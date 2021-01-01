Its a shame Sadio Mane's all washed up considering how much we missed himNaaa team had zero rhythm, thats all. Everybody's coming back from something. for me thats like a practice game ok do over. they can all do better than that, all of them. we have seen it repeatedly. They didn't all fail at once. They were just disjointed today, for myriad reasons.i didn't like the number of kicks we took in that game more than the score. cup 0-0, fine move on. Next game should be a good one.I did like seeing Joe Gomez and i did like the Gazelle Joel Freaking Matip. That guy is so fun to watch hes worth his weight in gold. I want him in the Origi role right nowcmon everybody else hit one into the stands too. haha truth Imagine if he was in closer. Matipendowski. dribbling guys in the 6. Snap shots. the works