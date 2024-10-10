Poll

Author Topic: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.  (Read 1711264 times)

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32400 on: October 10, 2024, 02:46:56 pm »
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32401 on: October 10, 2024, 05:17:17 pm »
Saw Badenoch making a Sue Grant joke in parliament.

Without doubt the worst delivery of a joke ever. Worse than May
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32402 on: October 10, 2024, 05:41:24 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on October 10, 2024, 01:59:51 pm

Of more concern, both here and in America is the potential rise of a charismatic right wing figure who appeals across the board. We obviously know how this has happened in the past and in recent times in the USA but the real issue is with this sort of thing is the speed at which it happens and the degree to which it by-passes norms and systems currently in place. It only takes someone with a bit of cash (or backing) and they can sweep the board easily. Just look at how trump has managed it, despite being an ignorant, unpleasant, odious, criminal rapist and how Boris pulled it off here (especially for Mayor) despite him being trump-lite.

Thats always been a fear which people spend too much time fretting about. Great or massively charismatic leaders dont come around that often and certainly not those who appeal to all the masses. That was more possible previously because social conservatism was rife across the board.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32403 on: October 12, 2024, 07:54:53 pm »
Vainglorious c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson reckons the Tories are in trouble because they got rid of. Him!


People who think hes gone are deluded I reckon
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32404 on: October 12, 2024, 08:10:26 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 12, 2024, 07:54:53 pm
Vainglorious c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson reckons the Tories are in trouble because they got rid of. Him!


People who think hes gone are deluded I reckon

He's as hated as he is popular
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32405 on: October 12, 2024, 10:34:47 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 12, 2024, 07:54:53 pm
Vainglorious c*nt Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson reckons the Tories are in trouble because they got rid of. Him!


People who think hes gone are deluded I reckon

Like a microcosm of Trump, outside of the base of loony Tories, the country detests the grifter Johnson.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32406 on: October 13, 2024, 11:55:44 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on October 10, 2024, 09:33:08 am
I agree.

People laughing at this, are somewhat missing the point, I think.  Badenoch is a genuine nutter, and Jenrick will absolutely say/do anything, to further his career.

The danger is that Jenrick pivots to the centre once he has wooed the members bigoted electorate. He could pretend to be sane. No chance of that with Badenoch.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32407 on: October 13, 2024, 12:17:41 pm »
Quote from: SP on October 13, 2024, 11:55:44 am
The danger is that Jenrick pivots to the centre once he has wooed the members bigoted electorate. He could pretend to be sane. No chance of that with Badenoch.
Hes always been shit at politics though, so I dont suspect its a problem
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32408 on: October 13, 2024, 09:16:58 pm »
Quote from: SP on October 13, 2024, 11:55:44 am
The danger is that Jenrick pivots to the centre once he has wooed the members bigoted electorate. He could pretend to be sane. No chance of that with Badenoch.

Making mad right wing statements is the only thing that gets him noticed. He knows he will be instantly forgotten if he pivots to the centre. May both continue their right wing crusade.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32409 on: October 14, 2024, 08:15:04 am »
So I know this isnt going to be a popular question, but as we have just passed the 100 day mark for labour.  Did the Tories achieve anything good in their 14 years?
Id say the COVID vaccine rollout was pretty good.  Though equally id say that had little to do with them and any govnt would have done that.
But I am really struggling .
Furlough was mostly good id say.
Initial bringing in the end of fossil fuel cars. Although they pushed that out and labour have bought it in .
I'm really struggling. Post COVID has been infighting. Pre COVID Brexit.  But very very little positive to show .
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32410 on: October 14, 2024, 08:26:12 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 14, 2024, 08:15:04 am
So I know this isnt going to be a popular question, but as we have just passed the 100 day mark for labour.  Did the Tories achieve anything good in their 14 years?
Id say the COVID vaccine rollout was pretty good.  Though equally id say that had little to do with them and any govnt would have done that.
But I am really struggling .
Furlough was mostly good id say.
Initial bringing in the end of fossil fuel cars. Although they pushed that out and labour have bought it in .
I'm really struggling. Post COVID has been infighting. Pre COVID Brexit.  But very very little positive to show .


No. 1 for me is losing the GE in June.

Beyond that, not a lot.  Furlough was reflective of what other countries were doing at the time, so a no brainer in that respect.  And whatever governance was implemented wasnt robust as so there were lots of scams going on.

They even tried to use the vaccine roll- out politically by claiming they were able to roll it out because of Brexit, which was a lie.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32411 on: October 14, 2024, 08:27:56 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 14, 2024, 08:15:04 am
So I know this isnt going to be a popular question, but as we have just passed the 100 day mark for labour.  Did the Tories achieve anything good in their 14 years?
Id say the COVID vaccine rollout was pretty good.  Though equally id say that had little to do with them and any govnt would have done that.
But I am really struggling .
Furlough was mostly good id say.
Initial bringing in the end of fossil fuel cars. Although they pushed that out and labour have bought it in .
I'm really struggling. Post COVID has been infighting. Pre COVID Brexit.  But very very little positive to show .

