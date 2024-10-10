The £2 adult single bus fare across England one of the few positives [even then that was because of the hikes to the cost of living], before the £2 fare some single journey's could be well over £5, even over £10 on the Leeds-Scarborough/Whitby Yorkshire coastliner service.
Good point. I believe that is rolling back in Jan sadly.
Even with it, we're looking at £16 to take my family of four to town and back , on a rather meandering route. Possibly at once a week, that's cheaper than owning a car. Anything beyond that though...
Was the Hillsborough enquiry on their watch, again not really driven by them.
And they can't really have not started the Post Office enquiry.