesterday at 06:10:59 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 06:02:00 pm
Miguel Delany saying that Arsenal have asked to postpone their game on sunday.... I presume Covid - does that mean they have spread it around our team, so when we have to postpone a game everyone will kick off again?

Oh the irony if they try and postpone the second leg!

Arsenal are not in Europe and out of the FA Cup already so they haven't got fixture congestion to worry about. Better to play Spurs when they get players back rather than in the middle of a semi final tie, after putting everything into a game at Anfield on Thursday night. Also to rest those legs for the second leg rather than have a high powered Derby game between it.

Arsenal fans had an absolute shit fit because we didn't want to send a bunch of kids down there, no goalkeeper, no manager; let's see if they're angry at Arsenal for wanting to call the game off on Sunday.

I don't know what their Covid situation is but Leicester are getting every game called off at the moment because of injuries and AFCON leaving them short. THey've only got 1 or 2 with Covid. They still put out a side that beat Watford 4-1 in the cup last week.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:13:34 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 62,983
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #662 on: Yesterday at 06:14:10 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 06:10:59 pm
Arsenal are not in Europe and out of the FA Cup already so they haven't got fixture congestion to worry about. Better to play Spurs when they get players back rather than in the middle of a semi final tie, after putting everything into a game at Anfield on Thursday night. Also to rest those legs for the second leg rather than have a high powered Derby game between it.

Arsenal fans had an absolute shit fit because we didn't want to send a bunch of kids down there, no goalkeeper, no manager; let's see if they're angry at Arsenal for wanting to call the game off on Sunday.

I don't know what their Covid situation is but Leicester are getting every game called off at the moment because of injuries and AFCON leaving them short. THey've only got 1 or 2 with Covid.

Our Covid break has not helped us at all. We look completely undercooked.
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #663 on: Yesterday at 07:53:25 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 02:04:23 pm
Just making sure we actually drew the first leg 0-0 right?

Not only that but we've still only lost 2 matches all season in all competitions. 2!! Yes we've 6 draws but a point is always better than none. Was fairly crap last night but it's not the end of world. Still in all competitions and have the AFCON lads to come home soon. We've never done it the easy way so why start now? Makes it all the more fun/interesting being a Liverpool fan. The team has to improve and I believe they will. I really don't see Arsenal as being the team that inflicts a third defeat on us. Not a hope in hell. We'll beat them at their place and can see us winning at the weekend too.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #664 on: Yesterday at 07:56:29 pm »
Quote from: vicar on Yesterday at 06:02:00 pm
Miguel Delany saying that Arsenal have asked to postpone their game on sunday.... I presume Covid - does that mean they have spread it around our team, so when we have to postpone a game everyone will kick off again?

Oh the irony if they try and postpone the second leg!

I think it's more to do with not having enough players through injuries and such.
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Thepooloflife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,622
  • Justice for the 97
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #665 on: Yesterday at 08:08:19 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 06:14:10 pm
Our Covid break has not helped us at all. We look completely undercooked.
Agree - some of the players coming back, looked washed out (except maybe Ali )
Logged

Offline Timbo's Goals

  • Petrified of THE BEAST
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,128
  • JFT96
    • Timbos Liverpool
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
« Reply #666 on: Today at 02:08:28 am »
Quote from: SvenJohansen on Yesterday at 07:53:25 pm
Not only that but we've still only lost 2 matches all season in all competitions. 2!! Yes we've 6 draws but a point is always better than none. Was fairly crap last night but it's not the end of world. Still in all competitions and have the AFCON lads to come home soon. We've never done it the easy way so why start now? Makes it all the more fun/interesting being a Liverpool fan. The team has to improve and I believe they will. I really don't see Arsenal as being the team that inflicts a third defeat on us. Not a hope in hell. We'll beat them at their place and can see us winning at the weekend too.

You sure youve got the right thread Sven? This is the end of the world doom mongering gloomy bastards thread mate! You obviously never got the memo.  ;D 8)
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 