So I know this isnt going to be a popular question, but as we have just passed the 100 day mark for labour. Did the Tories achieve anything good in their 14 years?

Id say the COVID vaccine rollout was pretty good. Though equally id say that had little to do with them and any govnt would have done that.

But I am really struggling .

Furlough was mostly good id say.

Initial bringing in the end of fossil fuel cars. Although they pushed that out and labour have bought it in .

I'm really struggling. Post COVID has been infighting. Pre COVID Brexit. But very very little positive to show .

