ps if Trump were to die, or be decided incapable , does Vance automatically take over and stay in post until the end of term?



Yes. That's basically the point of the VP, they don't get any sort of cabinet brief by default. Pretty sure the President and VP can never travel together on a plane etc just in case it goes down.He'd then get to pick his own VP to restore the line of succession. If Trump was less than 2 years into his term when it happened then it would count as a full term for Vance too, so he'd only be able to seek one more.