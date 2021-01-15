Poll

The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.

Gerry Attrick

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32480 on: Yesterday at 05:03:04 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Yesterday at 04:51:51 pm
Surely it should be the best person for the job regardless of gender or ethnicity?

This party has been going for decades now and has never had a non white male. Clearly thats not normal and Labour need to start asking questions as to why white males are continually seen as the only answer within the party.
Shankly998

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32481 on: Yesterday at 05:15:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:03:04 pm
This party has been going for decades now and has never had a non white male. Clearly thats not normal and Labour need to start asking questions as to why white males are continually seen as the only answer within the party.

After Starmer I think Labour will have a female leader. If Starmer were to step down today you'd say it would probably be Reeves or Rayner who would be taking over don't see the likes of Streeting being Labour leader.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32482 on: Yesterday at 05:22:25 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:03:04 pm
This party has been going for decades now and has never had a non white male. Clearly thats not normal and Labour need to start asking questions as to why white males are continually seen as the only answer within the party.

I agree.  Every other party has had a female leader.
Libertine

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32483 on: Yesterday at 05:30:48 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:03:04 pm
This party has been going for decades now and has never had a non white male. Clearly that’s not normal and Labour need to start asking questions as to why white males are continually seen as the only answer within the party.

Think this was discussed some time back on TRIP. They suggested a macho/blokey culture in traditional left wing and trade union politics contributed to it, though of course that is much less of an issue with the nature of the party these days.

Certainly, the fact that they have had much fewer leaders than the Tories in the last 2-3 decades is a factor.

Probably, there's a certain "Nixon to China" effect as well. Easier is some ways for the right wing party to appear to be "progressive" in this aspect. Also notable that many of the main female/non-white leaders and holders of major offices for the Tories have been on the right wing of the party (May probably the only relatively moderate PM). The Tory moderates have tended to be the stereotypical straight white males.

Still, Labour does have the first non-male Chancellor.
filopastry

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32484 on: Yesterday at 06:00:58 pm »
There maybe some truth in it from the trade union movement, but a lot of Labour politicians now don't come through the union background anyway.

Which women do people think should have run the party historically?
Riquende

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32485 on: Yesterday at 06:06:15 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 05:30:48 pm
Think this was discussed some time back on TRIP. They suggested a macho/blokey culture in traditional left wing and trade union politics contributed to it, though of course that is much less of an issue with the nature of the party these days.

Also, I think that Brexit showed that in some left-leaning circles there was still a fair bit of underlying regressive social conservatism still.

I think as well it's a matter of timing & opportunity, like lots of things in politics. Leadership contests aren't like the FA Cup, an annual event that anyone could theoretically win (unless you're talking about the Tories recently). Sometimes it can take years for a leader to step down, and the likely contenders for their replacements will be whoever is about and can gather support at the time. The most barnstorming female MP could spend her best years under someone like Blair who was in post for over a decade, and if she steps down, moves to the Lords etc before the chance comes up then the opportunity is lost.
So Howard Philips

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32486 on: Yesterday at 06:43:36 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:00:58 pm
There maybe some truth in it from the trade union movement, but a lot of Labour politicians now don't come through the union background anyway.

Which women do people think should have run the party historically?

Barbara Castle or Shirley Williams in the 70s.
Dr. Beaker

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32487 on: Yesterday at 06:46:01 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Yesterday at 05:15:48 pm
After Starmer I think Labour will have a female leader. If Starmer were to step down today you'd say it would probably be Reeves or Rayner who would be taking over don't see the likes of Streeting being Labour leader.
Cooper for me.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32488 on: Yesterday at 06:52:35 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 06:46:01 pm
Cooper for me.

It should have been Cooper in 2015
killer-heels

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32489 on: Yesterday at 07:25:08 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 06:52:35 pm
It should have been Cooper in 2015

Thats questionable. She and Burnham had a go in 2015 and they were really uninspiring. Also it was good for her she didnt get the gig because she would have gone unnoticed by the electorate.

Corbyn was of course shite though. But I dont think any Labour leader would have had much joy.
Lisan Al Gaib

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32490 on: Yesterday at 07:28:51 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:25:08 pm
Thats questionable. She and Burnham had a go in 2015 and they were really uninspiring. Also it was good for her she didnt get the gig because she would have gone unnoticed by the electorate.

Corbyn was of course shite though. But I dont think any Labour leader would have had much joy.

Having a Labour leader who at least wanted to remain in the EU could have made a huge difference to the referendum though.
Libertine

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32491 on: Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 06:00:58 pm
Which women do people think should have run the party historically?

Harmen should have run in 2010, would have been a far better leader than Miliband (E).

Cooper clearly would have been the better choice in 2015.

And Rebecca Long Bailey was robbed in 2020.






