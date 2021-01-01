Just got back from the game. Youngests first match. He loved it which was the main thing.



Nice one, the rest of us in our 'oul worry ways', lose the magic of just how going to a game as a young fella can be, great to hear the he loved it. Afterall this game is only half time.



Dont know if its been mentioned already but a fair few 100 of the Arsenal fans gave a rendition of always the victims at one point. Sad fucks.



you know... when you mentioned this and it's been increasingly frustrating with all the other stuff thrown at Liverpool that those in power either at the tv control room or premier league still do nothing. I was thinking you know when the Commentators accidently pick up a swear word, and they always interupt and say "oops really sorry for any unintended foul/tasty language you might have heard there, we deeply apologise" ... but all the crap about murderers, the disgusting songs thrown at innocent victims of Hillsborough, some of those families in the stadium have to hear that, my God it really is astounding that the TV commentators don't apologise in the same way, they should when these chants start.Last week I heard some of the chants on TV and they were ignored by the commentators, but a song was sang later by those fans and the commentator brought it into the conversation forget what it was but something like "ah here are the fans now getting behind the team singing they want more from the team".So they conveniently hear what they want, .. I think I'll start messaging these broadcasters asking why they fail to bring it up, they don't ignore foul language why ignore the rest.