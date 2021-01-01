We are Liverpool. We win every game.



Bit galling yesterday to hear Carra say this side should have won more with the talent it's got. If we had unlimited access to money then I'm sure we'd have done better than City.



He's great at context Carra isn't he. As a self appointed student of the game he'd do well to look at some of the broader factors affecting football, such as the effect of countries owning clubs.It's not like we had lots of shots last night but the ones we had were woeful. seeing moves break down in a packed defence is bad enough, but us easing pressure on them by blazing a speculative shot over was far worse.Saka's decent but a dirty get. I'm glad a few people noticed his and others blatant pushing and he was late on Matip.