(one of these is not a serious point)
jillc

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32492 on: Yesterday at 07:30:33 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:28:51 pm
Having a Labour leader who at least wanted to remain in the EU could have made a huge difference to the referendum though.

This.
killer-heels

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32493 on: Yesterday at 07:34:19 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 07:28:51 pm
Having a Labour leader who at least wanted to remain in the EU could have made a huge difference to the referendum though.

Again thats questionable. Cooper is obviously a capable MP, but whether she can inspire people is another thing. A lot was made about Corbyn not making more of a case for Remain and as someone who worked in the Remain machine, i know how frustrated people were with him.

He was an arse through that whole campaign but Remain didnt lose significant amount of voters due to his lack of enthusiasm or his 7 out of 10 comments.-
Wabaloolah

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32494 on: Yesterday at 07:35:56 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 05:30:48 pm
Think this was discussed some time back on TRIP. They suggested a macho/blokey culture in traditional left wing and trade union politics contributed to it, though of course that is much less of an issue with the nature of the party these days.

Certainly, the fact that they have had much fewer leaders than the Tories in the last 2-3 decades is a factor.

Probably, there's a certain "Nixon to China" effect as well. Easier is some ways for the right wing party to appear to be "progressive" in this aspect. Also notable that many of the main female/non-white leaders and holders of major offices for the Tories have been on the right wing of the party (May probably the only relatively moderate PM). The Tory moderates have tended to be the stereotypical straight white males.

Still, Labour does have the first non-male Chancellor.
Labour also had the first female Home Secretary, Foreign Secretary too I think
jillc

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32495 on: Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:34:19 pm
Again thats questionable. Cooper is obviously a capable MP, but whether she can inspire people is another thing. A lot was made about Corbyn not making more of a case for Remain and as someone who worked in the Remain machine, i know how frustrated people were with him.

He was an arse through that whole campaign but Remain didnt lose significant amount of voters due to his lack of enthusiasm or his 7 out of 10 comments.-

Inspire? How many inspiring leaders have any political party had recently, I would say not many there is a huge lack of inspiring political leaders world wide. That's the huge issue with politics altogether.
killer-heels

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32496 on: Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm
Inspire? How many inspiring leaders have any political party had recently, I would say not many there is a huge lack of inspiring political leaders world wide. That's the huge issue with politics altogether.

Point was that even a Labour leader at that time passionately for Remain doesnt change it to a Remain victory. So whether it was an uninterested Corbyn or a very passionate Cooper, the result doesnt change.
filopastry

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32497 on: Yesterday at 11:43:49 pm »
Quote from: Libertine on Yesterday at 07:28:59 pm
Harmen should have run in 2010, would have been a far better leader than Miliband (E).

Cooper clearly would have been the better choice in 2015.

And Rebecca Long Bailey was robbed in 2020.






(one of these is not a serious point)

;D

I voted Cooper in 15 as well thought she was the best in a pretty bad field, Burnham the biggest disappointment in that one
BarryCrocker

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32498 on: Today at 06:36:29 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Yesterday at 05:03:04 pm
This party has been going for decades now and has never had a non white male. Clearly thats not normal and Labour need to start asking questions as to why white males are continually seen as the only answer within the party.

The Guardian leading with this.

Quote
Badenoch election leaves senior Labour MPs railing at lack of black representation in No 10
Exclusive: frontbencher calls absence serious embarrassment and blind spot after Tories elect first black leader

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/nov/03/senior-labour-mps-frustrated-at-lack-of-black-officials-in-no-10
PaulF

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32499 on: Today at 08:29:02 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:22:25 pm
I agree.  Every other party has had a female leader.

The Tories have had Thatcher, May and Truss.  I wouldn't necessarily say that because they've done it, Labour should do it.

Bit of a dumb conversation really. .I think every poster would agree, Labour should choose the best leader they can and that the route to being picked should not be blocked to anyone.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32500 on: Today at 09:27:40 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:29:02 am
The Tories have had Thatcher, May and Truss.  I wouldn't necessarily say that because they've done it, Labour should do it.

Bit of a dumb conversation really. .I think every poster would agree, Labour should choose the best leader they can and that the route to being picked should not be blocked to anyone.

I think you're missing the point, somewhat.  Like I said, every other party has had a female leader.  It is not a great look.
thaddeus

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32501 on: Today at 09:44:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm
Point was that even a Labour leader at that time passionately for Remain doesnt change it to a Remain victory. So whether it was an uninterested Corbyn or a very passionate Cooper, the result doesnt change.
It was quite close so it feasibly could have made a difference.  Having both leaders of the major parties campaigning for Remain though may have been hijacked by Leave as being a sign of "the establishment" closing ranks.  I do wish Labour had made more of the benefits to working people and poorer communities of being in the EU but there was definitely a section of the party that felt the EU was a blocker to left-wing policies (when the real blocker to that is the electorate and the media that shapes the narrative).

