LC: Liverpool v Arsenal

The G in Gerrard

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #640 on: Today at 02:36:10 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 02:13:31 pm
Hes turned into a right c*nt him

The cheek of that. Wed have 3 prems if it wasnt for the sportswashers
I stuck on another channel in build up and half time as didn't wanna listen to it to be honest. Was nonsense. If we could spend / waste hundreds of millions yearly then yeah sure compare us with those other clubs.
The G in Gerrard

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #641 on: Today at 02:38:17 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:26:29 pm
Spit's only interest is causing fume.

He isnt going to upset his employees and colleagues by pointing out that the league is ruled by two clubs that have been built on dirty money and outright cheating in the case of one of them.

People who harp on that Liverpool should have won more need to turn their focus on to the real issues here, but they wont.
Agreed.
Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #642 on: Today at 02:41:59 pm
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:52:40 pm
Tough one, because the defender missed the header on the cross and it hit Jota somewhat unexpectedly. Cant blame them for not getting that one right but that was I think his only chance in the game. Its possible he would have been through on goal without the red card however.
Not blaming him, more the fact that we didn't create chances for him, and expected him to do all of his work outside the area on the right creating for others which is fine when you have Mane or Salah making runs less so with Taki and a half fit Bobby.
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #643 on: Today at 02:42:20 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:33:52 pm
Seen his face when Taki missed? Pillock.

My main interest in the league cup is Arsenal not winning it now

Theyve been total c*nts throughout and I dont usually mind them.

Mind you if they do get the final on the day theres probably no way I can support the nazis
Pistolero

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #644 on: Today at 02:43:57 pm
Carragher's not alone in this willful myopia...can't think of a single pundit who will even broach the subject of finances in the premier league, let alone point a finger or raise an eyebrow...and the reason is - as Don Fanucci would put it - they're all wetting their beaks...every one of them
rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #645 on: Today at 03:01:56 pm
Quote from: Pistolero on Today at 02:43:57 pm
Carragher's not alone in this willful myopia...can't think of a single pundit who will even broach the subject of finances in the premier league, let alone point a finger or raise an eyebrow...and the reason is - as Don Fanucci would put it - they're all wetting their beaks...every one of them

Man

What a fucking perfect reference. So true
Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #646 on: Today at 03:06:10 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:04:23 pm
Just making sure we actually drew the first leg 0-0 right?

Anyone remember the last time we did that in a 2 legged tie?

We had a far tougher looking second leg on paper (although admittedly a full strength squad).
Crosby Nick

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #647 on: Today at 03:07:28 pm
Quote from: redgriffin73 on Today at 02:19:11 pm
Maybe Arsenal fans aren't the brightest but surely it can't take much organising to check the Tube timetable? ;D

Is there a Tube timetable?!
wah00ey

  • Gappy Gumbo, especially at the back.....
Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #648 on: Today at 03:26:44 pm
RedSamba

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #649 on: Today at 03:29:47 pm
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Today at 01:53:49 pm
FSG need to invest in the squad. Its not rocket science folks.

They won't. Not now, not in the summer. Unless we don't sell
Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: LC: Liverpool v Arsenal
Reply #650 on: Today at 03:35:31 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Today at 02:10:04 pm
We are Liverpool. We win every game. ;D

Bit galling yesterday to hear Carra say this side should have won more with the talent it's got. If we had unlimited access to money then I'm sure we'd have done better than City.

He's great at context Carra isn't he. As a self appointed student of the game he'd do well to look at some of the broader factors affecting football, such as the effect of countries owning clubs.

It's not like we had lots of shots last night but the ones we had were woeful. seeing moves break down in a packed defence is bad enough, but us easing pressure on them by blazing a speculative shot over was far worse.

Saka's decent but a dirty get. I'm glad a few people noticed his and others blatant pushing and he was late on Matip.