Gay marriage is often mentioned when this question is asked, and it did pass when they were in power but only thanks to other parties. Most Tories voted against it.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32412 on: October 14, 2024, 08:33:35 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 14, 2024, 08:15:04 am
So I know this isnt going to be a popular question, but as we have just passed the 100 day mark for labour.  Did the Tories achieve anything good in their 14 years?
Id say the COVID vaccine rollout was pretty good.  Though equally id say that had little to do with them and any govnt would have done that.
But I am really struggling .
Furlough was mostly good id say.
Initial bringing in the end of fossil fuel cars. Although they pushed that out and labour have bought it in .
I'm really struggling. Post COVID has been infighting. Pre COVID Brexit.  But very very little positive to show .

The £2 adult single bus fare across England one of the few positives [even then that was because of the hikes to the cost of living], before the £2 fare some single journey's could be well over £5, even over £10 on the Leeds-Scarborough/Whitby Yorkshire coastliner service.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32413 on: October 14, 2024, 08:34:11 am »
Quote from: Elmo! on October 14, 2024, 08:27:56 am
Gay marriage is often mentioned when this question is asked, and it did pass when they were in power but only thanks to other parties. Most Tories voted against it.

Thanks Elmo.
I suspect there are other small things.
Maybe not things left-leaning people would call good.  But even right leaning people probably struggle.  Maybe some changes around rules for landlords?
I guess those 14 years are very much defined by brexit , covid and general shithousery.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32414 on: October 14, 2024, 08:36:01 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on October 14, 2024, 08:33:35 am
The £2 adult single bus fare across England one of the few positives [even then that was because of the hikes to the cost of living], before the £2 fare some single journey's could be well over £5, even over £10 on the Leeds-Scarborough/Whitby Yorkshire coastliner service.

Good point.  I believe that is rolling back in Jan sadly.
Even with it, we're looking at £16 to take my family of four to town and back , on a rather meandering route.  Possibly at once a week, that's cheaper than owning a car.  Anything beyond that though...

Was the Hillsborough enquiry on their watch, again not really driven by them.
And they can't really have not started the Post Office enquiry.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32415 on: October 14, 2024, 08:37:17 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 14, 2024, 08:15:04 am
So I know this isnt going to be a popular question, but as we have just passed the 100 day mark for labour.  Did the Tories achieve anything good in their 14 years?
Id say the COVID vaccine rollout was pretty good.  Though equally id say that had little to do with them and any govnt would have done that.
But I am really struggling .
Furlough was mostly good id say.
Initial bringing in the end of fossil fuel cars. Although they pushed that out and labour have bought it in .
I'm really struggling. Post COVID has been infighting. Pre COVID Brexit.  But very very little positive to show .

Initial support for Ukraine, renewing Trident, armed forces spending as a percentage of GDP, phased banning of smoking for youngsters are probably the bits I like. Wouldnt say even they were implemented that well but as overall ideas theyre ones Im happy with.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32416 on: October 14, 2024, 08:38:53 am »
I couldn't resist googling. Admittedly from the Guardian, but..

Quote
Thursday was Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons 100th day in office  and when he took charge, he would have hoped that on Friday he would be spending the day celebrating Britains departure from the EU. Instead, it has been a rollercoaster ride of broken promises, false dawns and embarrassing defeats  and an election is looming.

I don't think I'm going to find much better from May or Sunak.  Truss didn't even make 100 days did she?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32417 on: October 14, 2024, 10:32:25 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on October 13, 2024, 12:17:41 pm
Hes always been shit at politics though, so I dont suspect its a problem


I would hope that Labour have a dossier on him relating to his corrupt dealings.

We all know about the Westferry incident (he admitted to corruption), but there've been other rumoured (like the Newmarket housing project, where he overruled his predecessor Sajid Javid's original decision after Lord Derby - who stands to earn a packet from the development - kicked off)
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32418 on: October 14, 2024, 10:36:53 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 14, 2024, 08:34:11 am
Thanks Elmo.
I suspect there are other small things.
Maybe not things left-leaning people would call good.  But even right leaning people probably struggle.  Maybe some changes around rules for landlords?
I guess those 14 years are very much defined by brexit , covid and general shithousery.
I think with any government there will be people at the lower level working on sensible pragmatic stuff which no one really notices.  I know someone who was working on the Product Security and Telecommunications Infrastructure Regulation they brought in for example.  The Voyeurism bill was another one that I only remember because of Christopher Chope trying to block it for some reason.  Creating the OBR was a good move I think.  The Triple Lock is something they would call a success, but I think it's become a millstone now.