I do think it's easier to become the female leader of the Tories than of Labour as they have a generational fetish for Thatcher that only seems to grow stronger.  Every female leadership candidate is immediately compared to the Thatcher.  Amusingly for Jenrick it's probably that Thatcher fetish that he and his Death Becomes Her wife are also enthralled to that probably cost him the leadership.

When Starmer, at some point, steps aside it looks like Rayner or Reeves would be the obvious successors (and potentially Cooper if she has the appetite for it).  I'd certainly rather them than Streeting.  I guess their fate will be decided on how Labour are doing at the time and whether they want a continuity leader or are flailing around for "change".
Nu-Eclipse

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32502 on: Today at 10:22:15 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:43:27 pm
Point was that even a Labour leader at that time passionately for Remain doesnt change it to a Remain victory. So whether it was an uninterested Corbyn or a very passionate Cooper, the result doesnt change.

Couldn't disagree more.

A lot of Corbyn loyalists (not accusing you of being one) are now trying to revise history and use that as an excuse but that just isn't the case.

Yes, the Remain campaign made mistakes with the messaging, but a Labour Leader who gave more of a fuck about Remain, and especially when the whole Labour Party were begging him to campaign for Remain, could have helped to make a significant difference to the ouitcome.
killer-heels

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32503 on: Today at 10:39:20 am »
Quote from: Nu-Eclipse on Today at 10:22:15 am
Couldn't disagree more.

A lot of Corbyn loyalists (not accusing you of being one) are now trying to revise history and use that as an excuse but that just isn't the case.

Yes, the Remain campaign made mistakes with the messaging, but a Labour Leader who gave more of a fuck about Remain, and especially when the whole Labour Party were begging him to campaign for Remain, could have helped to make a significant difference to the ouitcome.

Don't buy it. Those who were okay-ish with Corbyn, indifferent or just hated him voted Remain anyway. Those who were loyal to Corbyn and hung on his word were not going to come out and vote because another Labour leader passionately wanted Remain. Alas, most of those voted Remain anyway and those who were on the hard left didn't.

Like I say the most frustrating thing about Corbyn was that he was a pain in the arse to get a hold of and to get him organised for events. Nobody I knew believed that if someone else was in charge and they were passionately involved that they would have changed the outcome, especially not a centrist like Cooper.

If anything, Corbyn had more chance of getting people to the ballot boxes to vote Remain because he came with a die hard following.
oldfordie

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32504 on: Today at 11:57:20 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:39:20 am
Don't buy it. Those who were okay-ish with Corbyn, indifferent or just hated him voted Remain anyway. Those who were loyal to Corbyn and hung on his word were not going to come out and vote because another Labour leader passionately wanted Remain. Alas, most of those voted Remain anyway and those who were on the hard left didn't.

Like I say the most frustrating thing about Corbyn was that he was a pain in the arse to get a hold of and to get him organised for events. Nobody I knew believed that if someone else was in charge and they were passionately involved that they would have changed the outcome, especially not a centrist like Cooper.

If anything, Corbyn had more chance of getting people to the ballot boxes to vote Remain because he came with a die hard following.
The left never weighed up the pros and cons of Brexit, it all boiled down to principle. nobody should be able to tell us what to do,  I think everyone knew the position Corbyn was in, John Mann brought it up in a interview one day, how he is certain Corbyn would be standing next to him in the leave lobby supporting Brexit if he wasn't leader of the Labour party, it became a nod as good as a wink, many of the left understood his position, he had to officially support remain to keep millions of Labour voters support.
It wasn't about wining over millions, it was about convincing 600,000 or so left wing supporters with similar views as Corbyn and Mann who also believed it was about principle.
The RMT have never denied their support for leaving the EU, what sickens me is they resorted to a pack of lies to get people to vote leave, I had a chat with a relative who supported leave believing the RMT lie of the EU being against workers rights. am certain many more did.
Corbyn and the RMT could have swung the vote to remain had they had the foresight to see the damage a leave vote would bring. Corbyn believed we would get back to normal politics after the referendum, nothing could be further than the truth, brexit dominated Corbyns leadership, it overshadowed his policys.

That was the message Corbyn needed to get over to left wing leave supporters,
We have to support remain otherwise left wing policys will take a back seat to the Brexit debate, this will ruin the lefts first big chance to gain power. it never happened, 100.000s took Corbyns lack of enthusiasm towards remain as a nod as good as a wink and voted leave. thousands more believed the RMT lefts lies about the EU and voted leave. the first big chance of power and they blew it big time.