There's probably loads of stuff like that if you look.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32419 on: October 15, 2024, 12:01:03 am »
Quote from: PaulF on October 14, 2024, 08:38:53 am
I couldn't resist googling. Admittedly from the Guardian, but..

I don't think I'm going to find much better from May or Sunak.  Truss didn't even make 100 days did she?
Truss lasted 50 days :lmao
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32420 on: October 15, 2024, 12:11:26 am »
I guess you could argue that the raising of the personal allowance to £12.5k was positive as it took lots of the lower paid out of paying tax altogether, can't think of much else though but Cameron's decision to promise a referendum on membership of the EU has to be the biggest shot in the foot moment there has ever been so any good policies that may have been implemented like the one above was totally overshadowed by that

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32421 on: October 15, 2024, 12:12:10 am »
Much easier to lost the bad things they've done though
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32422 on: October 15, 2024, 10:34:52 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 15, 2024, 12:11:26 am
I guess you could argue that the raising of the personal allowance to £12.5k was positive as it took lots of the lower paid out of paying tax altogether, can't think of much else though but Cameron's decision to promise a referendum on membership of the EU has to be the biggest shot in the foot moment there has ever been so any good policies that may have been implemented like the one above was totally overshadowed by that

Wasnt that a Lib proposition during the Coalition?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32423 on: October 15, 2024, 02:42:13 pm »
That painted egg David Cameron is pontificating again.  Whilst it was annoying that he enabled the chaos of Brexit and then disappeared off to France to put his "trotters up" I'd rather he was doing that than lecturing anybody on how to run a country.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32424 on: October 29, 2024, 10:21:46 am »
There really is a lot of shit in the Tory Party.

Quote
Britains former colonies should be thankful for the legacy of empire, not demanding reparations, according to the Conservative leadership candidate Robert Jenrick.

The MP and former minister said countries that were part of the empire owe us a debt of gratitude for the inheritance we left them in the form of legal and democratic institution

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/oct/29/former-british-colonies-owe-debt-of-gratitude-robert-jenrick-reparations
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32425 on: October 29, 2024, 12:53:51 pm »
Fuck me. Hard to believe someone could come out with such tripe.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32426 on: October 29, 2024, 12:58:13 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on October 29, 2024, 12:53:51 pm
Fuck me. Hard to believe someone could come out with such tripe.


It's not hard to believe - because many on the right-wing share that view, and that's his target electorate for this ballot.

Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32427 on: October 29, 2024, 01:42:41 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on October 29, 2024, 12:58:13 pm

It's not hard to believe - because many on the right-wing share that view, and that's his target electorate for this ballot.

He's also been consistently behind Badenoch in membership polling, and even though most of them must have sent in their ballots by now probably still thinks making mad backwards headlines is his best shot at swinging the last minute racist nan vote.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32428 on: October 29, 2024, 03:25:22 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on October 29, 2024, 01:42:41 pm
He's also been consistently behind Badenoch in membership polling, and even though most of them must have sent in their ballots by now probably still thinks making mad backwards headlines is his best shot at swinging the last minute racist nan vote.

i'm surprised he hasn't mentioned, you know, Kemi being....you know, you know.......all for the racist nan vote......
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32429 on: October 29, 2024, 09:44:36 pm »
I wonder if the bookies odds take into account the racist nan vote.

--edit-- just checked.  Bookies have kemi as huge favourite.  Did COVID kill off the racist nans?
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32430 on: October 29, 2024, 09:46:06 pm »
Both of them trying to jump back on the Southport bandwagon to attack Starmer and Cooper.

No depths this lot wont sink to. Awful pair of c*nts these two.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32431 on: October 29, 2024, 09:48:16 pm »
Quote from: Circa1892 on October 29, 2024, 09:46:06 pm
Both of them trying to jump back on the Southport bandwagon to attack Starmer and Cooper.

No depths this lot wont sink to. Awful pair of c*nts these two.
Dreadful. Its like theyve ignored that there were riots where people tired to kill people.
The only good news is that human liver failure farrago is far too busy with his tongue up Trumps arse to have noticed
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32432 on: October 29, 2024, 10:05:37 pm »
Yes - but almost worse than that. They so obviously care more about getting the column inches in the Daily Mail than they do about those three little girls.

Awful pair of c*nts who deserve the lifetime as a failure they have ahead of them.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32433 on: Today at 10:52:20 am »
Result to be announced soon, hopefully its Jenrick but both are clowns so its fine. Also can someone drop a nerve agent into that room of Tory members and MPs.
Re: The Conservative Party. A corrupt party of hate, division and unfairness.
« Reply #32434 on: Today at 11:00:23 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:52:20 am
Result to be announced soon, hopefully its Jenrick but both are clowns so its fine. Also can someone drop a nerve agent into that room of Tory members and MPs.

The most boring drawn out political leadership contest since.The last Tory leadership contest. 

Meanwhile in planet real world the government has just announced its first budget and the US is on the verge of a GE, while this Tory borefest goes on and on.
